Sales Of Aircraft Oxygen Systems In North America Account For US$ 1.34 Billion In 2022 And Holds A Prominent Market Share Of 25%; States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“Increase in purchases of aircraft at the global level coupled with rising demand for aircraft MRO services is expected to take the aircraft oxygen system market by storm in the forecast period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

United States, Rockville MD, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Sales of Aircraft Oxygen System market is estimated to reach US$ 5.36 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032. Globalization and urbanization across the world have led to increased travel activity and led a substantial increase in air travel passengers which is fueling the demand for aviation oxygen systems.

Fact.MR is harping on the point that the end-consumers prefer airways to save on downtime, which, in turn, asks for proper oxygen supply. While flying at higher altitudes, there isn’t much of the oxygen available to breathe well. This lacuna has, thus, made it compulsory for the authorities to provide aircraft oxygen system. On this note, the Aircraft Oxygen System market is likely to reach US$ 9.8 billion by the year 2032.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=543

Globalization coupled with urbanization has compelled the people to increase their travel activities, thereby fueling the demand for aircraft oxygen system. Lower airfares are also contributing towards rise in number of the passengers going for air travel.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • North America holds 25% of the overall market share.

  • Europe contributes for 20% of the market revenue.

Market Developments

The global Aircraft Oxygen System market is dominated by the seasoned players. It’s tad difficult for new entrants due to heavy investments involved in the sector.

• Caeli Nova is emphasizing on improvement in aviation safety, especially from the healthcare prospects. It has recently closed Series A funding round worth close to US$ 8 million. Ornament Health led this round. LG Capital headed it. The company has come up with Cordillera. It’s one of the advanced aircraft emergency oxygen system not abiding by limitations faced by existing systems.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=543

Competitive Landscape

Aircraft oxygen system manufacturers are anticipated to focus on collaborations, mergers, and partnerships to expand their business scope and increase their sales potential.

Aircraft oxygen system companies are also expected to focus on defense and military aircraft to maximize their revenue generation capacity.

• In March 2021, Cobham Mission Systems, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of military aircraft oxygen systems, announced the acquisition of a new contract to deliver oxygen concentrator systems for the complete fleet of US Navy T-45 Goshawk jet trainers. These systems are crucial in delivering optimal oxygen to pilots.

Key Segments Covered in Aircraft Oxygen System Industry Research

  • Aircraft Oxygen System Market by Technology :

    • Chemically-induced System

    • Compressed Oxygen System

  • Aircraft Oxygen System Market by Sales Channel :

    • Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

    • Aftermarket

  • Aircraft Oxygen System Market by Application :

    • Passenger Seating Area

    • Cabin Crew Area

    • Others

  • Aircraft Oxygen System Market by Aircraft Type :

    • Narrow Body Aircraft

    • Wide Body Aircraft

    • Very Large Body Aircraft

    • Regional Aircraft

  • Aircraft Oxygen System Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=543

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Aircraft Oxygen System market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by sales channel (OEMs and aftermarket), by application (passenger seating area, cabin crew area, and likewise), by aircraft type (narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large body aircraft, and regional aircraft), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Check out more studies related to Industrial Goods Division, conducted by Fact.MR:

Industrial Motor Brakes Market - Industrial Motor Brakes Market By Type (DC Brakes, AC Brakes, Torque), By Braking Mode (Holding, Overhauling Braking, Load-assisted Braking, Soft-stop Braking), By Application (Regenerative Braking, Dynamic Braking, Plugging), By End Use (Metals & Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, Processing), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Worm Reduction Gearbox Market - Worm Reduction Gearbox Market Analysis, By Gear Ratio (Single Reduction, Double Reduction), By Output Torque (Up to 100 Nm, 100-200 Nm, 200-400 Nm, 400-800 Nm, 800-1200 Nm, Above 1200 Nm), By End Use (Logistics & Material Handling, Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Mining, Escalator / Elevator Drive Systems, Metal Working Industry, Energy & Power, Packaging, Food & Beverages, Discreet Manufacturing) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Mechanical Power Transmission Market - Mechanical Power Transmission Market By Product (Belt Drives, V-belt Drives, Synchronous Belt Drives, Chain Drives, Couplings, Clutches), By End User (Automotive, Construction, Food & Beverages, Metals & Mining), By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Next Generation Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Next Generation Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Service (MRI Compatible Devices, Non-MRI Compatible Devices), By Component (Wearable Components, Non-wearable Components), By Application (Diagnosis, Treatment Monitoring), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Optical Sorting Equipment Market - Optical Sorting Equipment Market Analysis, By Sensor (Cameras, Lasers, Camera/Laser Combinations, Hyperspectral Imaging), By End-user Industry (Food Processing, Mining & Metallurgy, Pharmaceuticals, Waste Management), By Capacity (Low Capacity, Medium Capacity, High Capacity), By Sorting Platform (Channel Sorters, Belt Sorters, Freefall & Chute-fed Sorters, Single-File Inspection Systems, Mechanical Graders, ADR Systems) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Thermoelectric Refrigerator Market - Thermoelectric Refrigerator Market By Model (Single-stage, Multi-stage), By End-use Industry (Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Residential), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Self-Loading Concrete Mixer Market - Self-Loading Concrete Mixer Market Analysis, By Concrete Output (Up to 2 m3, 2.1-6.0 m3, 6.1-10 m3, Above 10 m3), By Drum Rotation (0-10 rpm, 10-20 rpm), By Water Tank Capacity (Up to 300 ltrs, 300-600 ltrs, 600-800 ltrs, Above 800 ltrs), By Engine Power (Up to 50 HP, 50 - 80 HP, 80 - 120 HP, above 120 HP), By Bucket Capacity (Up to 250 ltrs, 250-500 ltrs, 500-750 ltrs, Above 750 ltrs), By Ownership (Private Fleets, Rental Fleets) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market - Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market Analysis, By Application (Furnace, Welding, Cooking, Brazing, Sealing, Heating Treatment, Plastic Processing), By Power Type (0 to 5 Kwh, 5 to 10 Kwh, More than 10 Kwh) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Fire Alarm Battery Market - Fire Alarm Battery Market By Type (Rechargeable Batteries, Non-rechargeable Batteries), By Chemistry (Lithium Batteries, Alkaline (AA) Batteries), By Shape (Cylindrical Batteries, Rectangular Batteries, Spring Batteries, Screw Batteries, Coin Batteries), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Oscillating Tools Market - Oscillating Tools Market Analysis, By Type (Cord, Cordless), By amperage Capacity (Up to 2 Amps, 2-4 Amps, Above 4 Amps), By Oscillation Speed (Up to 7500 OPM, 7500-10000 OPM, 10000-15000 OPM, Above 15000 OPM), By End Use (Residential / DIY, Commercial & Industrial) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


