Sales Lift and Operational Efficiencies From PayRange Deployment Fuel Jetz Laundry Growth and Acquisition of Cincinnati Coin Laundry

PayRange
·3 min read

Jetz Machines

Jetz Machines
Jetz Machines

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetz Service Co., a leading laundry service and equipment provider operating in 18 Midwestern states, has expanded into the Cincinnati market with an acquisition of Cincinnati Coin Laundry. Just prior to the pandemic, Jetz had deployed PayRange mobile payment across its base of "coin-operated" washers and dryers transforming and strengthening its business. Jetz not only weathered the pandemic well, but thrived due in part to increased sales and operational efficiencies, as well as enhanced convenience to its customers by not having to worry about the coin shortage, or making extra trips to the store or bank to get coins.

"PayRange has been a game changer for us," stated Scott Schenk, Chief Financial Officer of Jetz. "When we first started with PayRange years ago, we did not expect the benefits we now take for granted regarding real-time visibility, efficiency, and promotional capabilities. PayRange's simple and affordable technology helped us scale very quickly and easily across our vast and diverse footprint covering 18 states in the Midwest. The technology is simple and easy to use by everyone, not only for the end user but also for all touchpoints within our organization. Never could we have imagined our business being transformed in such a significant way in such a short period of time."

Jetz has long respected the business built by Cincinnati Coin and pursued an acquisition to continue its expansion. The acquisition strategy included upgrading nearly all of the Cincinnati machines with PayRange. Jetz contracted with the turnkey Rapid Deployment service offered by PayRange where it will blitz the market with installers and get all the machines upgraded in weeks, not months or years as may be typical for a project of this scale.

"We're excited to play a part in Jetz's success and growth over the years, and we're pleased to support their expansion," stated Michael Kitchen, Chief Revenue Officer for PayRange. "We appreciate how the Jetz management team focuses on what they do well — the sales and operation of the laundry business — and leverages our best-in-class technology and turnkey deployment services to accelerate their growth."

About PayRange: 

PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small ticket merchants. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over five million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the U.S. and Canada. Find out more at www.payrange.com.

About Jetz Service Co: 

Founded in 1966 in Topeka, Kansas, Jetz Service Co. provides laundry service and equipment to apartment communities, colleges and universities, retirement communities, hotels/motels, trucking plazas, campgrounds, dry cleaners and laundromats on a lease or sale basis. Jetz serves 18 states throughout the Midwest with a network of 13 branch offices. Find out more at www.jetzservice.com.

Media Contact:
Maggie Palmer 
maggie.palmer@payrange.com

