Sales of Portable Measuring Microscopes to Be Higher in Future, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Global measuring microscope sales will reach a valuation of US$ 512 million at the end of 2023. Acquire the full market study by Fact.MR for detailed insights.

Rockville, MD, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global measuring microscope market stands at US$ 512 million in 2023 and is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast years of 2023 to 2033. The market is thriving due to growth of the aerospace and defence industry across the world.

Measuring microscopes are widely used in research and development, industrial manufacturing for the measurement of 2D and 3D parts, linear dimension, screw threads, shapes, and diameter of objects. In manufacturing processes, measuring microscopes are used for quality control and quality measurements. They are also widely used for optical inspection systems, digital image acquisition & documentation, automated imaging systems, optical metrology, etc. The aerospace and defence industry will account for the highest market share as governments are looking to strengthen their defense sectors. They are taking initiatives to build digital thread and smart factories to drive efficiency.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8012

In the United States, demand for measuring microscopes will increase in the aerospace & defence industry with President Joe Biden announcing a defence budget of US$ 753 million, and it is estimated that the primary focus will be on research and development. Furthermore, measuring microscopes are used in the healthcare sector and for experiments in labs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global measuring microscope market is projected to expand 4.1% and reach US$ 765.2 million by 2033.

  • The market expanded at 3.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

  • North America leads the global market with 28.9% share in 2023.

  • Europe accounts for a market share of 26.7% in 2023.

  • Based on product type, discrete manufacturing holds the highest market share of 28.7% in 2023.

“Increasing government rules & regulations in the food & beverage industry will drive the demand for measuring microscopes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Measuring Microscope Industry Research

  • By Mobility :

    • Portable

    • Fixed

  • By Operation :

    • Manual

    • Semi-automatic

    • Automatic

  • By Head Type :

    • Monocular

    • Binocular

    • Trinocular

    • Dual Head

  • By Technology :

    • Compound Microscopes

    • Optical/Stereo Microscopes

    • Scanning Probe/Atomic Force Microscopes (SPM / AFM)

    • Electron Microscopes

      • SEM

      • TEM

    • Others

  • By End-use Industry :

    • Aerospace & Defense

    • Chemicals & Materials

    • Electronics & Electrical

    • Clinical & Life science Research

    • Academic & Research Laboratories

    • Discrete Manufacturing

    • Food & Beverages

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North Americas

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8012

Market Development

Running costs are high for manufacturers of measuring microscopes. The expenses of the resources used by a company to maintain its presence or existence are particularly high in this area. New entrants are likely to profit much more if they operate by maintaining their operating costs at low levels from the start. Additionally, fixed costs, variable costs, and semi-variable costs are three areas where current manufacturers can save.

Recently, five microscopy developments have been found through measuring microscopes, which are the structure of amyloid protein, microscopy nanoscale objects, fibre laser microscopy, nanoscale chemical imaging, and computational microscopes.

Key Companies Profiled

  • AmScope

  • ANGSTROM ADVANCED INC

  • Bruker Corporation

  • CARL ZEISS AG

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Euromex

  • Faro Technologies

  • Graytechnos Co.

  • Hexagon

  • HITACHI HIGH-TECH CORPORATION

  • HORIBA LTD.

  • Jenoptik

  • JEOL LTD.

  • Keyence

  • LEICA-MICROSYSTEMS

  • Mahr Federal

  • Meiji

  • Mitutoyo

  • Nikon

  • Olympus

  • OMAX

  • Optimax

  • OptiPro Systems

  • Oxford Instruments

  • Starrett

  • TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING

  • THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC

  • Titan Tool

  • Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd

  • Vision Engineering

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8012

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global measuring microscope market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Mobility (Portable, Fixed), Operation (Manual, Semi-automatic, Automatic), Head Type (Monocular, Binocular, Trinocular, Dual Head), Technology (Compound Microscopes, Optical/Stereo Microscopes, Scanning Probe/Atomic Force Microscopes (SPM / AFM), Electron Microscopes), and End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Materials, Electronics & Electrical, Clinical & Life Science Research, Academic & Research Laboratories, Discrete Manufacturing, Food & Beverages), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Microcirculation Microscope Market - Microcirculation is the circulation of blood in the smallest blood vessels. Microcirculation also includes lymphatic capillaries and collecting ducts. Increasing microcirculation disorders, such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus, results in the increasing demand for microcirculation microscope in the market. There are two types of microcirculation disorders primary microangiopathy and secondary microangiopathy.

Metallurgical Microscope MarketAccording to a recent research study by Fact.MR, the metallurgical microscope market is anticipated to witness significant growth during 2021-2031. Demand will observe a steady boost in the medium run forecast, with an optimistic outlook over the long run. It is anticipated that the market is set to grow at a desirable CAGR over the assessment period and is expected to be valued at US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031 end.

Measuring Wheel MarketA measuring wheel is a device used for measuring distances. A single or double wheels are attached to a handle and the device can be pulled or pushed along by the person walking. Such wheels can provide good accuracy on a smooth surface. The measuring wheel market is partially concentrated as the manufacturers are relatively growing up withsome advanced measuring equipment’s.

Precision Measuring Tools MarketDriven by digitization and IoT & 5G implementation, the fourth industrial transformation is one of the prime drivers of the precision measuring tools market. Persistent growth of the global manufacturing sector is another driver encouraging manufacturers of the precision measuring tools to introduce innovative measuring solutions in the market.

Gear Measuring Machines MarketThe global gear measuring machines market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 369.3 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach US$ 499.7 million by the end of 2032. Sales of gear measuring machines in automotive sector accounted for more than 25% of the global measuring machines market by the end of 2022.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


