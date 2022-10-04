U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.25
    +59.00 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,916.00
    +378.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,511.25
    +225.50 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.30
    +31.40 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.67
    +2.04 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.00
    +19.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    +0.46 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9921
    +0.0094 (+0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    -0.0520 (-1.42%)
     

  • Vix

    29.16
    -2.46 (-7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7060
    +0.0860 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,983.35
    +687.91 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.19
    +18.84 (+4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.94
    +139.18 (+2.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Sales Force Automation Market Projected to Hit USD 18.65 Billion at a CAGR of 10% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Rising Adoption of 5G Technology to Boost Sales Force Automation Market Growth

New York, US, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Sales Force Automation Market, By Software, By Organization Type, By End-Users- Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 18.65 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 10% during the assessment timeframe.

Sales Force Automation Market Key Players 

Eminent industry players profiled in the global sales force automation market report include-

  • Aptean Software Company (U.S.)

  • Bullhorn Inc.(U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • NetSuite Inc. (U.S.)

  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

  • Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.)

  • Sage Group Plc. (U.K)

  • Salesforce.com Inc. (U.S.)

  • SAP SE(Germany)

  • SugarCRM (U.S.)

  • Zoho Corp

  • oration (India)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4091

Sales Force Automation Market Drivers 

Rising Adoption of 5G Technology to Boost Market Growth 

The rising adoption of 5G technology will boost market growth over the forecast period. Increased use of 5G mobile technology will enable more seamless configuration and continuing data upgrades for sales force automation apps.

Sales Force Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 18.65 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2030

Key Market Opportunities

Demand for the sales force automation business is skyrocketing.

Key Market Drivers

Rise in employee efficiency
Increased customer satisfaction and demand

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Sales Force Automation Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sales-force-automation-market-4091

Opportunities 

Elevating Need for Automation Software to offer Robust Opportunities 

The demand for automation software with specialized capabilities is increasing. These functions include information exchange among sales representatives, order processing, managing client contact information, inventory monitoring, control and reordering, sales forecasting, and order tracking. This will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints and Challenges 

Lack of Trained Professionals Remain as Market Restraint 

The lack of trained and skilled professionals needed for installations related to this software and less awareness regarding this software may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Sales Force Automation Market Segmentation 

The sales force automation market has been bifurcated based on end users, software, and organization type.

By organization type, large scale enterprises will lead the market over the forecast period.

By software, the sales force automation market is segmented into cloud-based sales force automation system, SaaS salesforce automation system, and on-premise sales force automation system.

By end users, the sales force automation market is segmented into media and entertainment, healthcare, financial sector, automotive, and others.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/4091

COVID-19 Analysis 

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a serious impact on both the world's health and economy. Numerous companies and industries were adversely affected and unable to carry out their duties. Such severe repercussions had some indirect effects on the sales force automation sector. All industrial operations were halted by the lockdown restrictions, which also disrupted the supply chain. However, despite these challenging circumstances, the market was able to grow significantly and maintain steady growth because to the efforts of leading industry participants and the need for automation systems from a number of industries. People worked primarily from home during the lockdown, and businesses tended to favor automated systems as manual tasks were limited. Due to the enormous demand this generated for sales force automation, the sales force automation industry finally grew. The simplicity that such software offers has increased its demand in many enterprises. The market participants are implementing new improvements to better serve their customers, which will spur the SFA industry's growth in the near future.

Sales Force Automation Market Regional Analysis 

North America to Head Sales Force Automation Market 

Due to the existence of key industry participants, North America currently holds the biggest market share for sales force automation. Additionally, the market growth in this area is being driven by the rising creation of several customized solutions for increasing client satisfaction. Due to the existence of leading players and their investments in offering various customized solutions that include sales forecasting, call automation, proposal creation, product modeling, order management, and others for the satisfaction of the customers, North America is one of the leading regions in the world in terms of market share in sales force automation. In the following years, the sales force automation industry in Europe is anticipated to rise quickly. The largest revenue share in 2019 was over 50% for North America. The regional market is expanding primarily as a result of larger enterprises' rising investments in sales automation. Additionally, the region's market is booming due to its strong ties to key players and simple accessibility to artificial intelligence-based sales force automation solutions. Due to the increased demand for process automation and the need to streamline sales processes to reduce manual labor needed to collect sales data, North America contributed the highest amount of revenue to the global market for sales force automation software in 2016, accounting for about 59.1% of total sales.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4091

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Sales Force Automation Market 

For the important businesses, the expanding retail, banking and financial services, IT and telecom industries in Asia Pacific are creating new growth prospects. Large businesses in the region are making aggressive software investments now that apps for sales force automation powered by artificial intelligence are available. Significant investments in IT, technology, and innovation are projected to result from the "Made in India" program in India and China's "Made in China 2025" effort. In order to personalize and unify consumer contact from numerous channels into a single integrated solution, SMEs and startups are also progressively investing in SFA. Due to the rising number of start-ups investing in sales force automation software and the advancement of mobile technologies in this region, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to dominate the market for sales force automation software during the projected period of 2022-2029. Due to the increased demand for software from the retail, finance, and telecom industries, Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR between 2020 and 2027. Additionally, nations like India, China, and other South Asian countries are projected to see an increase in IT spending to digitize and automate market industrial processes. Additionally, the market in the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period for increased government spending on supporting SMEs and new business starts, as well as automation of the sales process.

Related Reports:

Field Force Automation Market Research Report: By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size, Industry Vertical, By Region - Forecast till 2030

Force Sensor Market, By Type, By Application, By Vertical - Forecast 2030

Substation Automation Market Research Report: by Component, Module, Communication Channel, Industry - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Down 67%, Is Carnival Stock Finally a Buy?

    Starting in 2020, cruise ships were the site of massive COVID-19 outbreaks. With its cruise ships parked and annual revenue falling to as low as $1.9 billion in 2021 (from $20.8 billion in 2019), Carnival sold 19 ships, tapped debt markets, and turned to equity dilution to raise the capital it needed to survive the crisis.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There is always an opportunity cost to consider -- like earning a worse return as a result of making a poor investment decision. A couple of stocks that look too risky to buy with even free money are Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and BlackBerry (NYSE: BB).

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • How Low Can Micron Technology Stock Go?

    The market has been sniffing out a cyclical downturn for the semiconductor industry for a while now, and memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is finally confirming that it's here. Micron did report record annual revenue for its recently completed 2022 fiscal year ($30.8 billion, an 11% increase from 2021), but the final quarter of the year (ended Sept. 1) was a dud. Ahead of this tumble in sales, Micron's stock price tanked 44% so far in 2022.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for September 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 277 in the period ending September 30, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,388 Bitcoin.

  • This Growth Stock Once Soared 1,900% -- and Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now

    Upstart stock has in fact collapsed by 95% and is once again trading at around $20. To understand why, let's take a look at what the company does and how its recent stock-price drop could be a buying opportunity. Banks tend to rely heavily on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system, which looks at a borrower's payment history and existing debts (among other things) to determine their ability to service a loan.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as The Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) recent 5.3% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With...

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Buying and holding great companies for the long run is a tried and tested way of building one's wealth in the stock market. Such a strategy allows investors to gain from emerging opportunities and benefit from the power of compounding. For instance, a $100,000 investment in Microsoft stock a decade ago would be worth close to $1 million now, assuming the dividends were reinvested.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures gain as investors hope for policy pivot

    U.S. stock futures charged higher Tuesday morning as Wall Street looked to build on momentum from the previous session’s rally.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks to Avoid Right Now

    Many companies will rebound from the ongoing downturn as the economy improves, but in all likelihood, many others will continue to struggle. Many rushed to invest in companies such as Canopy Growth, which has long been considered one of the leaders in the field. Cannabis companies had trouble raising funds due to the nature of their business activities.

  • Rivian shares jump on backing 2022 production target

    Rivian's positive update came after bigger rival Tesla Inc blamed logistical hurdles for missing market expectations for the number of cars it handed over to customers in the third quarter. Tesla shares closed down 8.6% on Monday, wiping out more than $71 billion from the company's market value in one session, or over $5 billion more than what Rivian has lost this year. With a total of 14,317 vehicles produced so far this year, Rivian has to make more than 10,500 units in the last three months of the year to meet its production target.