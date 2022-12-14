Sales Enablement Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Organization Size, By End-use Industry, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker

Sales Enablement Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Platform, Service), By Organization Size, By End-use Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Sales Enablement Platform Market Growth & Trends



The global sales enablement platform market is anticipated to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 15.5 % during the forecast period. The rising need for automated content creation, coupled with increasing internet penetration, is driving the demand for sales enablement platforms. Sales enablement platforms provide telecommunication sales reps with tools and content to drive internal sales. Both leading and startup tech companies utilize sales enablement for lead generation as it reduces cross-department bottlenecks and improves workflow.



Furthermore, COVID-19 has increased the penetration of technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud, and machine learning.In addition, the adoption of connected devices for sales enablement has depicted a rise in productivity and sales for sales representatives.



For example, tablets have demonstrated the potential to drive revenue by differentiating buying experiences and rectifying sales productivity issues. As per Sales Management Association study, 70.0% of sales companies were utilizing tablets to increase positive ROI.



Sales Enablement Platform Market Report Highlights

• Bycomponent, the platform segment accounted for the major revenue share of 74.3% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Several organizations across different industries are adopting the use of a sales enablement platform to increase efficiency in aspects such as training, coaching, content management, and sales communication

• The service component is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 15.0% during the forecast period. Several vendors across different industry verticals are adopting the usage of sales enablement services to drive sales

• In terms of organization size, the large organization segment dominated the market and captured the highest revenue share of 65.1% in 2021. The use of sales enablement platforms by large enterprises can help in streamlining business process and reduce costs

• The small & medium organization segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 16.6% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of digital sales rooms and video format meetings in sales enablement platforms can help SME’s to improve business reach

• In terms of deployment, the cloud segment dominated the market and captured the highest revenue share of 64.0% in 2021. Cloud enablement services provide a highly scalable platform that simplifies high-performance computation for both small and large enterprises

• In terms of the end-use industry, the consumer goods & retail segment accounted for the major revenue share of 25.1%in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The rapidly growing retail industry globally is generating demand for the sales enablement platform

• North America held the highest market share of 31.7%in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The high presence of key players coupled with the rise in internet penetration is driving the demand for sales enablement platform in the region

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period owing to the rise in investments in the IT sector and rapid growth of end-use industries

