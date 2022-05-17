U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.66
    -0.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0170 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3300
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,302.49
    +283.49 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

The sale of Construction Equipment in Qatar to Reach $7,929 Units by 2028. Increasing Investment in Construction Project due to FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 to Boost the Demand – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

Qatar's construction equipment market was estimated at 5,820 units in 2021 and is expected to reach 7,929 units by 2028.

Chicago, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Qatar construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during 2022-2028. Qatar is to host the FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 in the last quarter of 2022, which is boosting the investment in infrastructure developments across the country. Development projects have been in progress since 2018. Therefore, most projects, which are near completion in 2022, expect to boost the construction equipment market.

Qatar has an excellent opportunity to expand its presence among European countries in 2022 due to the ongoing political dispute between Russia and European countries. Currently, the country has a long-term contract to supply natural gas to Asian countries. However, the prevailing political situation expects to increase the gas export to European countries in short term. Hence, the growth in the oil & gas industry of Qatar will support the demand for construction equipment such as cranes and other construction equipment.

Qatar Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2028)

$318.5 Million

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$228.5 Million

CAGR (2021-2028)

4.97%

MARKET SIZE (VOLUME)

7,929 Units (2028)

HISTORIC YEAR

2019-2020

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2028

SEGMENTS COVERED

Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and End Users

MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE

9 Key Vendors, and 7 Other Prominent Vendors

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Insights

  • Qatar government planned to invest $7 billion in the national vision 2030. Doha, Lusail, & Al wirrah to witness aggressive investment in development of roadways & highways. The major projects are the Sharq crossing project in Doha ($12 billion), New Doha Port ($7.4 million), Qatar long-distance Railways Project ($3,456 million), Siraj Al Kharsaah Solar Power Project Al-Sahaniya ($462 million), Al Rayyan Stadium ($600 million), Al Bayt Stadium ($192.3 million) & North Field Extension ($500 million).

  • Qatar’s oil & gas industry strongly rebounded in 2021, there was a surge in crude oil prices in global market which supported the growth of the industry. Qatar is one of the leading producers and exporters of oil in the middle eastern region therefore, the surge in oil prices in the global market is beneficial for a strong economic recovery in 2021.

  • Ongoing infrastructure and development projects for World cup 2022 have resulted in sharp growth in demand for the crane. The high demand was witnessed in luffing jib cranes in 2021.

  • Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Hyundai Construction Equipment, XCMG, Zoomlion, SANY, Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, & JCB are the major vendors in the Qatar Construction Equipment market. Kobelco, LiuGong, Tadano & Yanmar are other prominent vendors in Qatar Market.

Key Offerings

  • Market Size & Forecast by Volume| 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – type and end-user

  • Competitive Landscape – 9 key Vendors and 7 Other prominent vendors

Market Segmentation

Earthmoving Equipment:

  • Excavator

  • Backhoe Loaders

  • Motor Graders

  • Other Earthmoving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment

  • Road Rollers

  • Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

  • Crane

  • Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

  • Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

End Users

  • Construction

  • Manufacturing

  • Mining

  • Others

Key Vendors

  • Hyundai Construction Equipment

  • XCMG

  • Zoomlion

  • Sany

  • Volvo

  • Liebherr

  • JCB

  • Komatsu

  • Caterpillar

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Kobelco

  • Yanmar

  • Tadano

  • Liu Gong

Distributors Profiles

  • Qatar Tractors & Equipment Co.

  • Jaidah Heavy Equipment

  • Qatar Building Co. Heavy Equipment

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the Top-Selling Reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • The Safe Bet for DraftKings? Checking the Charts, First

    Betting on sports is popular in America, Britain and around the world. Legal wagering is growing state by state in the U.S. so let's check out the charts of DraftKings . In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see a large bullish divergence.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Market check: Stocks extend into the green amid Jerome Powell comments on inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines how stocks are digesting Fed Chair Powell's latest comments on inflation, in addition to sector leaders, semiconductor stocks, Home Depot, and Walmart.

  • Why Jumia Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of African e-commerce and digital-payments company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) jumped on Tuesday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022, showing strong growth across its business. As of noon ET, Jumia stock was up 24%. Keep in mind that a business like Jumia has some seasonality to it -- you'd expect fourth-quarter results to be stronger than first-quarter results, so it's better to look at year-over-year numbers.

  • Why Walmart Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) sank 11.4% on Tuesday after the retail giant's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Walmart's revenue rose 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. More concerning was the decline in Walmart's profitability.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Nasdaq leads gains into market close, Walmart stock plunges in worst day since 1987

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the market and sector gains heading into the closing bell, as well as tech and semiconductor stocks, retailers, and the commodity price actions surrounding crude oil and metals.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 13% higher at 9:40 a.m. ET today before giving up those gains and trading about 1% higher as of 10:26 a.m. The company reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 last night. Nu in the quarter also generated record revenue of $887 million, which smoked analyst estimates of only $624 million. Importantly, Nu continued to grow average monthly revenue per active user (ARPAC), which increased to $6.70 on average and to $19 for some of the bank's most mature cohorts.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 22.7% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This stock split took effect today. Reverse stock splits aren't a sign that things are going well for a company.

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why Rivian Is Helping Drive Electric Vehicle Stocks Higher Today

    Shares of several U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) companies are moving higher today and investors can probably thank Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) for that. Shares of Rivian jumped as much as 11.2% in early trading today, and that helped the stocks of other EV names, including Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), to also move higher by 6% and 6.8%, respectively. After the entire EV sector has seen recent stock declines driven by manufacturing and cost headwinds, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe injected some new confidence with a filing yesterday showing he just bought more than $1 million in his company's stock.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Netflix Rival In Q1, Sold Drug Stocks

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, while selling drug stocks.