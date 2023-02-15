U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.75
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,091.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,608.25
    -22.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,938.30
    -7.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.68
    -0.38 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    -19.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.14
    -1.20 (-5.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    -0.0112 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4920
    +0.4220 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,780.70
    +942.31 (+4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.70
    +25.28 (+5.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,964.07
    +10.22 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Sales of Imaging Agents is Projected to Reach At Valuation of US$ 13.6 Billion By the end of 2027: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Growing demand for image-guided operations and an increase in the number of cancer & cardiovascular cases worldwide will drive market expansion of imaging agents

Rockville, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of imaging agents are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6% by 2027, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market is projected to reach US$ 13.6 billion by the end of 2027.

Medical imaging agents are chemicals that essentially allow specialists to see how certain inside organs, tissues, or vessels operate during examinations or medical operations. Doctors widely employ imaging to diagnose conditions such as osteoarthritis, bone fractures, bone loss, and calcification because they help uncover interior hidden parts.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7775

Over the coming years, the rising prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to increase the demand for medical imaging agents globally. The market's overall expansion is also being fuelled by favorable government initiatives, advancing healthcare facilities, and advanced illness screening programs. The market for medical imaging agents is also expected to experience healthy growth due to the introduction of new, inventive agents that help reveal more information.

North America dominates the market for medical imaging agents because of its technological advancements and easy accessibility to established healthcare facilities. Over the years ahead, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop significantly due to an increase in the number of people suffering from serious illnesses. People who routinely smoke and are exposed to different pollutants are more likely to develop cardiovascular disorders.

  • For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1.5 million heart attacks and strokes occur in the United States each year. Furthermore, it has been noted that around 160,000 of the over 800,000 yearly deaths from cardiovascular disease occur in those under the age of 65.

Imaging procedures utilising imaging agents are followed to prevent and treat cardiovascular problems. Cardiologist additionally uses microbubble contrast agents to spot alterations or obstructions in the arteries. They improve the imaging quality of the heart and blood vessels, making it possible to see them more clearly. They can also help in the evaluation of a patient's heart status after surgery.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global market for imaging agents is currently valued at US$ 10.2 billion.

  • The market is projected to reach US$ 13.6 billion by the end of 2027.

  • China’s imaging agents market is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2027.

  • Global sales of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% during the next 5 years.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7775

Key Companies Profiled

  • GE Healthcare

  • Eli Lily

  • Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

  • Alliance Medical

  • Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Aytu BioScience, Inc.

  • Curium

  • Guerbet Group

  • Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

  • Trivitron Healthcare

  • Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Competitive Landscape

To raise public awareness of the presence of superior imaging agents, which should accelerate the sector's growth in the coming years, major industry participants are also putting forth promotional and marketing efforts.

To maintain market competition, key players in the imaging agents market are using a variety of growth strategies with ongoing technological advancements.

  • The U.S. FDA approved Lantheus' PYLARIFY, a PSMA PET imaging agent for cancer related to the prostate, in May 2021. PYLARIFY injection aids in the visualisation of soft tissue, bone, and lymph node metastases to identify the presence of advanced or recurring prostate cancer. The company's entire product portfolio has improved due to this innovative method.

  • The U.S. FDA approved TAUVID and AMYVID (Florbetapir F 18 Injection) in May 2020 for Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc., a division of Eli Lilly and Company. This imaging agent for positron emission tomography (PET) gives doctors useful knowledge about Alzheimer's disease. This approval aided the business in expanding its selection of imaging agents and boosted its income generation.

Key Segments in Imaging Agents Industry Research

  • By Modality:

    • Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

    • X-ray

    • Computed Tomography (CT)

    • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

    • Ultrasound

    • Others

  • By Product:

    • Iodinated Contrast Media

    • Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

    • Microbubble Contrast Media

    • Barium-based Contrast Media

  • By Application:

    • Oncology

    • Cardiology

    • Gastrointestinal

    • Neurology

    • Others

  • By End User:

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

    • Others

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Full Access of the Complete Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7775

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global imaging agents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of modality (diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, X-ray, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, others), product (iodinated contrast media, gadolinium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media, barium-based contrast media), application (oncology, cardiology, gastrointestinal, neurology, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic & imaging centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Veterinary Imaging Systems Market: Global demand for veterinary imaging systems is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033. As such, the veterinary imaging systems market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 to US$ 3.5 billion by 2033-end.

Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Non-invasive Coronary Imaging is used as a diagnostic and prognostic approach to assess the symptoms of patient suspected with coronary artery disease.

Microwave Imaging Market: Microwave imaging is used in multiple ways for non-destructive testing, medical imaging, and at security checkpoints. Microwave Imaging is much more effective than other traditional methods of monitoring organ movement and other medical issues to provide improved medical treatment to patients with major health issues.

Holotomographic Imaging Market: Holotomographic imaging is a label-free laser technique of microscopy, which helps observe real-time imaging and the high-quality 3-D refractive index of living cells or tissues. It is widely used in cell biology laboratories for research purposes.

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha
Email : shambhu@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • T2 Biosystems Touts Positive Results From T2Biothreat Panel Study

    T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) announced results upon completing the U.S. clinical evaluation for the T2Biothreat Panel. "We believe the T2Biothreat Panel demonstrates very high sensitivity and specificity for a direct-from-blood multi-target biothreat product and is the only such product developed by a U.S.-owned company," stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. The T2Biothreat Panel is a fully-automated, direct-from-blood test designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument and simult

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • ASML Says Ex-Employee in China Misappropriated Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry, said a former employee in China stole data about its technology, a disclosure that threatens to inflame political tensions amid heightened concerns about espionage. Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing

  • Athersys is a 'very different company' from a year ago, CEO says

    In June 2022, Athersys embarked on a financial and operational restructuring to lower its cost and conserve cash while completing the testing and commercialization of its adult stem-cell therapy.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Sheds Most of Its Stake in Chip Maker TSMC

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold billions of dollars worth of shares in a Taiwanese chip maker just months after taking a stake in the company.

  • Vir Biotech To Work On Next-Gen COVID-19 Solutions Independently, Or With Other Partners, As GSK Walks Out

    Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) has amended the research collaboration agreement established with GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) in 2020. Vir will continue its ongoing efforts to discover, develop and advance COVID-19 solutions and other potential coronavirus outbreaks, independently or with other partners. The companies will continue working to ensure ongoing access to sotrovimab for patients worldwide, where authorized, and to develop new therapies for influenza and other respiratory diseases. In Aug

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Restructures To Save Billions?

    Exxon stock hit an all-time high on Friday. The stock is up almost 7% for the year, but does it have room to run?

  • Ford Halts Output of F-150 Lightning EV Due to Battery Issue

    The Detroit-area factory where the Lightning is built has been idle since the start of last week, a company spokeswoman said. The auto maker said it would delay shipping trucks to dealers while it examines the problem.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • Australia’s Bid to Break China’s Lithium Dominance Hit by Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s ambition to ease China’s stranglehold on production of a key battery compound has hit further hurdles after Wesfarmers Ltd. said its lithium refinery would be delayed by six months.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scramb

  • BioXcel Therapeutics Unveils Complete Data From BXCL701/Keytruda Combo Study In Prostate Cancer Subtype

    BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) announced full data from its Phase 2a trial of BXCL701 in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in small cell neuroendocrine (SCNC) variant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients. The trial included patients after at least one prior line of chemotherapy for locally advanced or metastatic prostate cancer. In the evaluable patient cohort (n = 28), 7 (25%) patients achieved a composite response, the t

  • Chinese chip trade group opposes export controls from U.S., Netherlands, Japan

    The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the country's top chip industry trade group, opposes reported export controls from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday. The restrictions, should they become a reality, "will cause serious harm to the semiconductor industry in China, with detriment to the global economy, as well as long-term damages to the interests of consumers world-wide," the association said in a statement.

  • Oil traders hit ‘sell button’ with U.S. set to release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    Oil settles lower on Tuesday after the U.S. said it would follow through with a plan to sell 26 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

  • China’s Oil Buying Spree a Boost for Global Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- China has ramped up its oil purchases as an expected recovery in the nation’s crude consumption gathers pace following the end of its strict Covid Zero policy, boosting optimism in the outlook for global demand.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move t

  • Coca-Cola has a 'right' to compete in the alcohol industry, CFO says

    Coca-Cola shares more on its plans to attack the booze industry.

  • Frequency Therapeutics' Lead Hearing Loss Program Flunks, Shifts Focus To Multiple Sclerosis, Shares Plunge

    Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ) announced clinical results from the Phase 2b study of FX-322 in individuals with acquired Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SNHL). The study, which enrolled 142 people with either sudden or noise-induced sensorineural hearing loss, failed to achieve its primary efficacy endpoint of improving speech perception. Data showed no statistically meaningful difference at day 90 between those administered FX-322 versus those receiving a placebo in the proportion of ind

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scrambles Jets f

  • Microsoft is trying to use ChatGPT to cut Google out of way more than just the search engine market, ARK Invest says

    The loss of profits in Google’s search engine business may force it to cut investments in cloud computing, a high-growth market in which it competes with Microsoft’s Azure.

  • Mexico's top diplomat says met with Tesla brass, 'good news' imminent

    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he met with senior executives from electric automaker Tesla, teasing that "good news" is on the way, as speculation runs high over expected high-stakes investment decisions. Ebrard met with Rohan Patel, Tesla's senior global director of public policy and business development, and Eugenio Grandio, director of business development and policy for Latin America, Mexico's senior diplomat wrote in a post on Twitter.