U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,391.11
    +36.92 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,270.09
    +350.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,849.63
    +103.23 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.45
    +24.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.65
    +1.16 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +0.31 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3140
    -0.0100 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5650
    +0.3450 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,442.73
    -0.99 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.38
    +17.90 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.12
    +102.14 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Sales of Cat Litter Set to Expand by 1.7x as Sustainable and Plant Fiber Cat Litter Move into Mainstream: Future Market Insights

·8 min read

Recent study on the global cat litter market provides an exhaustive analysis on key market dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends responsible for shaping the future. The report also includes a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape, covering value chain and supply chain analysis.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by increasing adoption of pets across the globe, demand for Cat Litter Market is expected to rise at over 5.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Increasing expenditure by cat owners on the care products will result in growing demand for cat litter.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Some of the leading companies operating in the cat litter market are extensively relying on e-commerce platforms to establish their global presence. On the back of this, market players are investing heavily in promotional activities and new product launches to woo cat owners.

Demand for natural cat litter is surging exponentially. This can be attributed to the rising number of cat owners who are increasing the adoption of natural cat litter such as plant fiber litters. Increasing awareness regarding environment also has bolstered the adoption of recyclable and eco-friendly cat litter.

Hence, the demand for pine, walnut, and corn cat litters is increasing. Steered by this, some of the leading market players are investing in research initiatives to offer eco-friendly cat litter, which also is available at an affordable price. For instance, Yesterday's News, a brand of Nestle Purina, manufactures unscented cat litter from post-consumer waste derived from newspapers. These developments are expected to help in growth of the market in the coming years.

Request a report sample with 300 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13747

As per FMI, clumping litter will emerged as a highly sought-after product category. The report has projected clumping litter to account for over 79.3% of overall sales registered in the market through 2031.

The private label brands are likely to get increasingly popular in the market. FMI has projected the demand in the private label segment to increase at 6.3% CAGR over the course of the report's assessment period.

"Rapid digitalization and expansion of e-commerce platforms are compelling key manufacturers to focus on product innovation and new marketing strategies such as Instagram and Facebook marketing to expand their customer base," says the Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Cat Litter Market Survey

  • Clumping litter will contribute for nearly 4/5th of global market share

  • Despite witnessing stagnant growth, fine clay litter will remain most preferred form owing to the low-cost

  • In terms of nature, conventional cat litter segment will project high growth, accounting for over 60.3% market share

  • As demand for cat litter is highest among adult cats, the segment accounts for roughly 78% of market revenue share through 2031

  • Online retailers are expected to be the primary sales channel for cat litter market

  • The U.S. is expected to account for over 76.5% of North America's cat litter market share

  • Despite the high presence of prestigious brand across the U.K., the cat litter market is projected to grow at 2.8% CAGR

  • China is identified as one of the leading manufacturer of cat litter across East Asia, holding over 38% of market share

  • In 2031, India's cat litter market will account for 21.7% of sales across South Asia

Key Drivers

  • Introduction of reusable and eco-friendly cat litter is improving the sales

  • Increasing investment in research by key players to reduce production cost will drive the sales of cat litter

  • Growing adoption of pets and cats, especially among millennials, will bolster the growth of cat litter market

Key Restraints

  • As silica granules are not absorbent, some cat owners have issues with the hygiene and related disease which increases the expense, this might hamper the sales

  • Due to the pungent and bitter smell caused by pine cat litter, many cat owners refrain from buying this cat litter, hindering the growth

Discover more about the Cat Litter Market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13747

Competitive Landscape

As per Future Market Insights, Nestle Purina, The Clorox Company, Dr. Elsey's, Kent Pet Group, and Tolsa Company are the top 5 players. New product offerings and promotional campaigns are some of the key expansion strategies adopted by aforementioned industry players.

  • In September 2021, Okocat, creator of next-generation plant and paper-based cat litter announced the expansion of its product portfolio through its online and offline franchise stores across Canada, which are available in its Pet Valu Stores.

  • In July 2021, Oil Dri Corporation announced the hike in its cat litter products prices during the FQ-22 across the U.S. and Canada. Through this the company intends to mitigate the impact of cost pressure of packaging, materials, and non-fuel manufacturing costs.

  • In November 2020, Nestle Purina announced the launch of its first cat litter, Tidy Cats Light Weight Free & Clean cat litter in a durable and refillable container available all across the U.S.

Prominent players operating in cat litter market profiled by Future Market Insights include:

  • Purina (Nestle SA)

  • Kent Pet Group

  • Dr. Elsey's Cat Products

  • Church & Dwight Co.

  • Dirk Rossmann GmbH

  • Fressnapf Tiernahrungs GmbH

  • dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG

  • Arm & Hammer (Church & Dwight)

  • The Clorox Company

  • Mars Incorporated

  • J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE Gmbh + Co KG

  • H. von Gimborn GmbH.

  • Gruppo Laviosa Minerals Srl.

  • Tolsa Company

  • Others

More Valuable Insights on Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers comprehensive insights on the global cat litter market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study offers incisive coverage on the global cat litter market with an unbiased analysis, segmented on the basis of:

By Product Type:

  • Clumping

  • Non-Clumping

By Material Type:

  • Clay

  • Silica

  • Plant Fibres

By Life Stage:

  • Adult

  • Kitten

By Nature:

  • Natural

  • Conventional

By Type:

  • Scented/Fragrance

  • Unscented/Without Fragrance

By Form Type:

  • Clay

  • Silica

  • Plant Fibres

By Price Range:

  • US$5-US$10

  • US$10-US$20

  • Above US$20

By Sales Channel:

  • Direct Sales Channel

  • Indirect Sales Channel

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13747

Key Questions Covered in the Cat Litter Market Report

  • The report offers detailed insights into cat litter demand outlook for 2021-2031

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for cat litter market between 2021 and 2031

  • Cat litter market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

  • Cat litter market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Smart Home Devices Market: The increasing customer preference for video doorbells, voice-assisted technologies (such as Alexa and Google Home), and security systems are anticipated to accelerate the smart home devices market. Because of the adoption of internet-enabled smart devices such as radio frequency identification (RFID), barcode scanners, and mobile computers, the overall IoT market is expected to develop.

Refurbished Printers Market: The sales of refurbished products have ballooned in the past few years. Consumers are increasingly gaining confidence in the refurbished printers as players t are engaged in offering extensive guarantees and warrantees. Besides this, small scale business units and start-ups are playing a key role in facilitating rise in adoption of refurbished printers in the market.

Vegan Footwear Market: The vegan footwear drive is backed by several leading names in the fashion industry. Veteran British designer Stella McCartney flagged the trend when she became the first luxury label to become vegetarian in 2001. Her fashion line has shunned the use of leather, fur, and feathers without compromising on quality and design aspects.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-cat-litter-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/global-cat-litter-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-of-cat-litter-set-to-expand-by-1-7x-as-sustainable-and-plant-fiber-cat-litter-move-into-mainstream-future-market-insights-301382901.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook overpaid FTC fine as ‘quid pro quo’ to protect Zuckerberg from liability, shareholders claim

    Facebook Inc. overpaid billions of dollars to the Federal Trade Commission as part of an agreement to keep CEO Mark Zuckerberg from being personally sued, shareholders claim in a pair of lawsuits.

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the C

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

    Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S.

  • Oil Climbs With U.S. Crude Supplies at Lowest Since Late 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to gains after a U.S. government report showed domestic crude inventories slid to the lowest since October 2018, indicating a rapidly tightening market. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Econo

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • Ford, Redwood form 'circular' supply chain for EV battery materials

    Ford Motor Co and startup Redwood Materials said on Wednesday they are partnering to form a "closed loop" or circular supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, from raw materials to recycling. The aim is to lower the cost of EVs by reducing the dependence on imported materials, while also narrowing the environmental impact from mining and refining of battery materials. Ford and Redwood will work closely with Korean battery maker SK Innovation, which has a joint venture with Ford called BlueOvalSK to make EV battery cells in the United States, Ford executive Lisa Drake said at a media briefing.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • Oil prices lifted on expectations for another drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, finding support after industry data showed a large drop in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound as the Dollar Eases

    Housing starts rise more than expected

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Bitcoin Retrace: Focus On Levels, Not Hype.

    People are very overdramatic, especially when they need to attract viewers in order to generate sales. With Bitcoin breaking recent supports, all the “experts” are out in full force trying to capture your attention.

  • UiPath CEO: Automation will not replace knowledge workers

    Daniel Dines discusses workplace transformation on a recent episode of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.

  • Activision Blizzard confirms SEC investigation, loses chief legal officer

    The consequences are mounting for gaming giant Activision Blizzard after the company became the subject of a landmark state investigation into discriminatory workplace practices and sexual harassment this summer. Now, Activision Blizzard confirms that it is the subject of a federal investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been ramping up enforcement efforts against tech companies in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the SEC has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard and a number of the company's key executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick.

  • Putin's iron grip on energy leaves Europe increasingly vulnerable

    Vladimir Putin has his finger hovering over Europe’s light switch.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

    Brazilian authorities are investigating whether JPMorgan Chase & Co played a role in an alleged bribery and money laundering scheme that dated back to 2011 and involved state-run oil company Petrobras, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and two law enforcement sources.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 22nd, 2021

    Following another bearish day on Tuesday, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.21 levels to avoid another day in the red.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.