U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.17
    +63.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,812.50
    +416.33 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.16
    +319.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.93
    +26.48 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.98
    +0.32 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.90
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0164
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2142
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9580
    +0.8060 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,257.40
    +164.82 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.56
    +9.82 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Sale of Belgium Construction Equipment is Expected to Reach Over 40k Units by 2028 – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

Belgium construction equipment market is expected to reach over $2.7 billion by 2028.

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Belgium construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2022-2027. Rising government investment in infrastructure investment & renewable energy projects is expected to drive the demand for construction equipment in Belgium market. In Belgium, construction, and manufacturing industries account for ~6.6% and ~3%, respectively, of the GDP in 2021. The growth of the market is being driven by the construction of public infrastructure, including roads, trains, and civil works, as well as rising investments in residential projects. One of the residential projects launched in 2021, the Oude Dokken housing complex PPP, has a positive effect on the need for excavators.

Belgium Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2028)

$2.74 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$2.05 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

4.30%

 

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2028)

40,268 units

HISTORIC YEAR

2019-2020

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2028

TYPE

Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, and Material Handling Equipment

END-USERS

Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others

KEY VENDORS

Caterpillar, Komatsu, VOLVO, JCB, SANY, Hyundai, KOBELCO, Zoomlion, Hitachi, Kubota, Liebherr Group

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights

  • In 2021, the government allocated $1,083.3 million fund from nation recovery & resilience plan towards the renovation of buildings in Wallonia, Flanders, & Brussels region of the country. Additionally, Belgian railways planned to receive additional $267.6 million fund over the next three years. Major part of this fund is allocated for expanding rail freight & upgrading transportation infrastructure. Furthermore, investment in public sector infrastructure, digitalization, and a circular and green economy, backed by European Union financing, is projected to drive the construction industry’s growth in 2022.

  • Belgium government also invested $299.7 million on affordable housing as part of the Regional Housing Plan and the Habitat Alliance, to lead the sustainable renovation of existing housing stock, as well as the building of 6,400 new housing units in 2021.

  • In March 2022, federal cabinet allocated $1.3 billion for development of renewable energy resources. The government aims to increase 6.5GW of wind power and 4.9GW of solar power by 2030. Increasing solar, wind energy projects across the country is expected to drive demand for mini excavators & cranes.

Recent Innovations and Development

  • Caterpillar, Volvo construction equipment, Komatsu, & Kubota are the market leaders accounted for 85% of market share in 2021Recent Innovations & Development in the Market

  • Other OEMs in the country such as Kobelco, Komatsu, Caterpillars, Hitachi, and Hyundai construction machinery focus on continuous improvement in aftersales services, which are supported by digital technology.

  • In 2022, Hitachi launches the digital application of equipment performance monitoring and technical support system.

  • In 2021, Hitachi also launches the spare parts e- commerce platform for enhancing the customer experience.

The report provides a detailed analysis by Segmentation
Type

  • Earthmoving Equipment:

    • Excavator

    • Backhoe Loaders

    • Motor Graders

    • Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

  • Road Construction Equipment

    • Road Rollers

    • Asphalt Pavers

  • Material Handling Equipment

    • Crane

    • Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

    • Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Segmentation by End Users

  • Construction

  • Manufacturing

  • Mining

  • Others

Key Vendors

  • Caterpillar

  • Komatsu

  • VOLVO

  • JCB

  • SANY

  • Hyundai

  • KOBELCO

  • Zoomlion

  • Hitachi

  • Kubota

  • Liebherr Group

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Terex corporation

  • LIUGONG

  • Yanmar

  • CASE Construction Equipment

Distributors Profiles

  • Van Haut

  • Torfs Compact Machinery

  • FM BOUWMACHINES

  • HST

  • ACQUISITIE BELGIE

  • Vangaever

TARGET AUDIENCE:

  • Top-level management personnel of existing operators/vendors

  • Potential new entrants to the market

  • Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

  • Professional landscaping service providers/contractors

  • Corporate and governments bodies

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040  
+1 302 469 0707  


CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040  +1 302 469 0707 


Recommended Stories

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Corporate Workers

    Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, according to people familiar with the matter, a week after the retail giant warned of falling profits. The retailer began notifying employees in its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters and other corporate offices of the restructuring, which affects various departments including merchandising, global technology and real-estate teams, the people said. A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed that there were roles being eliminated as the company updated its structure, but said that the company was also investing in other areas and creating some new roles.

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, fell hard today after the company reported worse-than-anticipated second-quarter results that missed analysts' top-line consensus estimate.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bo

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 2.22% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on August 4, 2022. Please see dial-in details within this release, as well as additional details on the Company's website at www.ovintiv.com.

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Three More Energy Companies Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • CVS stock rises on Q2 earnings, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CVS Health.

  • Lucid stock plunges after electric-vehicle maker cuts production guidance for the year

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker announced a reduction in its production forecast. Lucid said it now expects its 2022 production volume to hit 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, after stating 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles in May. "Our revised production guidance reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges we encountered," Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. "We've identified the primary bottlen