Motley Fool

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), the e-commerce platform, have been on a tear today as investors poured back into the stock following a decline yesterday. The company's share price has gained an impressive 13% today, but are investors right to be snatching up shares of this high-growth tech stock? While today's share price jump is likely a rebounding effect after the company's share price tumbled yesterday, investors who've been paying attention to Shopify know that this company is still experiencing impressive growth.