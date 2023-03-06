U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Sales of Strontium Carbonate Predicted To Increase At A High CAGR of 8.4% By 2033: Fact MR Report

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Increasing demand for strontium from the paints & coatings industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

Rockville, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global strontium market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 410.5 million by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6% through 2033.

Strontium is a naturally occurring chemical found in minerals such as celestine and strontianite. With its high reactivity, strontium is an alkaline earth metal that finds use in various forms and for diverse purposes. Strontium isotopes, which are radioactive elements, can be obtained as by-products of nuclear reactors. These isotopes emit high-energy beta rays, making them valuable for powering space vehicles and remote weather stations by generating electricity.

Download Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8411


Report Attributes 

             Details

Forecast Period

2023 - 2033

Value Projection (2032)

US$ 410.5 million

Growth Rate (2022-2032)

6.% CAGR

No. of Pages

170 pages

No. of Tables

25 Tables

No. of Figures

135 Figures

Strontium is being increasingly used in homeopathic medicines for the treatment of arthrosis. Increasing demand for fireworks and a variety of colorful displays to be used at events such as sports, festivals, concerts, ceremonies, and public gatherings is expected to have a favorable impact on the growth of the market since strontium is used for the production of fireworks.

Based on product type, the strontium market is classified into strontium sulfate, strontium nitrate, strontium carbonate, and others. Strontium sulfate, which takes the form of white crystals or crystalline powder, can dissolve in water and acid. It finds application in ceramics and pyrotechnics and serves as a visible component for producing other strontium salts.

Strontium nitrate can take the form of colorless cubic crystals, white granules, or powder, and it remains stable at low temperatures. However, it starts to break down when subjected to temperatures around 500 °C. This compound is used in the production of cosmetics, industrial colorants, explosives, and electronics.

Based on application, the strontium industry is categorized into pyrotechnics, personal care, medical and dental, paints & coatings, electrical & electronics, and others. Strontium and its salts are used for the manufacturing of cameras, flashlights, and mobile phones. Furthermore, it finds use in a broad range of medical applications, including the treatment of various health and dental issues.

Growing demand for various consumer electronics and electrical products, such as cameras, speakers, mobile phones, generators, security systems, and motors, is expected to fuel the demand for strontium. Additionally, the use of fireworks at global events, summits, and festivals is likely to contribute to the growth of the industry.

However, the use of certain strontium salts and metallic isotopes can have harmful health effects, including cancer. Strontium-90, a toxic isotope, can harm the bone marrow when it comes into contact with bone tissue, which may pose a challenge to market players.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global strontium market is estimated to reach US$ 229.2 by the end of 2023.

  • Demand for strontium is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

  • The global market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 410.5 million by the end of 2033.

  • Demand for strontium in Canada is forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

  • Sales of strontium carbonate are predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% through 2033.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8411

Key Market Players

  • Asia Barium & Strontium Salts Co. (ABASSCO)

  • Barium & Chemicals, Inc.

  • KBM Affilips BV

  • Noah Technologies Corporation

  • Quimica Del Estroncio SA

  • Solvay SA

  • Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Yuxiang Magnetic Materials Ind. Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Strontium manufacturers are investing in improving their supply chain management systems and adopting advanced delivery services such as e-commerce platforms. They are sourcing high-quality raw materials to ensure the delivery of superior products, while also taking measures to minimize any potential environmental impacts.

Key suppliers of strontium are actively engaged in developing new products and forming collaborations and partnerships while adhering to quality control regulations.

For instance :

Solvay entered into an agreement with Latour Capital on November 23, 2020, through which it sold all its technical-grade strontium and barium operations in Mexico, Spain, and Germany. In addition, Solvay’s sodium percarbonate business in Germany was also sold to Latour Capital.

Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8411

Segmentation of Strontium Industry Research

By Type :

  • Carbonate

  • Sulfate

  • Nitrate

By Application :

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Medical & Dental

  • Pyrotechnics

  • Personal Care

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Others

By Region :

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global strontium market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (strontium carbonate, strontium sulfate, strontium nitrate, others), and application (electrical & electronics, medical & dental, pyrotechnic, personal care, paints & coatings, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market: The global metal cleaning chemicals market is estimated at USD 13.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 18.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Metal Coatings Market: The global metal coatings market is estimated at USD 15.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 30.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2032.

Bio-based Coatings Market: Bio-based Coatings Market expects to surpass USD 28.50 Billion by 2032 at a 9.5% CAGR. The global bio-based coating market stands at USD 11.5 Billion in 2022.

Road Marking Paints and Materials Market : Road Marking Paints and Materials Market is poised to grow at a 6.5% CAGR & reach US$ 12.2 Bn by 2032. Performance-based materials segment to grow rapidly.

About Us: 

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. 

Contact:   
US Sales Office 
11140 Rockville Pike 
Suite 400 
Rockville, MD 20852 
United States 
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)  
Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak
Email : yash@factmr.com


