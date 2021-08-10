The sales of „Vilvi Group“ July 2021

The consolidated sales for July 2021 amounted to 11.88 million EUR – 11.9% increase comparing to July 2020. Of 11.88 million EUR, SIA “Baltic Dairy Board“ sales revenue amounted to 0,31 million Eur. The sales of the Group for period January - July 2021 amounted to 80.16 million EUR – 20.6% increase comparing to the same period last year.

On 01/04/2021, AB Vilkyškių Pieninė, which belongs Vilvi Group, has completed the procurement of 70% of the qualifying holding of SIA Baltic Dairy Board. SIA Baltic Dairy Board is a Latvian company, specialising in producing and selling high value-added dairy ingredients, and milk and whey separation.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102



