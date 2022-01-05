U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,782.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,687.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,224.75
    -51.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.40
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.29 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.08
    +0.48 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7400
    -0.3860 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,230.22
    -387.23 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.43
    +8.08 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.67
    +14.52 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Sales Opportunities in Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market to Reach US$ 16.4 Bn by 2031, finds TMR Study

·6 min read

- Demand for non-metallic restoratives, including glass ionomer and composite resins to elevate due to increase in prices of precious metal alloys currently used for restorative materials

- Advantages of nanomaterials to protect demineralization of the tooth structure and inhibit the growth of caries-related bacteria promote clinical studies for nanotechnology-based restorative materials

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The restorative materials and bonding agents market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2021-2031). The field of dentistry displays significant demand for restorative materials and bonding agents for repair, replacement, and restoration of form and functions of teeth. Besides this, restorative materials are also used to create fillings, crowns, bridges, and other dental implants to fix dental disorders.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Advances in biomedical materials for dentistry are creating opportunities in the restorative materials and bonding agents market. For instance, focus of manufacturers to reduce polymerization shrinkage to lead to improved cure outcomes of restorative materials and bonding agents.

The growth curve of the Asia Pacific restorative materials and bonding agents market is anticipated to chart an upward trajectory in the upcoming years. Expanding dental tourism in India, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, among other countries of the region is creating demand for restorative materials and bonding agents in the region.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84191

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market – Key Findings of Report

  • Manufacturers in the restorative materials and bonding agents market are undertaking R&D for low film thickness and viscosity in products preferred by dentists. Dental adhesives and bonding agents can affect post-surgery sensitivity and longevity of restoration that impact patient quality of life.

  • Focus of manufacturers on R&D on low thickness and viscosity of products is related to other reasons also. Clinically, thick adhesives can accumulate in the corners of proximal box for direct restoration procedures. The accumulated adhesive can appear as translucent areas in a radiograph, which is likely to be misdiagnosed as a gap, void, or secondary decay leading to unnecessary replacement.

  • Surface microhardness is a requisite for longevity of restorative materials in the restorative materials and bonding agents market. For instance, some restorative materials are subject to low hardness surfaces, which increase the probability of scratches and failures during restoration

  • Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=84191

  • Demand for self-etch adhesive systems to soar, owing to their advantages of reduced sensitivity of procedures, less time-consuming clinical application, and fewer incidence of post-surgery sensitivity. This will lead to truncated demand for much-used alternative etch adhesive systems with rising shift toward simpler clinical processes.

  • Companies in the restorative materials and bonding agents market are employing novel technologies to manufacture restorative materials with improved properties

  • Glass ionomer cement is one of the preferred restorative materials, as it is easy to use and possesses excellent physical and chemical properties

  • Launch of nanomaterials is anticipated to create new revenue streams in the restorative materials and bonding agents market. Nanomaterials exhibit virtue to be incorporated with existing materials to improve dental outcomes.

  • Awareness programs and publication of informative brochures for long-term functioning of dental restorations to maintain optimum oral health is on the growth agenda of companies in the restorative materials and bonding agents market

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84191

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market – Growth Drivers

  • Expanding demand for dental consumables, which include restorative materials, bonding agents, and orthodontics products propels the restorative material and bonding agents market

  • Role of product manufacturers to develop novel restorative materials and bonding agents in order to address the shortcomings of predecessor materials bolsters growth of the restorative materials and bonding agents market. Micro and nano-sized reinforcing fillers are some examples of breakthrough materials for dental implants.

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the restorative materials and bonding agents market are;

  • 3M Company

  • COLTENE Group

  • Shofu Dental Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Kulzer GmbH

  • Ultradent Products Inc.

  • Medicinos linija UAB

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • IDENTA Dental Material GmbH

  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • Voco GmbH

  • GC Corporation

  • Septodont Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Prime Dental Products Pvt Ltd.

  • KaVo Kerr

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84191&ltype=S

The restorative materials and bonding agents market is segmented as follows;

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market, by Type

  • Restoration Material

  • Bonding Agents

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market, by Application

  • Hospitals

  • Dental Clinics

  • Dental Institutes & Research Centers

  • Others (Public Health Practice and Military Practice)

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Anti-block and Anti-slip Agents Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anti-block-anti-slip-agents-market.html

Nucleating Agents Market for Polymers - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nucleating-agents-polymers-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/restorative-materials-and-bonding-agents-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-opportunities-in-restorative-materials-and-bonding-agents-market-to-reach-us-16-4-bn-by-2031--finds-tmr-study-301453628.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • With Sale Of Shares Done And Shipments Soaring, Is Tesla Stock A Buy?

    With Elon Musk having sold billions worth of Tesla stock and the company shattering four-quarter delivery estimates, is Tesla stock a buy?

  • Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) shareholders have endured a 43% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Ross Stores Stock Slumped in 2021. Why TJX and Burlington Are Better Options.

    Analyst Ike Burochow downgraded discounter Ross Stores to Equal Weight from Outperform. He's bullish on TJX and Burlington stock.

  • AMD, Nvidia Lead Chip Stocks Lower in Broad Tech Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks slid as rising U.S. Treasury yields drove investors to shift from growth stocks toward companies more closely tied to swings in the pace of economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron Thre

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound on Softer JOLTS Report

    Silver prices rise as the dollar moves sideways and yields are mixed

  • Is Visa Stock A Buy As It Launches Crypto Consultancy?

    Visa has a strong earnings track record and is making more moves in digital payments. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • U.S. Stocks Start 2022 at Record; Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record while Treasuries extended losses as traders braced for the start of a potentially volatile year and three expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Ha

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Earlier Fed Rate Hike Expectations Weigh on Aussie, Kiwi

    Australian COVID-19 cases soared to a pandemic record as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country, driving up hospitalization rates.

  • What to Watch: The Deal Market After the IPO Rush

    The hot stock market drew a host of new names to Wall Street last year and questions for M&A going into 2022.

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy? Bears Fret Over Microsoft Teams Essentials

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video soared during the coronavirus crisis. But what's the outlook for Zoom stock after the Five9 merger failed to close?

  • Oil Prices Rise, Energy Stocks Pop As OPEC+ Meeting Sticks With Steady Output Increase

    At the OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday, the group continued its existing output increases. Oil prices edged higher.

  • Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project's financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia's Gazprom, has been completed since September and is waiting for final certification by the German network agency, which has said that no decision would be taken in the first half of 2022. This has burdened diplomatic relations that are already strained by the risk of open conflict between Russia and Ukraine, fuelling speculation the pipeline could be used to exert political pressure on Moscow.

  • Polymarket’s CFTC Fine Hints at DeFi Regulation Roadmap

    Polymarket will pay a $1.4 million fine and wind down some prediction markets after a CFTC investigation found it was offering illicit options contracts in the U.S. This is very likely just a beginning for DeFi projects facing the regulatory gauntlet. Prediction markets beware? The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed an enforcement action against Polymarket, alleging it violated federal commodities laws and regulations by offering prediction markets in the U.S. without registering with the agency.

  • Top Industrial Stocks for January 2022

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Drubbing in Tech Stocks Marks Biggest Rotation to Value Since ’95

    (Bloomberg) -- After five years of waiting for technology shares’ grip on the market to loosen, value investors are getting their hopes up at the start of 2022. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatSoftware and internet stocks

  • TPG sets IPO terms, and could be valued at up to $9.5 billion

    TPG Partners LLC, which will be converted to TPG Inc., has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the alternative asset manager with $109 billion in assets under management, is looking to raise up to $877.6 million. TPG said it is offering 28.31 million Class A shares and a selling shareholder is offering 5.59 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $28 and $31 a share. The company expects to have 69.04 million Class A shares, 8.26 million nonvoting Class A shar

  • Dow Jones Hits Record High As Yields Rise; Apple Eyes New High; Tesla Sets Up For Another Breakout

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 180 points Tuesday. Apple hit record highs, while Tesla stock prepared to move past another buy point.

  • Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips

    Apple Inc on Monday became the first company to hit a $3 trillion stock market value, before ending the day a hair below that milestone, as investors bet the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and virtual reality. On the first day of trading in 2022, the Silicon Valley company's shares hit an intraday record high of $182.88, putting Apple's market value just above $3 trillion. The stock ended the session up 2.5% at $182.01, with Apple's market capitalization at $2.99 trillion.

  • Moderna shipped 800 million COVID vaccines last year, more than tripled its cash position but stock falls again

    Moderna Inc. said in a letter to shareholders disclosed Tuesday, Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said the biotechnology company had shipped about 800 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to more than 60 countries in 2021, and more than tripled the amount of cash and cash equivalents it held. Meanwhile, the stock dropped 1.2% in premarket trading, after dropping 7.5% on Monday, and tumbling 27.9% in December. Bancel said the company had more than $17 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the e