U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.50
    +0.56 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1256
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3860
    -1.6500 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,204.11
    +651.07 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.80
    +14.27 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

The Sale of Canada Tractor Market to Reach 43k Units by 2028 – Arizton

0
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence
·9 min read
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Canada tractor market to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% to reach over 43k units by 2028.

Chicago, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Canada tractors market to grow at CAGR of around 3.9% during 2022-2027. The less than 50 HP segment held the largest share in the Canada Agricultual tractor market in 2021, followed by the 50-100 HP segment with a share of 21.7%.

The above 100 HP segment contributed the remaining 13.7% share. The penetration and adoption of farm mechanization practices across Canada drive the sale of new tractors. Tractors and agricultural implements are the major product categories of the organized agriculture market in Canada.

Canada Tractors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2028)

43,766 Units

MARKET SIZE (2021)

33,463 Units

CAGR (2022-2028)

3.9%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2028

MARKET SEGMENTS

Horsepower, Drive Type, and Provinces

LARGEST SEGMENT BY HORSEPOWER

Less Than 50 HP

LARGEST SEGMENT BY ZONE

Prairie Provinces

KEY VENDORS

John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, and Kubota

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

In Canada, agricultural tractor registrations increased by 19.4% in 2021 from 2020. In 2021, over 33k units of tractors were registered. Farmers planning to invest in agricultural machinery in the coming months fast-tracked their investment plans due to the expectation of high inflation and low value of financial instruments. Meanwhile, only a few new model vehicles are available in the second-hand market, positively impacting the demand for new tractors. John Deere and New Holland dominated the Canada agricultural tractor market with a collective market share of over 50%. The threat of rivalry is high in the Canada agricultural tractor market since more than 50% of the share belongs to the top-three key players.

The market competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. Arizton believes global players will grow by partnering on a technology-sharing basis with regional or local players in the future. Furthermore, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products. This could threaten competitors’ products and make their products non-competitive or even obsolete before they can recover their R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Segmentation – A detailed analysis by horsepower, drive type, and provinces

  • Competitive Landscape – 4 Key Company Profiles and 7 Other Prominent Vendors

Less Than 50 HP Tractor Gaining Traction

Less than 50 HP tractor to witness higher growth compared to other segments of the agricultural tractor market in Canada.

Tractors in the less than 50 HP category are compact tractors. These tractors, with their small frames, are ideal for small-scale farmers with relatively higher cropping intensity than marginal farmers. Compact tractors are widely used by farmers engaged in row-crop farming and horticulture. Individuals with a keen interest in growing organic foods at a small level also use these tractors. Small-scale farms require smaller tractors to prepare the soil throughout farms, including corners, effectively.

The Canadian government focuses on increasing agricultural production in the Prairie province due to the higher number of small farmlands in the province, which is likely to increase the potential for below 50 HP tractors due to the nature of crop farming and fragmentation of landholding structures. Therefore, Prairie provinces and Central Canada lead the adoption of below 50 HP tractors.

Key Vendors

  • John Deere

  • CNH Industrial

  • AGCO

  • Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Deutz-Fahr

  • KIOTI

  • CLAAS Group

  • JCB

  • Yanmar

  • Arbos Group

Market Segmentation

Horsepower

  • Less Than 50 HP

  • 50−100 HP

  • Above 100 HP

Drive Type

  • 2-Wheel-Drive

  • 4-Wheel-Drive

Regions

  • Canada

    • Atlantic Provinces

    • Central Canada

    • Prairie Provinces

    • West Coast

Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.2.1 OVERVIEW
8.2.2 RAW MATERIAL & COMPONENT SUPPLIERS
8.2.3 MANUFACTURERS
8.2.4 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS
8.2.5 RETAILERS
8.2.6 END-USERS
8.3 INCREASED ADOPTION OF PRECISION FARMING
8.4 GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO FARMERS
8.5 ROLE OF MECHANIZATION IN THE AGRICULTURE SECTOR
8.6 AGRICULTURAL LAND HOLDING STRUCTURES
8.7 IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS
8.8 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES

9 MARKET LANDSCAPE
9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
9.1.1 LABOR SHORTAGE IN THE AGRICULTURE SECTOR
9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10 HORSEPOWER
10.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
10.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
10.3 LESS THAN 50 HP
10.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
10.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.3.3 CANADA LESS THAN 50 HP AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY PROVINCE
10.4 50–100 HP
10.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
10.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.4.3 CANADA 50–100 HP AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY PROVINCE
10.5 ABOVE 100 HP
10.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
10.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.5.3 CANADA ABOVE 100 HP AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY PROVINCE

11 DRIVE TYPE
11.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
11.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
11.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.3 2-WHEEL DRIVE
11.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
11.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.3.3 CANADA 2-WHEEL DRIVE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY PROVINCE
11.4 4-WHEEL DRIVE
11.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
11.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.4.3 CANADA 4-WHEEL DRIVE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY PROVINCE

12 PROVINCE
12.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
12.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.3 ATLANTIC PROVINCES
12.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3.3 CANADA ATLANTIC PROVINCES AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
12.3.4 CANADA ATLANTIC PROVINCES AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE
12.4 CENTRAL CANADA
12.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4.3 CENTRAL CANADA AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
12.4.4 CENTRAL CANADA AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE
12.5 PRAIRIE PROVINCES
12.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5.3 CANADA PRAIRIE PROVINCES AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
12.5.4 CANADA PRAIRIE PROVINCES AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE
12.6 WEST COAST
12.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.6.3 CANADA WEST COAST AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
12.6.4 CANADA WEST COAST AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE

13 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
13.1 DEVELOPMENT OF SMART & AUTONOMOUS TRACTORS
13.1.1 GPS TECHNOLOGY
13.1.2 HIGH DEMAND FOR AUTONOMOUS TRACTORS
13.2 POTENTIAL OF ELECTRIC TRACTORS
13.3 USE OF ALTERNATE FUEL-BASED TRACTORS

14 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
14.1 FISCAL SUPPORT TO FARMERS THROUGH LOANS & SUBSIDIES
14.2 INCREASED FARM MECHANIZATION
14.3 INCREASED AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTIVITY & EXPORTS
14.3.1 AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS

15 MARKET RESTRAINTS
15.1 CLIMATE CHANGE IMPACT ON AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES
15.2 FLUCTUATIONS IN RAW MATERIAL COSTS
15.2.1 COST TO MANUFACTURERS
15.2.2 COST TO FARMERS
15.3 HIGH DEMAND FOR USED & RENTAL TRACTORS
15.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
15.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
15.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
15.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
15.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
15.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
16.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
16.1.1 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS BY TOP BRANDS
16.1.2 BRAND LOYALTY
16.1.3 SALES & EXPORTS

17 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
17.1 JOHN DEERE
17.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
17.1.2 JOHN DEERE IN THE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET
17.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
17.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
17.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
17.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
17.2 CNH INDUSTRIAL
17.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
17.2.2 CNH INDUSTRIAL IN THE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET
17.2.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
17.2.4 KEY STRATEGIES
17.2.5 KEY STRENGTHS
17.2.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
17.3 AGCO
17.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
17.3.2 AGCO IN THE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET
17.3.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
17.3.4 KEY STRATEGIES
17.3.5 KEY STRENGTHS
17.3.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
17.4 KUBOTA
17.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
17.4.2 KUBOTA IN THE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET
17.4.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
17.4.4 KEY STRATEGIES
17.4.5 KEY STRENGTHS
17.4.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
18.1 DEUTZ-FAHR
18.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
18.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
18.2 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA
18.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
18.2.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
18.3 KIOTI
18.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
18.3.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
18.4 CLAAS GROUP
18.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
18.4.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
18.5 JCB
18.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
18.5.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
18.6 YANMAR
18.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
18.6.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
18.7 ARBOS GROUP
18.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
18.7.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

19 REPORT SUMMARY
19.1 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE CANADIAN AGRICULTURE SECTOR
19.2 KEY TAKEAWAYS
19.3 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

20 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
20.1 HORSEPOWER
20.2 DRIVE TYPE
20.3 PROVINCE
21 APPENDIX
21.1 ABBREVIATIONS

Explore our automotive mobility profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton: 

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us 
Call: +1-312-235-2040 
          +1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040/+1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Costco stock dips despite fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to highlight the circumstances surrounding Costco's latest earnings report and the impact of increasing membership fees.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Tanked Today

    Growth and technology stocks are leading the market lower today, but early-stage electric vehicle (EV) stocks are tanking even more. The Nasdaq Composite Index moved down by more than 1.2% as of 2:55 p.m. ET, but EV start-ups Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were faring much worse. At that time, Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola had dropped 4.6%, 8.6%, and 9%, respectively.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $11.86, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Down This Morning

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today as the travel stock reacted to yesterday's interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and hawkish commentary on ongoing rate hikes as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. As an expensive travel stock, Airbnb has greater sensitivity to interest rates than most of the market. Travel, especially the vacation/personal travel that Airbnb specializes in, is one of the more discretionary categories of consumer spending.

  • Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Bounced Higher Today

    Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) were bouncing 3.4% higher as of 3:31 p.m. ET on Thursday after slipping a little earlier this week. Instead, today's move appeared to be the result of investors seeking relatively safe stocks as the Nasdaq Composite index and Russell 2000 small-cap index fell. Bristol Myers Squibb has seemed to be sort of a safe haven for investors throughout much of 2022.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Affirm, and SoFi Are Slumping Today

    Shares of several payments and fintech stocks struggled to shake off a hangover from the Federal Reserve's September meeting yesterday, in which the Fed delivered another big rate hike. Shares of the large payments rail Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded nearly 1.5% lower in the final hour of trading today. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 6% lower, and shares of digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were down nearly 5%.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Down Today

    Investors waiting for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) to report a quarter with breakout growth are likely in for a longer wait, according to a Wall Street analyst. Given the uncertain economic environment, it appears fewer investors are willing to continue to wait. Shares of Palantir were down more than 5% on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street continues to shy away from more speculative growth stocks.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Defied the Market Downturn Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) defied the overall market downturn on Thursday, with its shares rising 1.7% higher as of the market close. Instead, investors appeared to favor relatively stable stocks such as J&J on a day when small-cap and tech stocks took a drubbing. After today's gain, J&J's shares are still down around 2.5% year to date.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks Poised for Epic Comebacks

    Berkshire Hathaway holdings RH and Snowflake have been crushed under the weight of the 2022 bear market.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before September Ends

    The Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation under control by ramping up interest rates and that's weighing on stock prices, which pushes up dividend yields. One sector that has gotten hit particularly hard due to its sensitivity to rates is the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry. Three Fool.com contributors think Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Macerich (NYSE: MAC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) look like compelling buys at this moment.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $25.52, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • Why Lyft Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the ride-hailing company Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) were hitting the brakes today after an analyst threw cold water on speculation that Lyft may be the target of a takeover bid yesterday. Bank of America analyst Michael McGovern said that "recent speculation may be more hype than substance" concerning any automakers wanting to buy Lyft, and investors responded by pushing Lyft's stock down by 5.2% as of 11 a.m. ET today. Speculation that Lyft might be acquired appeared to have started on Twitter, with an account saying that Ford Motor Company and General Motors were considering purchasing the company.