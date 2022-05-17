The sale of Construction Equipment in Qatar to Reach $7,929 Units by 2028. Increasing Investment in Construction Project due to FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 to Boost the Demand – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

Qatar's construction equipment market was estimated at 5,820 units in 2021 and is expected to reach 7,929 units by 2028.

Chicago, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Qatar construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during 2022-2028. Qatar is to host the FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 in the last quarter of 2022, which is boosting the investment in infrastructure developments across the country. Development projects have been in progress since 2018. Therefore, most projects, which are near completion in 2022, expect to boost the construction equipment market.

Qatar has an excellent opportunity to expand its presence among European countries in 2022 due to the ongoing political dispute between Russia and European countries. Currently, the country has a long-term contract to supply natural gas to Asian countries. However, the prevailing political situation expects to increase the gas export to European countries in short term. Hence, the growth in the oil & gas industry of Qatar will support the demand for construction equipment such as cranes and other construction equipment.

Qatar Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2028) $318.5 Million MARKET SIZE (2021) $228.5 Million CAGR (2021-2028) 4.97% MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) 7,929 Units (2028) HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 SEGMENTS COVERED Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and End Users MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE 9 Key Vendors, and 7 Other Prominent Vendors

Key Insights

Qatar government planned to invest $7 billion in the national vision 2030. Doha, Lusail, & Al wirrah to witness aggressive investment in development of roadways & highways. The major projects are the Sharq crossing project in Doha ($12 billion), New Doha Port ($7.4 million), Qatar long-distance Railways Project ($3,456 million), Siraj Al Kharsaah Solar Power Project Al-Sahaniya ($462 million), Al Rayyan Stadium ($600 million), Al Bayt Stadium ($192.3 million) & North Field Extension ($500 million).

Qatar’s oil & gas industry strongly rebounded in 2021, there was a surge in crude oil prices in global market which supported the growth of the industry. Qatar is one of the leading producers and exporters of oil in the middle eastern region therefore, the surge in oil prices in the global market is beneficial for a strong economic recovery in 2021.

Ongoing infrastructure and development projects for World cup 2022 have resulted in sharp growth in demand for the crane. The high demand was witnessed in luffing jib cranes in 2021.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Hyundai Construction Equipment, XCMG, Zoomlion, SANY, Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, & JCB are the major vendors in the Qatar Construction Equipment market. Kobelco, LiuGong, Tadano & Yanmar are other prominent vendors in Qatar Market.

Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Volume| 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – type and end-user

Competitive Landscape – 9 key Vendors and 7 Other prominent vendors

Market Segmentation

Earthmoving Equipment:

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Motor Graders

Other Earthmoving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)



End Users

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Key Vendors

Hyundai Construction Equipment

XCMG

Zoomlion

Sany

Volvo

Liebherr

JCB

Komatsu

Caterpillar



Other Prominent Vendors

Kobelco

Yanmar

Tadano

Liu Gong

Distributors Profiles

Qatar Tractors & Equipment Co.

Jaidah Heavy Equipment

Qatar Building Co. Heavy Equipment



Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

