The Sale of Turkey Tractors Market to Reach 94,994 Units by 2028. Autonomous Tractors & Agricultural Robots to Provide Better Return to Farmers - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·7 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The turkey tractors market size witnessed shipments of 64,070 units in 2021 and is expected to reach 94,994 units by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.79%.

Chicago, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report by Arizton, the Turkey tractors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.79%. The world is changing rapidly, increasing innovation, and the extensive use of robotics and AI are transforming every aspect of life. Within the next ten years, the current way of farming will be completely revolutionized using autonomous tractors and agricultural robots, which will make time-consuming manual tasks efficient and effective.

Turkey Tractors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2028)

94,994 Units

MARKET SIZE (2022)

64,070 Units

CAGR (2022-2028)

5.79%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2028

MARKET SEGMENTS

Horsepower, Drive Type, and Zone

LARGEST SEGMENT BY ZONE

Central Anatolia

LARGEST SEGMENT BY DRIVE TYPE

2-Wheel-Drive

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights

  • With approximately 75% share, tractors are the largest segment of agricultural equipment in Turkey.

  • Turkey is the largest exporter of tractors in the Middle East in terms of unit sales. The number of tractors manufactured in Turkey accounts for over one-third of the total number of tractors manufactured in Middle Western countries.

  • The Government of Turkey’s schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations are the major drivers that are contributing to the growth of the overall value chain in the Turkey agricultural sector.

  • The Turkish market witnessed an unexpected rise in tractor sales in 2021 and maintained it until now. Interestingly, the highest growth in the Turkey tractor market was seen in the medium HP power segments.

  • The key players in Turkey agriculture tractor market are New Holland, Tumosan, and Massey Ferguson. In terms of units sold, New Holland and Tumosan are the market leaders which accounted for more than 50% of overall Turkey agriculture tractors market in 2021.

Market Segmentation

Horsepower

  • Less Than 50 HP

  • 50-75 HP

  • 76-100 HP

  • 101−150 HP

  • Above 150 HP

Drive Type

  • 2-Wheel-Drive

  • 4-Wheel-Drive

Zones

  • Eastern Anatolia (Agri, Bingol, Elazig, Malatya, Hakkari, Idgir, Kars, Tunceli, and Van)

  • Central Anatolia (Ankara, Cankiri, Eskisehir, Karaman, Kayseri, Konya, Sivas, and Yozgat)

  • Aegean and Mediterranean (Aydin, Izmir, Manisa, Usak, Denizli, Adana, Antalya, Mersin, Burdur, Hatay, Isparta, and Osmaniye)

  • Marmara (Edirne, Istanbul, Kirklareli, Kocaeli, Tekirdag, Yalova, and Bursa)

  • Black Sea (Amasya, Gümüşhane, Barton, Bolu, Giresun, Kastamonu, Karabük, Ordu, Rize, Samsun, Sinop, Tokat, Trabzon, and Zonguldak)

New Holland and Tumosan dominated the Turkish tractor market with a collective market share of over 52%. The threat of rivalry is high in the Turkish agriculture tractor market since more than 50% of the share belongs to the top three key players. These players are thriving on innovation in the tractor market. They are increasingly investing in developing advanced agriculture tractor technology for precision farming and machine automation.

With the market's availability of multiple brands and variants, as well as easier-than-ever access to information, the proclivity to explore new options may change purchasing sentiments among younger farmers. Thus, the success of tractor manufacturers in attracting and retaining the attention of this new generation of buyers’ hinges on creating value addition that resonates with them. This set of progressively informed and demanding customers is exerting pressure on OEMs to exhibit unprecedented agility in delivering at a pace that matches their heightened and continually evolving expectations.

Key Vendors

  • AGCO

  • CNH Industrial

  • John Deere

  • TAFE

  • Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

  • SDF

  • Action Construction Equipments Ltd (ACE)

  • Iseki

  • Deutz-Fahr

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Yanmar

  • Escorts

  • HASEL

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 INTRODUCTION

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 TURKEY’S AGRICULTURAL POLICY

7.2.1 AGRICULTURAL POLICIES

7.3 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT

7.4 LAND HOLDING STRUCTURES & CROPPING INTENSITY

7.5 IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS

7.6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES

7.7 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON TURKISH AGRICULTURE SECTOR

8 MARKET LANDSCAPE

8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

8.1.1 MAJOR LABOR SHORTAGE IN AGRICULTURE SECTOR

8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9 HORSEPOWER

9.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

9.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

9.3 LESS THAN 50 HP

9.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

9.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.3.3 LESS THAN 50 HP AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET IN TURKEY BY REGION

9.4 50–75 HP

9.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

9.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.4.3 50–75 HP TRACTOR MARKET IN TURKEY BY REGIONS

9.5 76–100 HP

9.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

9.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.5.3 76-100 HP AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET IN TURKEY BY REGIONS

9.6 101–150 HP

9.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

9.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.6.3 101-150 HP AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET IN TURKEY BY REGIONS

9.7 ABOVE 150 HP

9.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

9.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.7.3 ABOVE 150 HP AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET IN TURKEY BY REGION

10 DRIVE TYPE

10.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

10.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

10.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.3 2WD TRACTORS

10.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

10.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.3.3 2WD AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET IN TURKEY BY REGIONS

10.4 4WD TRACTORS

10.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

10.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.4.3 4WD AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET IN TURKEY BY REGIONS

11 REGIONS

11.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

11.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

11.3 EASTERN ANATOLIA

11.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

11.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.3.3 EASTERN ANATOLIA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY HP

11.3.4 EASTERN ANATOLIA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY WHEEL DRIVE

11.4 CENTRAL ANATOLIA

11.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

11.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.4.3 CENTRAL ANATOLIA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY HP

11.4.4 CENTRAL ANATOLIA AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY WHEEL DRIVE

11.5 AEGEAN AND MEDITERRANEAN

11.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

11.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.5.3 AEGEAN AND MEDITERRANEAN REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY HP

11.5.4 AEGEAN AND MEDITERRANEAN REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY WHEEL DRIVE

11.6 MARMARA

11.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

11.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.6.3 MARMARA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY HP

11.6.4 MARMARA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY WHEEL DRIVE

11.7 BLACK SEA

11.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

11.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.7.3 BLACK SEA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY HP

11.7.4 BLACK SEA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY WHEEL DRIVE

12 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

12.1 HIGH LOCAL PRODUCTION CAPACITIES IN TURKEY

12.2 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN TRACTORS

12.2.1 GPS TECHNOLOGY

12.2.2 GROWING DEMAND FOR AUTONOMOUS TRACTORS

12.3 INCREASING USE OF NON-CONVENTIONAL FUEL IN TRACTORS

12.4 INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR ELECTRIC TRACTORS

13 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

13.1 FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO FARMERS THROUGH LOANS & SUBSIDIES

13.2 REDUCING WORKFORCE TO BOOST FARM MECHANIZATION

13.3 GROWTH IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTIVITY & EXPORTS

13.3.1 AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS

13.4 SOCIO-DEMOGRAPHIC CHANGES IN TURKEY

Explore our automotive mobility profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us 
Call: +1-312-235-2040 
          +1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040            +1 302 469 0707


