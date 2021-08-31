U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.73
    -4.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,395.14
    -4.70 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,223.80
    -42.09 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,261.70
    -4.29 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    -0.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2750
    -0.0100 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7000
    -0.1850 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,105.68
    +218.54 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.05
    +36.46 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.34
    -52.67 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Sales experience platform Walnut raises $15M to improve product demonstrations

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Walnut raised $15 million in Series A funding, led by Eight Roads Ventures, to continue developing its sales experience platform.

Founders Yoav Vilner and Danni Friedland started the company in July 2020. Vilner told TechCrunch that while at a previous company, he was building a category called technology marketing in Israel. He realized that company sales people often ran into problems when it was time to demonstrate their product — the product would break, or they would have to ask another department to open something or add a feature, none of which happened instantaneously, Vilner added.

He and Friedland’s answer to that problem is a no-code platform for teams to create customized product demonstrations quickly, be able to integrate them into their sales and marketing processes and then generate insights from the demos.

Walnut engagement example. Image Credits: Walnut

“We let the sales and marketing teams replicate the SaaS product in our cloud environment, which is disconnected from the back end,” Vilner explained. "They can create a storyline to fit their customer and the demonstration, and then following the demo, sales leaders can get insight on what was good or bad. It encourages the sharing of knowledge and what story worked best for which kind of company."

The company’s latest round gives it $21 million raised to date, and follows a $6 million seed round that included NFX, A Capital, Liquid2 Ventures and Graph Ventures, Vilner said.

Walnut serves over 60 business-to-business clients, including Adobe, NetApp, Varonis and People AI. In addition to Tel Aviv, the company has offices in New York and London.

Vilner intends to use the new funding to grow the team across the U.S, Europe and Israel and continue developing its technology and platform, including tools to embed demos into a website for product-led growth. He also expects to double the team of 25 over the next year.

Eyal Rabinovich, an investor at Eight Roads Ventures, said his brother is a Walnut customer, and the company fits with one of the firm’s theses around broad vertically integrated brands in SaaS and deep technology.

Rabinovich was tracking the sales enablement space for a while and said many companies claim to provide something unique, but it is usually workflow and processes. In Walnut’s case, it is solving something at the core of sales.

“They make everything measurable, and the ‘holy grail’ is conversion, and even just 1% conversion could mean millions of dollars,” he added. “Every company we spoke to wanted to use this product. Customers were telling us they closed the sales cycle within two weeks.”

Should your SaaS startup embrace a bottom-up GTM strategy?

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Zoom shares plummet amid slowing growth, disappointing guidance

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • The meme stock moment turns (unofficially) one, welcomes new class of tickers

    GameStop and AMC are still hot, but the lesser meme names are being replaced by a new class one year after Roaring Kitty's seminal tweet.

  • What You Need To Know About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s (NYSE:FCX) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( NYSE:FCX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • 3 Big Names That Have Invested in the Cannabis Industry

    When the U.S. government eventually legalizes marijuana, there will undoubtedly be a lot more businesses looking to expand into the growing industry. The current federal ban on pot means that large companies with robust logistical abilities don't generally see the point of getting involved, since marijuana can't cross state lines. Among the most notable names that have already gained exposure to the cannabis industry are Altria Group (NYSE: MO), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCU.F).

  • Zoom Posted $1 Billion in Revenue. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Zoom Video Communications stock fell in premarket trading Tuesday after the company reported more than $1 billion in quarterly revenue Monday, topping analyst expectations. Shares of Zoom (ticker: ZM) were down more than11% in premarket trading Tuesday. Zoom Video reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $316.9 million, which amounts to $1.04 a share, compared with $185.6 million, or 63 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Why Wynn Resorts’ Stock Could Jump 40%

    Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at advisory firm Hightower, sees depressed stock of the the casino and hotel operator jumping 40%.

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Are Begging to Be Bought

    Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE), Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) have been beaten down pretty well, largely by events over which they had little say. Keith Noonan (Fiverr International): Fiverr International operates an online marketplace that makes it easy to hire and take on gig labor jobs.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.