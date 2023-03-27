U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Salesforce Averts Elliott Proxy Fight After Share Gains

Brody Ford
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. averted a potential proxy fight with activist investor Elliott Investment Management after its price rose and the enterprise software company made a series of strategic changes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Elliott won’t proceed with its planned director nominations following Salesforce’s 2023 fiscal year report, transformation initiatives and “clear focus on value reaction,” the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Salesforce Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff, who has run the company since it was founded in 1999, has been grappling with a growing number of activists. Revenue growth has slowed after a half-decade of steady hiring and large acquisitions, and the San Francisco-based company has been buffeted by executive changes since the November resignation of heir-apparent Bret Taylor and Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield.

Still, the stock soared earlier this month after the company raised its forecast for profit margins, doubled stock buyback plans and topped analysts’ estimates for sales and earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company in January announced the largest headcount reduction in its history and Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham said on Friday that Salesforce is considering another round of major job cuts.

The shares rose 1.4% to close at $190.06 on Friday, taking gains to 43% this year.

Read More: Salesforce’s Taylor Exits as Co-CEO, Leaves Benioff at Helm

Elliott’s multibillion-dollar stake in the software maker became public in January. The activist firm had put forward a slate of board directors in the open nomination window for the annual shareholder meeting, which usually is scheduled about June.

Beyond Elliott, Starboard Value, ValueAct, and Jeff Ubben’s Inclusive Capital have taken stakes in the company. Dan Loeb’s Third Point also has invested, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In January, Salesforce appointed three new independent directors, including ValueAct Chief Executive Officer Mason Morfit. It also tapped Arnold Donald, the former CEO of Carnival Corp., and Mastercard Inc. Chief Financial Officer Sachin Mehra.

(Updates with additional details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

