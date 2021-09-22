Sales of Cat Litter Set to Expand by 1.7x as Sustainable and Plant Fiber Cat Litter Move into Mainstream: Future Market Insights

Recent study on the global cat litter market provides an exhaustive analysis on key market dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends responsible for shaping the future. The report also includes a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape, covering value chain and supply chain analysis.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by increasing adoption of pets across the globe, demand for Cat Litter Market is expected to rise at over 5.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Increasing expenditure by cat owners on the care products will result in growing demand for cat litter.

Some of the leading companies operating in the cat litter market are extensively relying on e-commerce platforms to establish their global presence. On the back of this, market players are investing heavily in promotional activities and new product launches to woo cat owners.

Demand for natural cat litter is surging exponentially. This can be attributed to the rising number of cat owners who are increasing the adoption of natural cat litter such as plant fiber litters. Increasing awareness regarding environment also has bolstered the adoption of recyclable and eco-friendly cat litter.

Hence, the demand for pine, walnut, and corn cat litters is increasing. Steered by this, some of the leading market players are investing in research initiatives to offer eco-friendly cat litter, which also is available at an affordable price. For instance, Yesterday's News, a brand of Nestle Purina, manufactures unscented cat litter from post-consumer waste derived from newspapers. These developments are expected to help in growth of the market in the coming years.

As per FMI, clumping litter will emerged as a highly sought-after product category. The report has projected clumping litter to account for over 79.3% of overall sales registered in the market through 2031.

The private label brands are likely to get increasingly popular in the market. FMI has projected the demand in the private label segment to increase at 6.3% CAGR over the course of the report's assessment period.

"Rapid digitalization and expansion of e-commerce platforms are compelling key manufacturers to focus on product innovation and new marketing strategies such as Instagram and Facebook marketing to expand their customer base," says the Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Cat Litter Market Survey

Clumping litter will contribute for nearly 4/5 th of global market share

Despite witnessing stagnant growth, fine clay litter will remain most preferred form owing to the low-cost

In terms of nature, conventional cat litter segment will project high growth, accounting for over 60.3% market share

As demand for cat litter is highest among adult cats, the segment accounts for roughly 78% of market revenue share through 2031

Online retailers are expected to be the primary sales channel for cat litter market

The U.S. is expected to account for over 76.5% of North America's cat litter market share

Despite the high presence of prestigious brand across the U.K., the cat litter market is projected to grow at 2.8% CAGR

China is identified as one of the leading manufacturer of cat litter across East Asia, holding over 38% of market share

In 2031, India's cat litter market will account for 21.7% of sales across South Asia

Key Drivers

Introduction of reusable and eco-friendly cat litter is improving the sales

Increasing investment in research by key players to reduce production cost will drive the sales of cat litter

Growing adoption of pets and cats, especially among millennials, will bolster the growth of cat litter market

Key Restraints

As silica granules are not absorbent, some cat owners have issues with the hygiene and related disease which increases the expense, this might hamper the sales

Due to the pungent and bitter smell caused by pine cat litter, many cat owners refrain from buying this cat litter, hindering the growth

Competitive Landscape

As per Future Market Insights, Nestle Purina, The Clorox Company, Dr. Elsey's, Kent Pet Group, and Tolsa Company are the top 5 players. New product offerings and promotional campaigns are some of the key expansion strategies adopted by aforementioned industry players.

In September 2021, Okocat, creator of next-generation plant and paper-based cat litter announced the expansion of its product portfolio through its online and offline franchise stores across Canada, which are available in its Pet Valu Stores.

In July 2021, Oil Dri Corporation announced the hike in its cat litter products prices during the FQ-22 across the U.S. and Canada. Through this the company intends to mitigate the impact of cost pressure of packaging, materials, and non-fuel manufacturing costs.

In November 2020, Nestle Purina announced the launch of its first cat litter, Tidy Cats Light Weight Free & Clean cat litter in a durable and refillable container available all across the U.S.

Prominent players operating in cat litter market profiled by Future Market Insights include:

Purina (Nestle SA)

Kent Pet Group

Dr. Elsey's Cat Products

Church & Dwight Co.

Dirk Rossmann GmbH

Fressnapf Tiernahrungs GmbH

dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG

Arm & Hammer (Church & Dwight)

The Clorox Company

Mars Incorporated

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE Gmbh + Co KG

H. von Gimborn GmbH.

Gruppo Laviosa Minerals Srl.

Tolsa Company

Others

More Valuable Insights on Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers comprehensive insights on the global cat litter market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study offers incisive coverage on the global cat litter market with an unbiased analysis, segmented on the basis of:

By Product Type:

Clumping

Non-Clumping

By Material Type:

Clay

Silica

Plant Fibres

By Life Stage:

Adult

Kitten

By Nature:

Natural

Conventional

By Type:

Scented/Fragrance

Unscented/Without Fragrance

By Form Type:

Clay

Silica

Plant Fibres

By Price Range:

US$5-US$10

US$10-US$20

Above US$20

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales Channel

Indirect Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Cat Litter Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into cat litter demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for cat litter market between 2021 and 2031

Cat litter market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Cat litter market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

