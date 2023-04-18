Sales Xceleration Welcomes Seven New Fractional Sales Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® a leading provider of outsourced sales leadership, is excited to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of 7 new Fractional VP of Sales. These sales leaders bring a wealth of experience and a track record of success in driving business growth and sales revenue.

Waxhaw, NC, Louisville, KY, Houston, TX, Atlanta, GA, Los Angeles, CA, Oxford, MS and Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Phoenix, AZ

The new Fractional VP of Sales come from diverse industries and have worked with various companies, from start-ups to Fortune 500 organizations. Each of them has a unique set of skills and expertise to offer Sales Xceleration's clients.

The following Fractional VP of Sales are looking forward to working with local businesses in these U.S. markets:

"Our continued growth throughout North America is due to the high-value small to mid-size business owners gain for their sales organization by getting access to sales leadership for a fraction of the cost," says Jim Hardwick, Chief Community Officer. "Our Outsourced VP of Sales bring over 25 years of experience and are able to take the sales burden off the leaders, so they can focus on the other critical aspects of running their business."

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides outsourced sales leadership to small and mid-sized businesses, helping them achieve their sales growth goals. Our experienced Sales Consultants offer expertise in all aspects of sales leadership – from strategy development to team management and coaching. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations . Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com .

Story continues

PR inquiries: Brandi Johnson, email: 357169@email4pr.com or call 844-874-7253, ext. 704.

Sales Xceleration

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-xceleration-welcomes-seven-new-fractional-sales-leaders-301799019.html

SOURCE Sales Xceleration