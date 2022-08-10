Sales Of Self-Tanning Products Is Forecast To Garner A Market Value Of US$ 875 Million In 2022, And Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 4.81% By 2022-2032; States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Rising global temperature is inducing frequent episodes of major and minor skin disorders. This is prompting consumers to seek out various skin protection approaches, leading to increased consumption of self-tanning products

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently concluded Fact.MR study predicts that global sales of self-tanning products will surpass US$ 1.4 Bn by registering a CAGR of 4.81% in the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032. Increasing importance of self-care, daily skin care routines and exposure to sun is playing a key role in escalating the sales of self-tanning products .

Historically, from 2015 to 2021 the global sales of self-tanning products expanded at a CAGR of 4%. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020, sales of self-tanning products nosedived, as stringent lockdowns restricted outdoor public activity, leading to reduced exposure to direct sunlight. Eventually, however, as the incidence receded, curbs were lifted, prompting a resurgence in product sales.

Furthermore, manufacturers of self-tanning products are focusing on offering the product in different forms. Thus, the demand for lotions and gels is creating lucrative opportunities for self-tanning products. Moreover, increasing inclination by men to use self-tanning products is positively influencing the demand for the same.

Category-Wise Insights

Rising cases of skin malignancies and disorders due to exposure to UV rays is expected to propel the demand for lotions. Moreover, in comparison to creams, lotions contain less oil and are sometimes completely oil-free.

By applications, self-tanning products have been categorized into men and women. Women have shown a growing inclination towards investing in grooming products to their daily routines. In addition, daily skincare routines are playing a major role in increasing the demand for self-tanning products as they include lotions and gels.

Key Takeaways from Self-Tanning Products Market Study

By product, lotions expected to possess more than 50% market share for self-tanning products market

By application, women expected to hold more than 60% market share for self-tanning products.

The self-tanning products industry expected to possess more than 30% market share throughout Europe.

The self-tanning products industry expected to possess nearly 25% market share throughout Asia Pacific

As of 2022, self-tanning product sales are expected to be valued at US$ 875 Mn

Competitive Landscape

Prominent self-tanning product manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing sustainable products, as a part and parcel of their endeavour to reduce their environmental footprint. In addition, they are diversifying their product offerings across multiple virtual and offline distribution channels, to cater to a wide target audience.

In October 2021, Clarins launched its first virtual shop in France. The company is focusing on reinventing itself by maintaining its environment and social commitments. The shop consists of virtual try-on features that help customers to choose products easily.

In February 2022, Beiersdorf AG inaugurated a new open centre in the US. With this inauguration, the company is focusing on researching and developing on sun care products as the demand and sales of self-care products is high in North America

Key Segments Covered in the Self-Tanning Products Market Report

By Product



Self-Tanning Lotions Self-Tanning Gels Other Self-Tanning Products





By Application



Self-Tanning Products for Men Self-Tanning Products for Women





By Distribution Channel



Self-Tanning Product Sales via Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Self-Tanning Product Sales via Online Channels Self-Tanning Product Sales via Convenience Stores



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global self-tanning products market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (lotions, gels, others), application (men and women) and distribution channel (supermarkets & hypermarkets, online and convenience stores) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

