THE SALE OF THE NORTH AMERICA TRACTOR MARKET IS TO REACH 391,799 UNITS BY 2028, LESS THAN 50 HP TRACTORS LIKELY TO BE SOLD MORE IN THE UPCOMING YEARS - ARIZTON

According to Arizton's latest research report, the North America tractor market will grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028.

North America Tractor Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

NORTH AMERICA TRACTOR MARKET

43 - Tables

43 - Figures

152 – Pages

The US and Canadian governments have launched several initiatives and policies to assist farmers by offering them financial support, improved infrastructure, competitive crop prices, loan waivers, subsidies, and agricultural loans. The government is also committed to enhancing the situation and implementing farm mechanization. North America is one of the world's top crop-producing regions due to its high agricultural productivity. Nations in North America are the leading producers of barley, wheat, potatoes, fruits, and vegetables.

NORTH AMERICA TRACTOR MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Market Size (2028) 391,799 Units Market Size (2022) 301,989 Units CAGR (2022-2028) 4.43 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Horsepower, Drive Type, Geography Largest Segment by Horsepower Type Less Than 50 HP Largest Segment by Application Type 2-Wheel Drive

The North American agricultural tractor market, by less than 50HP, witnessed shipments of 195,804 units in 2022.

Farmers and public and private organizations are also stakeholders in food production because there is a global food crop shortage that is like North America's. They have shifted their attention to increasing food production significantly and closing the yield gap. To operate all the modern, technologically advanced equipment and meet the demand for higher farm output, tractors will once again play a crucial role.

The less than 50 HP segment generated the highest sales in almost all the countries of North America. This segment mainly includes semi-professional tractors with a customer base in small-scale agriculture farms and hobby farmers.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS FROM VENDORS:

John Deere launched the new electric variable transmission (EVT) for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series. In 2022, John Deere started selling self-driving or autonomous tractors. The farmer can operate the company's R8 tractor using mobile phones. Farmers can use program routes to help them navigate the field with self-driving and GPS-enabled tractors.

Massey Ferguson launched the MF 6S series tractors. This machine provides up to 180 HP with advanced technology.

In February 2022, New Holland North America, CNH industrial brand, announced the launch of the world's first production T6 Methane Power tractor in the US.

CNH Industrial partnered with Monarch Tractors, a US-based agri-technology company, to improve long-term sustainability and raise awareness of the importance of zero-emission agriculture among farmers.

Massey Ferguson launched the MF 8S series tractors. A guard-u install engine and a neo-retro design distinguish this series of tractors. These tractors are designed to advance smart farming technologies.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing Use of Bioenergy in Tractors

Conventionally, farmers used diesel engine tractors known for their high power. Tractors are now more efficient and can complete tasks with less power because of advances in machine technology, fuel, and engine technology. Farmers' budget management is hampered by the volatility of diesel prices.

Technological Advance in Tractor Technology

As agriculture met digital technology, a new frontier of innovation emerged, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future. Tractor manufacturers compete fiercely, and firms are constantly striving to innovate and ensure product differentiation at reasonable prices. Tractors with cutting-edge technology are now available on the market. GPS and remote sensing improve farming accuracy and productivity.

KEY VENDORS

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

SDF

Mahindra & Mahindra

JCB

CLAAS

KIOTI

Foton Motor

Yanmar

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Horsepower

Less than 50 HP

50–100 HP

Above 100 HP

Drive Type

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

Geography

The US

Canada

