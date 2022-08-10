U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

Sales Of Self-Tanning Products Is Forecast To Garner A Market Value Of US$ 875 Million In 2022, And Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 4.81% By 2022-2032; States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising global temperature is inducing frequent episodes of major and minor skin disorders. This is prompting consumers to seek out various skin protection approaches, leading to increased consumption of self-tanning products

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently concluded Fact.MR study predicts that global sales of self-tanning products will surpass US$ 1.4 Bn by registering a CAGR of 4.81% in the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032. Increasing importance of self-care, daily skin care routines and exposure to sun is playing a key role in escalating the sales of self-tanning products.

Historically, from 2015 to 2021 the global sales of self-tanning products expanded at a CAGR of 4%. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020, sales of self-tanning products nosedived, as stringent lockdowns restricted outdoor public activity, leading to reduced exposure to direct sunlight. Eventually, however, as the incidence receded, curbs were lifted, prompting a resurgence in product sales.

For Critical Insights on Self-Tanning Products Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7140

Furthermore, manufacturers of self-tanning products are focusing on offering the product in different forms. Thus, the demand for lotions and gels is creating lucrative opportunities for self-tanning products. Moreover, increasing inclination by men to use self-tanning products is positively influencing the demand for the same.

Category-Wise Insights

Rising cases of skin malignancies and disorders due to exposure to UV rays is expected to propel the demand for lotions. Moreover, in comparison to creams, lotions contain less oil and are sometimes completely oil-free.

By applications, self-tanning products have been categorized into men and women. Women have shown a growing inclination towards investing in grooming products to their daily routines. In addition, daily skincare routines are playing a major role in increasing the demand for self-tanning products as they include lotions and gels.

Key Takeaways from Self-Tanning Products Market Study

  • By product, lotions expected to possess more than 50% market share for self-tanning products market

  • By application, women expected to hold more than 60% market share for self-tanning products.

  • The self-tanning products industry expected to possess more than 30% market share throughout Europe.

  • The self-tanning products industry expected to possess nearly 25% market share throughout Asia Pacific

  • As of 2022, self-tanning product sales are expected to be valued at US$ 875 Mn

To learn more about Self-Tanning Products Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7140

Competitive Landscape

Prominent self-tanning product manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing sustainable products, as a part and parcel of their endeavour to reduce their environmental footprint. In addition, they are diversifying their product offerings across multiple virtual and offline distribution channels, to cater to a wide target audience.

  • In October 2021, Clarins launched its first virtual shop in France. The company is focusing on reinventing itself by maintaining its environment and social commitments. The shop consists of virtual try-on features that help customers to choose products easily.

  • In February 2022, Beiersdorf AG inaugurated a new open centre in the US. With this inauguration, the company is focusing on researching and developing on sun care products as the demand and sales of self-care products is high in North America

Key Segments Covered in the Self-Tanning Products Market Report

  • By Product

    • Self-Tanning Lotions

    • Self-Tanning Gels

    • Other Self-Tanning Products 

  • By Application 

    • Self-Tanning Products for Men

    • Self-Tanning Products for Women 

  • By Distribution Channel 

    • Self-Tanning Product Sales via Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

    • Self-Tanning Product Sales via Online Channels

    • Self-Tanning Product Sales via Convenience Stores

Get Customization on Self-Tanning Products Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7140

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global self-tanning products market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (lotions, gels, others), application (men and women) and distribution channel (supermarkets & hypermarkets, online and convenience stores) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain-

Pet Insurance Market- The global market for pet insurance was valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR rate of 16.5% during the forecast period. As per this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 45.6 Bn by 2032.

Skin Grooming Market- The global skin grooming market is estimated at USD 207.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 352.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Perfume Market- Global sales of perfumes are estimated to reach US$ 40.4 Bn in 2022, and the market is forecasted to surpass a valuation of US$ 69.7 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Sun Screen Market- The global sun screen market is estimated at USD 14.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 25.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Wearable Gaming Accessories Market- The global wearable gaming accessories market is estimated at USD 3.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2022-2032.

Dry Type Dust Control Systems Market- The global dry type dust control system market is estimated at USD 283 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 478 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Vacuum Dust Filters Market- The global vacuum dust filter market is estimated at USD 26 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 43 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % from 2022 to 2032.

Baby Bottles Market- The global baby bottles market is estimated at USD 3.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Organic Mattress Market- Organic mattress market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.2% in 2021 to reach 1.9 Mn units. Worldwide sales of organic mattresses are expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.2% and reach a market valuation of US$ 13.87 Bn by the end of 2032.

Gaming Hardware Market- Sales of gaming hardware reached US$ 34.2 Billion in 2021, and are forecast to register a Y-o-Y increase of 6.1% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 36.3 Billion. Across the 2022-2032 assessment period, the gaming hardware market is projected to expand at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$ 56.8 Billion.  

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


