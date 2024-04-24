Sales prices up in Ottawa County in January

OTTAWA COUNTY — Newly released data from Realtor.com shows potential buyers and sellers in Ottawa County in January saw homes sell for more than the previous month's median sales price of $320,000.

The median home sold for $339,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 5.9% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sales price was up 13% at $339,000 compared to $300,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $339,000 median selling price in Ottawa County was up 2% in January from $332,500 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sales price of single-family homes was up 12.1% from a median of $302,500.

Four single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to two recorded transactions of at least $1 million in January 2023.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 16.4% in sales price during January to a median of $337,500 from $289,900 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 23.9% from $272,500.

Two​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transaction of at least $1 million in January 2023.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Ottawa County rose by 1.7% since January 2023, from 172 to 175. All residential home sales totaled $67 million.

In Michigan, homes sold at a median of $200,000 in January, down 9% from $219,847 in December. There were 8,328 recorded sales across the state, down 6.5% from 8,906 recorded sales in January 2023.

Of all residential home sales in Michigan, 1.04% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, up from 0.55% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Michigan decreased by 7.1% from a median of $210,000 in December to $194,993 in January. Since January 2023, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 11.4% from $175,000.

Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 2.5% from a median of $260,000 in December to $253,500 during January. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is down 0.4% from a median of $254,472 in January 2023.

The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices and dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

