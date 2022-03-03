U.S. markets closed

Sales Begin for New Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

·5 min read

Members can purchase points beginning March 3 with general sales opening to the public March 31

ORLANDO, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Vacation Club® announced that the new villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World Resort will go on sale to members beginning March 3 and to the public on March 31. The expansion of The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa includes 200 proposed resort studios, a Disney Vacation Club room type unique to this property. The Victorian charm and elegance of The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, along with resort access to the monorail, has long made this a favorite home away from home among Disney Vacation Club members.

Resort Studio, The Villas at Disney&#x002019;s Grand Floridian Resort &amp; Spa. Disney Vacation Club&#xae; announced that the new villas at Disney&#x002019;s Grand Floridian Resort &amp; Spa at Walt Disney World Resort will go on sale to members beginning March 3 and to the public on March 31. The expansion of The Villas at Disney&#x002019;s Grand Floridian Resort &amp; Spa includes 200 proposed resort studios, a Disney Vacation Club room type unique to this property. &#xa9;Disney
The proposed new resort studio accommodations, which are expected to open in late June 2022, rise regally in 1890s Victorian splendor on Seven Seas Lagoon, a scenic stroll away from Magic Kingdom Park in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort.

In addition to the new accommodations, The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa also feature elegant and newly enhanced deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and spacious three-bedroom grand villas.

From its shoreside location, the resort boasts easy access to the magic of Walt Disney World Resort via monorail, motorcoach and water taxi services. Guests on foot can follow the new walkable promenade leading to and from Magic Kingdom Park.

In this idyllic setting, guests are treated to exceptional dining options as well as numerous entertainment and recreational activities. And to close out another magical day, guests may catch a glimpse of fireworks bursting above Cinderella Castle from the resort property.

"Disney Vacation Club is pleased to offer a diverse inventory of accommodations at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – a spectacular location cherished by our members and their families," said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii. "To add to the magic, this enhancement comes at a very special time, during the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort."

At The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney Vacation Club members can look forward to warm, personalized service, plenty of charm and relaxing vacations filled with many of the comforts of home. The villas include:

  • New resort studios featuring two queen-sized beds and a day bed, quartz countertops, luxury patterned tile, a beverage center with beverage cooler and coffee maker, and a gleaming bathroom with marble tile floors.

  • Refurbished deluxe studios accommodating up to five guests and featuring a queen-sized bed, a new pull-down queen-sized bed which tucks away seamlessly into the wall, and a charming pull-down bunk-sized bed perfect for the little ones.

  • Refurbished and spacious one- and two-bedroom villas including a full kitchen and large living areas, which feature a new pull-down queen-sized bed along with a pull-down bunk-sized bed that folds away to be hidden beneath the media center. A one-bedroom villa sleeps up to five while the two-bedroom villa can accommodate up to nine guests.

  • New design touches greeting families and multi-generational guests in the three-bedroom grand villas. Up to 12 people can be accommodated in luxurious surroundings, including two bedrooms with two queen-sized beds, each and a primary bedroom featuring a king-sized bed. A spacious dining area adjoins an expansive living room, featuring an additional queen-sized sleeper sofa.

Charming accents include Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Victorian-themed silhouettes and other artwork featuring Mary Poppins and Dumbo. Most accommodations feature a porch or balcony where guests can relax and take in the magical Disney scenery that surrounds them.

Today, there are a total of 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney's Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii. For information about Disney Vacation Club membership, member benefits, offers and resorts, visit DisneyVacationClub.com.

For more information on The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian visit VillasatGrandFloridian.com. Disney Vacation Club members can enjoy an exclusive introductory offer. To learn more Disney Vacation Club, members may also call their Disney Vacation Club Guide.

This advertising material is being used for the purpose of soliciting sales of timeshare interests.

About Disney Vacation Club
Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership.

Disney Vacation Club members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of other vacation options in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, members can also enjoy the Disney Collection, which includes select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions, as well as the World Collection, a range of well-known resorts and hotels in landmark cities, international destinations, and exotic locales.

With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information and special offers, visit DisneyVacationClub.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-begin-for-new-disney-vacation-club-villas-at-disneys-grand-floridian-resort--spa-301494671.html

SOURCE Disney Vacation Club

