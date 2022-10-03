Sales of Laparotomy Sponges Are Projected to Reach a Market Size of US$ 1.6 billion By 2027; Radiopaque Laparotomy Sponges Widely Used in Thoracic Surgical Procedures | Report Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Growing Use of Radiopaque Laparotomy Sponges In Thoracic Surgical Procedures, Increase In The Number of Cesarean Deliveries, Rising Number of Open Abdominal Procedures, And Advancements In The Detection & Identification Methods To Reduce The Incidence of RSI Are Factors Driving Market Expansion

Seoul, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide demand for laparotomy sponges is forecasted to magnify at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027. Laparotomy sponges are extremely absorbent and of a quality that complies with medical and hygienic standards. Recent advancements in laparotomy sponges such as improved X-ray visibility are boosting market revenue.



The primary drivers for market expansion include an increase in surgical operations as well as the rising prevalence of abdominal illnesses among the senior population. The prevalence of disorders such as colon cancer, hernias, appendicitis, pancreatitis, and peptic ulcers has also increased significantly, creating greater demand for laparotomy procedures. In addition, the use of laparotomy sponges has increased due to the rising number of cesarean surgeries performed in hospitals and medical facilities.

The market is anticipated to see several growth opportunities over the coming years due to the growing use of laparotomy sponges by surgeons to manually remove tissues without spreading any infection. The term "retained surgical item" (RSI) refers to any surgical product that is left inside the body after surgery after the closure of a wound, including sponges, tools, devices, and instruments. For minimizing the incidence of RSI, many options have been created. Manual counting, X-ray detection, RFID integration into laparotomy sponges, and barcode detection are a few of them.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market in Canada is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period (2022-2027).

The global laparotomy sponges market is predicted to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2027.

Market in Germany is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027.

Demand for traditional laparotomy sponges is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027.

Increase in Cesarean Deliveries Driving Demand for Laparotomy Sponges

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for laparotomy sponges is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027.

Laparotomy sponges, also known as absorbent pads, are used in the medical field to remove subdural hematomas surrounding incisions or surgical sites and to absorb excess fluid or blood. They are produced with materials such as cotton, rayon, and nylon polyester, which are hygienic and up to medical requirements, and allow for the greatest amount of fluid absorption.

The use of these sponges also includes cleansing and moisture retention at an incision site. Additionally, doctors utilize them to grasp and carefully remove tissue or an organ without risking injury.

A laparotomy sponge serves as an absorbent swab used in clinical procedures when abdominal surgery is performed. When preparing an emergency room for surgery, laparotomy sponges are utilized in a variety of applications, usually in surgical equipment. Laparotomy sponge production uses both sterilized and non-sterile packaging, giving specialists plenty of options to choose from depending on their needs. The sponge used during laparotomies can come in a variety of sizes and forms. When leaving laparotomy sponges left following surgery, more care must be taken to prevent accidents.

Key Segments in Laparotomy Sponges Industry Research

By Type : Radiopaque Traditional Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

By End User : Hospitals Surgical Centers

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

Key laparotomy sponge providers are attempting to gain a larger portion of the market by introducing technologically innovative products and making enhancements to current ones. Technological advancements enable top manufacturers and healthcare providers to create innovative products by addressing healthcare issues such as sterilization and access to reasonably priced healthcare services.

Moreover, the market analysis demonstrates that products such as sterile laparotomy sponges guarantee improved protection against infectious pathogens.

For instance :

Medical Action Industries created sterile laparotomy sponges that are X-ray detectable and have high quality and dependability by integrating advanced and contemporary technology.



Major Key Players

Actimed

Medtronic, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dukal Corporation

Premier Enterprises

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Derma Sciences, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Medicaux Healthcare

Winning Strategy

Major market participants are making investments in R&D operations to create new, technologically advanced items to expand their product line. They are competing to grab a significant share of the laparotomy sponge market. Top players' focus is now on strategizing tactical actions to preserve their market position due to recent advances in healthcare systems.

For instance,

The Curity™ X-ray detectable laparotomy sponges were introduced by Cardinal Health and are made of pre-washed cotton and are intended to be absorbent. To aid in X-ray detection, Curity™ sponges include colored handles with radiopaque materials sewn into the sponge.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global laparotomy sponges market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (radiopaque, traditional, radio-frequency identification (RFID)) and end user (hospitals, surgical centers), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

