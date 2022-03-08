U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.38
    +1.68 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.20
    +9.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.94
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3097
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7210
    +0.4120 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,722.93
    +706.65 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Sales of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu Resume

·3 min read

Newly renovated residence gallery opens following a pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana'olana Partners, the ownership entity of Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences, Honolulu established by Los Angeles-based Salem Partners, has resumed sales of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu after placing its efforts on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new residence gallery is now open and welcoming guests by appointment.

Rendering of the public plaza and enhanced streetscape outside The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu. Courtesy: Mana&#x002018;olana Partners
Rendering of the public plaza and enhanced streetscape outside The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu. Courtesy: Mana‘olana Partners

"As restrictions continue to ease and we see the return of international travel, we believe it is the perfect time to resume sales," said James Ratkovich, Co-Managing Partner of Mana'olana Partners. "We've been pleased with the interest ahead of our official relaunch and look forward to continuing to build momentum."

The Residences features 99 private homes that offer an unprecedented lifestyle made possible by the Mandarin Oriental's legendary service coupled with Hawai'i's boundless natural beauty. The property, located at the nexus of Ala Moana and Waikīkī, will be Mandarin Oriental's first residential concept on O'ahu and the brand's only hotel operated on the island.

"There is nothing else like The Residences available in Hawai'i," added Ratkovich. "The return of The Mandarin Oriental brand to Honolulu will offer luxury and hospitality unmatched in the world."

Residents will enjoy the advantages of bespoke hotel living, including personalized five-star service, exclusive amenities available only to owners and an attentive concierge team dedicated to delivering authentic experiences of Hawai'i. Michelin-level dining, Mandarin Oriental's world-renowned spa treatments, and world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment make every imaginable convenience within steps of The Residences.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu is designed by a premier team, including [au]workshop architects+urbanists, Honolulu-based AHL, Meyer Davis, Dianna Wong, Hart Howerton, Fluidity Design and Molteni&C Dada. Harold Clarke Advisors, foremost ultra-prime real estate industry experts in Hawai'i, is leading sales and marketing for the project.

For more information or to set up an appointment to visit the new Residence Gallery, please visit https://moresidenceshonolulu.com.

Click here to download renderings.

Mana'olana Partners is the ownership entity of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences, Honolulu established by real estate development firm Salem Partners. Founded in 1997, Salem Partners comprises three platforms: investment banking, real estate development, and wealth management. Salem's investment bankers have completed billions of dollars of transactions in the media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, aerospace and defense, and real estate industries. Real estate development is headed by industry veterans experienced in all segments of the built environment.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts, and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Rendering of interior at The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu. Courtesy: Mana&#x002018;olana Partners
Rendering of interior at The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu. Courtesy: Mana‘olana Partners
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-of-the-residences-at-mandarin-oriental-honolulu-resume-301498405.html

SOURCE Harold Clarke Advisors

