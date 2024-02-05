Sales Engagement Platform: Outreach Senior Vice President Ali Jawin, Live from NYSE

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Ali Jawin, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing at Outreach. Ms. Jawin spoke to Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks about how the company’s unified platform empowers sellers to manage and escalate their targets by working on their pipelines, creating valuable relations with their customers, forecasting and coaching, and more. Watch the full interview below:

About Outreach

Outreach is the developer of a semiautomated sales engagement platform designed to automate repetitive sales tasks on behalf of coworkers while prioritizing key customer touch points. The company’s platform uses machine learning to automate and personalize communication, track sales statistics, collaborate with teams, send automated alerts, and assist sales teams to touch all leads, opportunities, and cSahraustomers with targeting content, enabling companies to increase the volume of sales meetings and create an efficient workflow for salespeople.

About Ali Jawin

Ali Jawin is a seasoned marketing executive with over ten years of experience in designing and executing growth strategies and programs for digitally-focused global organizations. She is currently the Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing at Outreach, the leading sales engagement platform that helps companies close more deals and drive more revenue.

Ali’s mission is to demystify the processes that drive marketing success and deliver quantifiable results on a global scale. She has expertise in growth marketing, marketing operations, product marketing, and customer acquisition for B2B organizations. She is also a Forbes Council Member on Communications, where she shares her insights and best practices for the communications industry. Ali is known for her collaborative style, data-driven approach, and creative flair. She builds, mentors, and inspires high-performing teams while fostering innovation and creativity.

