U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,869.50
    +20.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,251.00
    +198.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,239.50
    +63.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.80
    +9.20 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0500
    +0.3200 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.60
    +120.68 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.10
    +0.92 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,373.91
    -194.12 (-0.73%)
     

Sales of the Pulse Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy Devices Market in 2021 had reached at level of US$ 416.6 Mn and is projected to reach a revenue of US$ 1 Bn at a CAGR of 8.6% | FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

United States remains the most dominant country in the Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Market having the expected largest market share of US$ 358.3 Mn by 2032. The market in the U.K. is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 48 Mn by 2032. In Japan, the market is expected to reach US$ 46 Mn by 2032.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy devices market revenues were estimated at US$ 416.6 Mn in 2021 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 1 Bn, with an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 580 Mn. The Low-Frequency pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is expected to account for the highest CAGR of 8.8%. Low-frequency PEMF devices are used to treat rheumatoid arthritis inflammation, pain, and impairments in a quick, non-invasive, and simple way.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis results in 8.9 million fractures annually. Additionally, there are 1.6 million hip fractures worldwide each year, and between 4.5 and 6.3 million hip fractures are anticipated by 2050. As a result, as the incidence of osteoporosis increases, so will the demand for PEMF therapy devices.

Increased fractures from falls, accidents, and sports injuries, as well as poor road conditions in various nations, are some of the causes driving the market's expansion. A significant portion of people worldwide are affected by fractures brought on by sports-related injuries, accidents, falls from a particular height, and symptoms including arthritis, knee discomfort, and joint pain.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16008

According to WHO figures, around 1.3 million people die each year because of traffic accidents. Furthermore, low- and middle-income countries account for the majority of worldwide traffic fatalities. Poorly maintained roads can result in a variety of injuries and pain in various body areas.

Pedestrians may become hurt by potholes, uneven pavement, fractured surfaces, and road cracking, all of which require medical attention. The danger of accidents and other injuries that might result in severe pain is also increased due to governments' lack of focus on enhancing road infrastructure, which drives up healthcare costs for individuals.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market include Bedfont Scientific, Orthofix Holdings, Nuage Health, Bemer, Oxford Medical Instruments Health, OSKA, Medithera, NiuDeSai, and I-Tech Medical Division.

Some of the recent developments of key players in Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market are as follows:

  • In August 2021, BEMER, released its latest Go-Edition to help people improve their health and well-being while on the go. A low-intensity pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) is used in the new portable set to increase muscle conditioning, performance, strength, and recuperation. Furthermore, the Go-Edition is an FDA-approved Class 11 medical device.

  • In April 2021, Orthofix entered into an agreement with IGEA S.p.A., a biomedical company that specializes in biophysical therapeutics. The current agreement enabled the companies to collaborate on expanding the range of their bone, cartilage, and soft tissue stimulation treatments all over the United States.

  • In September 2020, OSKA Wellness' OSKA Pulse technology-enabled products were introduced in India. PETF technology used by OSKA Pulse has been scientifically tested to be effective in increasing the functionality of patients who have motor difficulties, had back problems or had been in calf pain, among other conditions.

  • In February 2020, Orthofix launched the new STIM onTrack mobile app version 2.1, which allows for enhancing the treatment with CervicalStim, SpinalStim, and PhysioStim bone growth stimulators by assisting patients to share PROM data remotely along with device usage data.

Get a 30% Flat Discount (Apply FMITODAY Promo Code) on Direct Purchase: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16008

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential Insights by component (Low Frequency, High Frequency), by Application (Bone Growth, Pain Management, Other Applications), and by End-use (Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Other End-uses) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pulse-electromagnetic-field-therapy-devices-market

Market Segments Covered in Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Industry Analysis

By Component:

  • Low Frequency

  • High Frequency

By Application:

  • Bone Growth

  • Pain Management

  • Other Applications

By End-use:

  • Home Care Settings

  • Hospitals

  • Other End-uses

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Summary of Statistics
1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes
1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Market
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

Ask us your questions about this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16008

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Handheld Dental X-Ray Systems Market Size: The global handheld dental X-ray systems market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 211.9 Mn by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 397.1 Mn by the year 2032.

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market Growth: [333 Pages Report] The global inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period.

Dental Flap Surgery Market Trends: The global dental flap surgery market is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 10.31 Billion by registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Immunochromatography Kits Market Analysis: [271 Pages Report] By the end of 2022, the global immunochromatography kits market is anticipated to be worth US$ 8.1 Bn, and it will grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach an expected valuation of around US$ 12.1 Bn by the year 2032.

Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast: [263 Pages Report] The global antiepileptic drugs market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 17.3 Bn by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 26.2 Bn by the year 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatRussian Gas Flo

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Keep Going Down

    In early afternoon Tuesday trading, shares of marijuana stocks are taking another tumble -- their second day in a row of negative returns. Less visible, OTC-listed stocks like Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) are suffering a bit less, down 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively. All three stocks, however, have just one catalyst to blame for their troubles: Congress.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • U.S. EV adoption outlook fell by 30% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details a recent KPMG survey, which found that auto execs are less bullish on EV adoption compared to 2022.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • New electric car buying incentives kick in Jan. 1, and a lot has changed. Here’s an explainer.

    The rules are evolving. That means that the best time to buy an EV depends on everything from which car you want to your current income. We break it down for you

  • As Buying Picks Up, I'm Snapping Up These 5 Stocks

    A little bounce action arrived Tuesday morning, and here's how I'm handling the market move -- and what I'll do if it keeps up.