Sales Intelligence Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Demand for Content Optimization and Data Enrichment Tools Bolsters Sector
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sales Intelligence Market by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rapid adoption of advanced solutions for improved customer targeting propels growth of the global sales intelligence market. In addition, surge in demand for content optimization and data enrichment tools positively impacts growth of the market. However, variation in industry-specific requirements and data privacy and accuracy rate of company/client information hampers the market growth. On the contrary, infusion of AI and ML capabilities to automate pre-sales processes is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.
The global sales intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment model, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By enterprise size, the market divided into large enterprises and SMEs. By application, the market is segmented into analytics and reporting, data management, lead management, and others. By industry vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sales intelligence market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global sales intelligence market trends is provided in the report.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rapid Adoption of Advanced Solutions for Improved Customer Targeting
Surge in Demand for Content Optimization and Data Enrichment Tools
Restraints
Variation in Industry-Specific Requirements
Accuracy Rate of Company/Client Information
Opportunity
Infusion of AI and ML Capabilities to Automate Pre-Sales Processes
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Component
Software
Service
By Deployment Model
On-Premises
Cloud
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
SME
By Application
Lead Management
Data Management
Analytics & Reporting
Other
By Industry Verticals
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail & E-Commerce
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Clearbit
Demandbase, Inc.
Dun & Bradstreet Corporation
Data Axle
HG Insights
InsideView.
LinkedIn Corporation
Oracle Corporation
ZoomInfo Technologies LLC
Zoho Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT
CHAPTER 5: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
CHAPTER 6: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
CHAPTER 7: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 8: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
CHAPTER 9: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
