U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.00
    +12.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,340.00
    +72.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,584.00
    +43.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,950.50
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    -0.99 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.50
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0758
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.41
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0073 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1160
    -0.2920 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,881.27
    +208.96 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    497.75
    -0.74 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,975.33
    +27.73 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Sales Revenue of Smart e-Drives to Escalate In the Coming Years Owing to Changes in Market Dynamics:Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Smart e-drive vehicles outperform traditional vehicles in terms of cost-effectiveness, fewer maintenance costs, noise reduction, rapid torque availability, lower vibration, and improved efficiency.

Rockville, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart e-drive market is estimated to touch US$ 12 billion by 2033, expanding rapidly at 29.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Smart e-drive refers to an enhanced version of an electric drive system that has been altered to make driving a smoother and safer experience. The power source, in this case, is a battery, which could be a lead-based, lithium-ion battery, or a solid-state battery; this battery enables direct energy transmission to the vehicle. Direct transmission saves a significant amount of energy, resulting in efficiency.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8370

Since smart e-drives are more efficient, they meet the current requirements of customers who make informed decisions about purchasing environmentally friendly items. This shift in customer preferences will fuel demand for smart e-drives during the projection period. Moreover, demand will rise more as fossil fuel prices soar and governments implement smart electric vehicle-friendly laws.

Smart e-drive is the optimal solution for urban travel since it blends emission-free driving with the convenience and ease provided by the new fourth-generation vehicles' smart features. Improved components and assembly processes are being developed as technology advances, leading to the release of the fourth-generation smart e-drive.

The smart e-drive, with its new power-efficient components, has the power to go roughly 160 kilometers on a single charge, which makes it suitable for urban mobility. Moreover, the improvement in components to make them more compatible has resulted in features such as quick charge.

A smart e-drive comes with a vast list of capabilities introduced by competing players to grab the market share, spanning from ECO mode, which is an energy-efficient drive program, to smart control, which links it to a device of choice, allowing for remote control of features such as intelligent charging. Furthermore, top companies are introducing new models, designs, greater comfort, and enticing aesthetics, all of which will provide customers with more options.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global smart e-drive market is valued at US$ 900 million in 2023.

  • Worldwide demand for smart e-drive vehicles is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

  • The global market is expected to reach US$ 12 billion by 2033.

  • The market in the United States was valued at US$ 300 million in 2022.

  • The front wheel drive segment is dominating the global market.

Rapid increase in electric vehicle sales is fueling target market growth. Additionally, rigorous government rules & regulations regarding pollution issues are propelling market expansion.,says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8370

Competitive Landscape

There are only a few established players in the worldwide market. Due to the dominance of established firms and the expensive R&D costs, it is difficult for start-ups to establish themselves in the industry. Moreover, to expand their global presence, key players in the smart e-drive market are actively focusing on collaborations, investments, new developments, and R&D activities.

  • Volkswagen introduced the seven-seater ID.6 X and EV ID.6 Crozz in April 2021, built in China in conjunction with FAW and SAIC. It is available in four powertrain configurations and two battery sizes: 58 kWh and 77 kWh.

  • Toyota unveiled the new LS and Mirai models in Japan in April 2021, both of which feature advanced driving assistance technologies.

  • BYD released four new Smart Electric Drive models with Blade batteries in Chongqing in April 2021. Qin Plus EV, Tang EV, E2 2021, and Song Plus EV are new vehicle models with improved battery safety measures.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • BorgWarner, Inc

  • Schaeffler AG

  • Siemens A

  • Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

  • Continental AG

  • Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global smart e-drive market. The United States is a major player in the regional market due to the presence of prominent players in the country. These players are focusing on technological advancements to gain market share. Moreover, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific is experiencing significant growth.

Key Segments of Smart e-Drive Industry Research

  • By Drive :

    • Front Wheel Drive

    • Rear Wheel Drive

    • All Wheel Drive

  • By Component :

    • Batteries

    • Electric Motors

    • Inverter Units

    • E-Brake Boosters

    • Power Electronics

  • By Application :

    • E-Axle

    • E-Wheel Drive

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific & China

    • Middle East & Africa

Purchase This Premium Report Through PayPal Payment Gateway

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8370

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global smart e-drive market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of drive (front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, all wheel drive), component (batteries, electric motors, inverter units, e-brake boosters, power electronics), and application (e-axle, e-wheel drive), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Smart Badges Market: The global smart badge market is valued at US$ 21 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to garner US$ 50 billion by 2033, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

Smart Car Tracking Systems Market: The smart car tracking system is a hardware device or an electronic component that is installed in the car for tracking purpose. This smart car tracking system is used to monitor and track the position of the car by using GPS (Global Positioning System) and GSM (Global System for Mobile).

Smart Card Contactless Ticketing Market: The increasing demand for mobile and web applications, real-time information, and smart cards are some of the major factors driving the growth of the smart card contactless ticketing market.

Smart Oilfield Market: The smart oilfield, also known as digital oilfield, has become one of the most trending topics in today’s oil & gas industry. The smart oilfield includes the application of advanced software and hardware along with the vast data analysis in order to increase the efficiency of an oil and gas field.

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar
Email: shubham@factmr.com
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Tweeted A Simple Emoji In Response to the Anti-Tesla Ad That Aired During The Super Bowl

    An organization that says it wants to stop the use of commercial grade software in safety-critical systems takes on Tesla Full Self Driving.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Tesla changes U.S. prices for fourth time in two months

    Tesla increased the price of its Model Y performance crossover by $1,000 to $58,990, its website showed. Tesla rolled out sweeping price cuts in January across its line-up and in all of its major markets. The company has been adjusting prices online since with a cadence that is unusual in an industry where the benchmark is still described as a "sticker prices" on the window of a vehicle in inventory.

  • How to Legally Avoid Paying Sales Taxes on a Used Car

    Sales tax on large purchases, like a car, is crucial to factor into the price. Depending on where you live and the price of your car, sales tax can cost you thousands of dollars. But did you know there are … Continue reading → The post How to Legally Avoid Paying Sales Tax on a Used Car appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California billionaire ramps up attack on Elon Musk's Tesla with Super Bowl ad

    Dan O'Dowd has questioned Tesla's self-driving technology before. Now, the Dawn Project founder has paid millions for a Super Bowl ad to question the EV's safety.

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • 5 essential EV charging apps

    EV charging apps are useful for getting the most out of any electric car. Here are the popular ones, which apps you need, and the best ones to keep on hand.

  • Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp

    Ford plans to cut one in nine jobs in product development and administration across Europe as part of a global drive to cut costs and be competitive in the electric vehicle market, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday. Around 3,800 jobs will be cut in total, including 2,300 at the carmaker's Cologne and Aachen sites in Germany, 1,300 in the UK and 200 in the rest of Europe, the company said, adding it intended to achieve the reductions through voluntary programmes. The news comes as a blow to unions who said in late January the worst-case scenario was 2,500 job cuts in Europe in product development and a further 700 in administration.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Racing Tesla Taps On Brakes; BYD Set To Boom After China New Year

    Tesla has surged as price cuts fuel demand, for now. BYDDF has pulled back. Growth should boom with China New Year over.

  • United Airlines flight nearly plunged into Pacific Ocean after takeoff, records show

    On Dec. 18, a United Airlines plane went from 2,200 feet to 775 feet in less than 20 seconds, according to flight data.

  • New electric Lexus debuts; it’s a modest first effort

    The first all-electric Lexus will start at $59,650, with even the most expensive model remaining below $67,000. Lexus has begun accepting orders for the 2023 Lexus RZ all-electric SUV. It uses an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system Lexus calls Direct4.

  • Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe in shift to electric vehicles

    The bulk of the job cuts would primarily hit Ford's European product development staff, reducing the number of Europe-based engineers.

  • Subaru recalls Solterra for its nagging wheels-fall-off problem

    Subaru has issued another recall for its battery electric Solterra crossover due to concerns that hub bolts on the wheels may loosen and cause it to detach. Subaru said the issue affects 1,182 model year 2023 Subaru Solterra vehicles. The 2023 Subaru Solterra EV and 2023 Toyota bZ4x — the products of a partnership between Toyota and Subaru to jointly develop a platform dedicated to EVs — were recalled last June for the same issue.

  • Ford Is Investing $3.5 Billion in EV Battery Plant With Chinese Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is investing $3.5 billion in an electric-vehicle battery plant in southwest Michigan that it will operate with technology and support from a Chinese battery maker that has stirred political controversy.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThese Are the

  • Luxury-car shoppers may be turning their backs on Tesla, survey finds

    The number of shoppers considering a Tesla plunged in the last quarter, falling to a single-digit percentage, according to a consumer perception survey.

  • For some EV owners, recharging now more costly than filling up

    Some electric car owners around the U.S. have experienced sticker shock charging their vehicles. Here's why.

  • Toyota to ramp up on batteries, keep its options open, new CEO says

    Toyota Motor Corp will ramp up its battery-electric offerings by focusing on its Lexus luxury brand, its incoming chief executive said on Monday, but the company will not deviate from a long held strategy of exploring other technologies. The comments from Koji Sato, who takes over as the head of the world largest automaker from April 1, come as the Toyota has pushed back against critics that have said it has been too slow to embrace battery-powered electric vehicles. Toyota, which popularised the hybrid technology of the Prius, has said that hybrids make better sense for many drivers, especially in markets where the infrastructure is not ready to support batteries.

  • Tesla's biggest hater airs Super Bowl ad against FSD

    Safety advocacy group The Dawn Project is taking its campaign to ban Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system to the Super Bowl. The 30-second ad, which is broadcasting to millions of football fans, including political leaders in Washington, D.C. and state capitals like Austin, Tallahassee, Albany, Atlanta and Sacramento, outlines several alleged critical safety defects of Tesla FSD, the automaker's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). FSD is not actually fully self-driving, although it can perform some automated driving tasks like maneuvering through city streets and highways without driver input.

  • Toyota Plans To Boost Battery-Electric Offerings, Says New CEO: Report

    Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE: TM) new incoming Chief Executive Officer, Koji Sato, said the automaker is gearing up to boost its battery-electric portfolio. Sato will take over as the head of Toyota from April 1, 2023. He stressed that the acceleration of battery-powered electric vehicles would happen by focusing on its Lexus luxury brand, Reuters reported. The incoming CEO's remark gains traction as the company has been criticized for a slow adoption to battery-powered electric vehicles. Toyota ha

  • Toyota founder's son, who led global growth, dies at 97

    Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company’s founder oversaw Toyota’s expansion into international markets has died. Toyoda, the company's honorary chairman, died Tuesday of heart failure, Toyota Motor Corp. said in a statement. Shoichiro was the eldest son of Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded Toyota in 1937.