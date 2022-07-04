The Sale of Turkey Tractors Market to Reach 94,994 Units by 2028. Autonomous Tractors & Agricultural Robots to Provide Better Return to Farmers - Arizton
The turkey tractors market size witnessed shipments of 64,070 units in 2021 and is expected to reach 94,994 units by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.79%.
Chicago, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report by Arizton, the Turkey tractors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.79%. The world is changing rapidly, increasing innovation, and the extensive use of robotics and AI are transforming every aspect of life. Within the next ten years, the current way of farming will be completely revolutionized using autonomous tractors and agricultural robots, which will make time-consuming manual tasks efficient and effective.
Turkey Tractors Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2028)
94,994 Units
MARKET SIZE (2022)
64,070 Units
CAGR (2022-2028)
5.79%
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2028
MARKET SEGMENTS
Horsepower, Drive Type, and Zone
LARGEST SEGMENT BY ZONE
Central Anatolia
LARGEST SEGMENT BY DRIVE TYPE
2-Wheel-Drive
Key Highlights
With approximately 75% share, tractors are the largest segment of agricultural equipment in Turkey.
Turkey is the largest exporter of tractors in the Middle East in terms of unit sales. The number of tractors manufactured in Turkey accounts for over one-third of the total number of tractors manufactured in Middle Western countries.
The Government of Turkey’s schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations are the major drivers that are contributing to the growth of the overall value chain in the Turkey agricultural sector.
The Turkish market witnessed an unexpected rise in tractor sales in 2021 and maintained it until now. Interestingly, the highest growth in the Turkey tractor market was seen in the medium HP power segments.
The key players in Turkey agriculture tractor market are New Holland, Tumosan, and Massey Ferguson. In terms of units sold, New Holland and Tumosan are the market leaders which accounted for more than 50% of overall Turkey agriculture tractors market in 2021.
Market Segmentation
Horsepower
Less Than 50 HP
50-75 HP
76-100 HP
101−150 HP
Above 150 HP
Drive Type
2-Wheel-Drive
4-Wheel-Drive
Zones
Eastern Anatolia (Agri, Bingol, Elazig, Malatya, Hakkari, Idgir, Kars, Tunceli, and Van)
Central Anatolia (Ankara, Cankiri, Eskisehir, Karaman, Kayseri, Konya, Sivas, and Yozgat)
Aegean and Mediterranean (Aydin, Izmir, Manisa, Usak, Denizli, Adana, Antalya, Mersin, Burdur, Hatay, Isparta, and Osmaniye)
Marmara (Edirne, Istanbul, Kirklareli, Kocaeli, Tekirdag, Yalova, and Bursa)
Black Sea (Amasya, Gümüşhane, Barton, Bolu, Giresun, Kastamonu, Karabük, Ordu, Rize, Samsun, Sinop, Tokat, Trabzon, and Zonguldak)
New Holland and Tumosan dominated the Turkish tractor market with a collective market share of over 52%. The threat of rivalry is high in the Turkish agriculture tractor market since more than 50% of the share belongs to the top three key players. These players are thriving on innovation in the tractor market. They are increasingly investing in developing advanced agriculture tractor technology for precision farming and machine automation.
With the market's availability of multiple brands and variants, as well as easier-than-ever access to information, the proclivity to explore new options may change purchasing sentiments among younger farmers. Thus, the success of tractor manufacturers in attracting and retaining the attention of this new generation of buyers’ hinges on creating value addition that resonates with them. This set of progressively informed and demanding customers is exerting pressure on OEMs to exhibit unprecedented agility in delivering at a pace that matches their heightened and continually evolving expectations.
Key Vendors
AGCO
CNH Industrial
John Deere
TAFE
Kubota
Other Prominent Vendors
SDF
Action Construction Equipments Ltd (ACE)
Iseki
Deutz-Fahr
Mahindra & Mahindra
Yanmar
Escorts
HASEL
