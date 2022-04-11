U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.50
    -23.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,474.00
    -139.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,226.25
    -100.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.50
    -10.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.55
    -2.71 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.10
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    +1.32 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3019
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2410
    +0.9210 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,341.98
    -304.32 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.09
    -32.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.58
    -40.98 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

The sales of „Vilvi Group“ March 2022

Vilkyskiu Pienine
Vilkyskiu Pienine
Vilkyskiu Pienine

AB “Vilvi Group”, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė, AB, “Modest”, AB, Kelmės pieninė, AB, “Kelmės pienas” UAB, “Pieno logistika”, AB and “Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for March 2022 amounted to 17.85 million EUR – 60.7% increase comparing to March 2021. The sales of the Group for period January - March 2022 amounted to 50.45 million EUR – 59.3% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102


Recommended Stories

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. "Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company's supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover," the company said on its mobile app. "Due to the impact of this Nio has had to halt car production."

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RH , the former Restoration Hardware, recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • Treasuries, Stocks Fall on Inflation, French Vote: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries fell with European stocks and U.S. equity futures on Monday amid heightened worries about inflation risks and tightening financial conditions. A gauge of the dollar rose.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardMacron Set to Face Le

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy for April (and Beyond)

    For me, unstoppable companies have the resilience, momentum, and wide-open opportunity to continue to grow for decades to come. Check out why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Digital Ocean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) are their top choices to buy this month. Danny Vena (Nvidia): Let's be clear: When we're talking about unstoppable stocks, we're not saying there won't be fluctuations in the stock price, but rather that the business is positioned to outperform in its market for years to come.

  • Surge in Treasury Yields Sends Ripples Across Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless rise in U.S. Treasury yields continued to send waves through global markets Monday, at the start of a key week for inflation watchers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French Presid

  • 2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Dividend-paying companies can form the bedrock of a diversified investment portfolio. That's because the best dividend stocks can provide you with a powerful way to protect and grow your wealth. They can also deliver a steadily growing stream of cash income along the way.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Facebook Suffers a Big Setback

    In 1992 novel "Snow Crash", author Neal Stephenson coined a term to describe a place where human avatars interact with each other. The company formerly known as Facebook went so far as to change its name in October to Meta as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg described the metaverse as "the next frontier." The metaverse has been defined as a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection, but Meta has been running into some significant obstacles on the road to that next frontier.

  • Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett Are Not a Buy

    Chasing Warren Buffett's conglomerate here is unlikely to end well, Real Money Columnist Paul Price argues.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 145%, According to Wall Street

    The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dipped in and out of bear market territory this year. For instance, Daniel Kurnos of investment banking firm Benchmark has a price target of $305 on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), implying 166% upside from its current price. Similarly, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan has a price target of $394 on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), implying 145% upside from its current price.