Sale of Pueblo West apartment complex marks the seventh in the county in 2 years

A Denver-based investment company purchased the Columbine West Apartments in Pueblo West this week, snagging the 16-unit apartment community for $2.2 million.

The apartment complex is located at 1010 to 1016 E. Mallon Drive and consists of four buildings with four units in each. The complex was built in 1987.

S&J Rental Properties Inc, of which Sonja Zamora of Pueblo West is the registered agent, sold the complex to Columbine West Apartments of Denver. The complex was last sold for $420,000 in 2009, according to the Pueblo County Assessor's website.

"The owner took good care of the property. The new owner is definitely planning some improvements to the property," said Lee Wagner, the director of Cushman & Wakefield in Colorado Springs who helped represent both the buyer and seller.

"He has plans to do interior upgrades like stainless steel appliances so he will put a nice appeal to them," Wagner explained.

“Columbine West Apartments is a well-maintained multifamily community in the heart of Pueblo West. Each building has three spacious two-bedroom and one-bathroom units, and a one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit,” Wagner said. “The asset has just one vacancy and is well positioned to capitalize on the limited supply of apartments, rent growth, and high rental demand in this desirable market.”

Developers from Colorado to New York are purchasing apartment complexes in Pueblo County because, "the Pueblo region maintains good multifamily fundamentals," Wagner said, pointing out he's been inside "a ton of units over there," and understands why "investors and developers have shown greater interest in the region in recent years."

Pueblo West has experienced explosive growth in recent years, reaching a population of about 33,000, so there is a very "limited supply of apartment units," Wagner said.

That limited supply is expected to continue as the Pueblo West Metro District has put a limit on water tap sales in light of its dwindling water supply.

According to the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce, Pueblo West is a desirable community because the cost of living is among the best in the nation. The community has larger acreage lots available for purchase, convenient access to U.S. Highway 50, about 700 businesses and access to workers.

This aerial photo shows the Columbine West Apartments in Pueblo West which just sold for $2.2 million to a Denver-based owner who plans interior upgrades.

Apartment complex sales brisk in past two years

This week's sale was the seventh apartment complex sale in Pueblo County in the past two years.

In August, the Belmont Heights 36-unit apartment complex, located in the 1200 to 1400 blocks of East 21st St., sold to Denver-based Anchor Belmont LLC for $3.6 million.

The Royal Plaza Apartments, 85 Scotland Road, sold for $8 million in April to G Light Equity LLC, which is based in Colorado Springs.

In February, a multifamily housing development located between 1411 and 1434 Anita St. just north of U.S. Highway 50 in Belmont, sold for $3.2 million to D and S Real Estate Investments LLC of Pueblo.

The Shores at Lakeview, formerly named Minnequa Shores, 1300 Lakeview Ave., sold for $16 million in January 2022 to Denver-based Anchor Investments.

The 71-unit Sun Haven Apartments in Pueblo West sold for $5.6 million in March 2022 to Denver-based Sunny Afternoon LLC.

Belmont Square Apartments, 2020 Jerry Murphy Road, sold for $15.25 million in September 2022 to New York-based Cross Mountain Capital Management.

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo West apartment complex sale the seventh in county in 2 years