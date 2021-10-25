U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

Sales in AI Virtual Visor Market to Pick Up as Demand Grows in Automotive and Electronic Industries

·7 min read

Artificial Intelligence Virtual Visor Emerges as Ideal Replacement for Traditional Vehicle Sun Visor

The latest study by Fact.MR on AI virtual visor market provides a meticulous analysis of prevailing trends affecting business strategies adopted by leading players. It studies in details various growth drivers, opportunities and restrains affecting the demand across various market segments including vehicle type, root to market and region.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Fact.MR analysis, the global AI virtual visor market is projected to register a positive CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing cases of car accidents, rising concerns pertaining to automotive safety, rapid integration of advanced features in vehicles, and increasing vehicle production.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

According to the World health Organization (WHO), around 1.3 million people die in road crash while 20 to 50 million suffer non-fatal injuries every year. Increasing cases of car accidents due to sun glare has compelled automotive manufacturers to incorporate new technologies in the vehicle setup. This is creating growth opportunities for the AI virtual visor market.

Adoption of AI virtual visor technology in automotive has reduced the chances of road accidents to a large extent. It offers various advantages over traditional ones. The visor links LCD screen with a driver-facing camera and electronic control unit (ECU) running an algorithm and AI program.

The camera detects a driver's face and the shadows created by sun on the face. AI tracks those facial landmarks, along with the sun's relative position in the vehicle environment. Analyzing faces and shadows, the system works essentially backward, figuring out where light is entering the vehicle, no matter in which direction the car is heading. This helps to reduce the car accidents.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7014

Fact.MR projects strong growth for the AI virtual visor market as demand from automotive and electronic industry continue to surge.

North America is projected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period with the U.S. leading at the forefront. Growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing advancements in technologies, rising adoption of smart vehicles, and high incidence of car crashes.

"Increasing penetration of artificial intelligence (AI) in automotive industry will create lucrative growth opportunities for the AI virtual visor market players. Companies are likely to register maximum sales in the U.S., Europe, and China," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from AI Virtual Visor Market Survey

  • With increasing adoption of smart cars and rise in car accidents, North America is projected to emerge as the most lucrative market for AI virtual visors.

  • Demand in the U.S. is expected to account for maximum sales in North America.

  • China, as the leading producer or automobile and electronic goods, will emerge as a highly lucrative market for AI virtual visor.

  • The Europe market will continue to register strong CAGR between 2021 and 2031 backed by demand in Germany and the U.K.

Key Drivers

  • Increase in car accidents coupled with rising focus on consumer safety fueling the demand for AI virtual visor in vehicles.

  • AI integration in vehicle design will create attractive prospects for growth.

  • Rising production and sales of passenger vehicles worldwide is positively impacting the market.

Key Restraints

  • Risk of technological failure can be considered as the biggest barrier in the adoption of AI virtual visors. Moreover, the failure of AI or the camera can lead to an un-recognized driver face, and eventually the product will fail to perform its basic operation.

To learn more about AI Virtual Visor Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7014

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the AI virtual visor market are using various strategies such as research and development activities, mergers, acquisitions to develop and deploy new technologies and components in automotive and other electric products.

  • In January 2020, Robert Bosch GmbH, unveiled new smart visor for a safer driving experience by blocking out the glare from the sun. Bosch's technology utilizes intelligent algorithms to intuitively block the sun's glare without blocking the view of the road ahead.

  • In 2018, EyeSight, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based artificial intelligence (AI) and hardware setup, raised US$ 15 Mn for AI-powered in car monitoring.

Some of the prominent players operating in the AI virtual visor market profiled by Fact.MR are:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Weetect

  • Visor-AR

  • Sunvisors India Private Limited

  • Irvine Automotive Products

  • KOBO GmbH & Co. KG

  • Atlas Holdings

  • Others

More Insights on the Global AI Virtual Visor Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of AI virtual visor market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for AI virtual visor with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Vehicle Type

  • Passenger

  • Compact

  • Mid

  • Premium

  • SUVs

  • Commercial

  • LCVs

  • HCVs

  • Busses & Coaches

Root to Market

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarket

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia and Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the AI Virtual Visor Market Outlook Report

  • The report offers insight into AI virtual visor demand outlook for 2021-2031

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for AI virtual visor market between 2021 and 2031

  • AI virtual visor market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

  • AI virtual visor market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain –

LCD Panel Market- The desire for energy-efficient electronic items, as well as larger and 4K televisions, are important growth drivers for the LCD panel industry. Furthermore, the global LCD panel market is increasing due to an increase in demand for energy-efficient electronic products. The LCD Panel market is being boosted by rising demand for high-quality screens, as well as rising living standards and disposable money. Furthermore, the worldwide LCD panel market is expected to be driven by a growth in the usage of consumer electronic devices.

Satellite Internet Market- Satellite internet technology, like existing satellite TV, is a technique of accessing internet in which broadband is transmitted wirelessly from space via satellites. By removing the requirement for terrestrial infrastructure, satellite internet is anticipated to function as a bridge between the masses enabling seamless connectivity. In some circumstances, satellite internet can be used to access the internet instead of expensive fiber optic cable installation due to geopolitical complication. Satellite internet is growing and is likely to hold a dominant position in the overall satellite market.

Massive MIMO Market- There has been a significant increase in data usage as demand for high-speed Internet grows as both commercial and residential services develop. Massive MIMO is in increased demand as a result of this. Many of these technologies have emerged in recent years, and they are expected to push the use of 5G to new heights. One such market is the massive MIMO 5G market. It takes advantage of massive MIMO technology to enable continuous high-speed 5G data transport, increasing the network's efficiency. Based on current adoption rates, Massive MIMO systems are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.

You can access all our technology research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-in-ai-virtual-visor-market-to-pick-up-as-demand-grows-in-automotive-and-electronic-industries-301407447.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

