U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,059.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,488.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,012.50
    +14.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,132.00
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.19
    -0.89 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.99
    -0.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    +5.75 (+26.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4056
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7010
    +0.0410 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,138.62
    -6,147.40 (-10.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,404.04
    -159.79 (-10.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.63
    +56.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,463.40
    -684.11 (-2.43%)
     

Salesforce is bringing drag and drop interactive components to its low-code toolkit

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Low-code and no-code tools abound these days, as the industry attempts to give nontechnical end users the ability to create applications without code (or very little anyway). Salesforce has been a big proponent of this approach to help reduce the complexity of working on its platform, and today the CRM giant announced a new wrinkle: drag and drop interactive components.

These new components allow users to create more sophisticated kinds of interactions, says Ryan Ellis, SVP for product management and platform at Salesforce. "We're introducing this new feature called Dynamic Interactions and prior to their existence you had to have developers if you wanted to be able to build essentially truly interactive applications," Ellis said.

What he means by this is if you have an application made up of multiple components such as a list of companies, a map and information about the company. You can click a company name and its location instantly appears on the map, and information about the company appears alongside it.

Salesforce will be providing about 150 such interactions like maps, lists, Einstein next best action and so forth. Developers can also create these for users as reusable building blocks that make sense to your organization or make them available in the AppExchange for others to use. Finally, you might have a systems integrator or consultant help build them for you.

As low-code startups continue to attract VC interest, what’s driving customer demand?

"With dynamic interactions, we're really dramatically simplifying the process of building apps with components that communicate with each other, pass data back and forth and react to user actions. It's an entirely no-code tool so that developers write the code once for their component, and then that component can be reused by people who don't have technical skills by dragging and dropping them onto the page, then configuring what should happen when a user takes an action," Ellis explained.

An example of dynamic interactions from Salesforce. Clicking an item of the left causes its locations to appear in the center and information about the selected item on the right.
An example of dynamic interactions from Salesforce. Clicking an item of the left causes its locations to appear in the center and information about the selected item on the right.

Image Credits: Salesforce

He says that this is part of a larger trend of digital transformation happening across the industry, one that was accelerated by the pandemic, something we hear frequently from tech companies like Salesforce.

"There's really this big push to go digital faster than ever before, and this was happening for years as we were seeing businesses having to pivot much more rapidly as new business models were coming about. [...] But then in this last year COVID really changed the game, and people just had to put on full gas in terms of actually being able to deliver those digital transformations in some instances overnight," he said.

When you combine that with a shortage of developers, it makes sense that Salesforce and many other companies in the industry are developing these low-code tools that allow nontechnical business users to build some applications themselves, while freeing developers to concentrate on more sophisticated organizational requirements.

Dynamic Interactions will be available starting today from Salesforce (in beta). The product is expected to be generally available around Dreamforce in the fall.

Salesforce has built a deep bench of executive talent via acquisition

Recommended Stories

  • UK publishes draft Online Safety Bill

    The U.K. government has published its long-trailed (child) "safety-focused" plan to regulate online content and speech. The Online Safety Bill has been in the works for years -- during which time a prior plan to require age verification for accessing online porn in the U.K., also with the goal of protecting kids from being exposed to inappropriate content online but which was widely criticized as unworkable, got quietly dropped. At the time the government said it would focus on introducing comprehensive legislation to regulate a range of online harms.

  • Collective, a back-office platform for the self-employed, raises $20M from Ashton Kutcher's VC

    With so much focus on the "creator economy", and countries hit by the effects of the pandemic, the self-employed market is "booming", for good or for ill. The round was led by General Catalyst and joined by Sound Ventures (the venture capital fund founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary).

  • Marc Benioff Says a Ranch May Be What Salesforce’s Work Culture Needs

    The Salesforce CEO discusses the big decision ahead for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and a post-pandemic future in which employees congregate at an outdoor campus.

  • Duolingo swipes Tinder in a Clash Royale

    For this week’s deep dive, Alex and Danny unpacked Natasha's latest project: The Duolingo EC-1. The 12,000-word four-part series was published last week and is worth a read. Why did we write about Duolingo? No, it wasn't only because Duolingo is edtech.

  • Treasury Prime raises $20M to scale its banking-as-a-service biz

    This morning Treasury Prime, a banking-as-a-service startup that delivers its product via APIs, announced that it has closed a $20 million Series B. The capital comes around a year since the startup announced its Series A, and around 1.5 years since it raised its preceding round. For Treasury Prime, the new capital was an internal affair, with prior investors stepping up to lead its new round of funding. In fact, Treasury Prime CEO Chris Dean told TechCrunch in an interview that his firm is "super capital efficient," adding that it had not tucked into its Series A capital until January of this year.

  • Brazil's Divibank raises millions to become the Clearbanc of LatAm

    Divibank, a financing platform offering LatAm businesses access to growth capital, has closed on a $3.6 million round of seed funding led by San Francisco-based Better Tomorrow Ventures (BTV). São Paulo-based Divibank was founded in March 2020, right as the COVID-pandemic was starting. The company has built a data-driven financing platform aimed at giving businesses access to non-dilutive capital to finance their growth via revenue-share financing.

  • Stampli raises $50 million in Series C to help companies intelligently manage invoices

    This morning Stampli, a software platform that optimizes corporate invoice management, announced a $50 million Series C financing round, led by Insight Partners with participation from Signal Fire and Nextworld Capital. The resulting invoices then land in the finance department, a part of companies that can be a bit siloed. Finance is then left to determine a number of factors, like why something was purchased, whether it delivered and if the invoice should it be paid at all.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Digital Transformation Powerhouse Struggles Amid Slack Deal

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock while Salesforce’s acquisitions raise issues. Now there's growing competition with Microsoft Dynamics.

  • Alexa, who are you? New book identifies Amazon’s secret voiceover artist

    Brad Stone writes that voice for Amazon’s virtual assistant, which the company has never revealed, is Colorado-based Nina Rolle Amazon has never revealed who provides the default female voice. Stone writes that Rolle said she was unable to talk about the role when he contacted her in February. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters The voice of Alexa, the virtual assistant developed by Amazon, is provided by Nina Rolle, a Colorado-based voiceover artist, according to a new book. Amazon has never revealed who provides the default female voice that responds to commands and questions given to Alexa, but the author Brad Stone said he identified the voice as Rolle’s after “canvasing the professional voiceover community” for his new book, Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire. Rolle, who is based in Boulder, has conducted voiceover work for clients including Honda, Jenny Craig and Chase bank. According to Stone’s book, she was selected after Amazon spent months assessing various candidates, with the final choice signed off by Jeff Bezos, the company’s founder. Stone writes that Rolle said she was unable to talk about the role when he contacted her in February. Amazon has sold more than 100m devices that carry Alexa’s voice since it first incorporated it into the Amazon Echo device in 2014. The voice has been alluded to in various adverts and comedy sketches ever since. According to Stone, Bezos initially wanted dozens of different voices to emanate from the device, each for a different task. This was deemed impractical, so Amazon engineers set about finding the right voice that would allow it to compete with Google and Apple in the virtual assistant market. This process wasn’t without hitches – the book details how Bezos questioned whether developers could gather enough data to successfully launch a well-rounded virtual assistant. A series of clandestine tests were then conducted in rented apartments and houses in Boston, Seattle and other cities, according to Stone. An army of staffers worked to capture voices and speech patterns in an array of different conditions. This sometimes led to unexpected problems. “The constant flood of random people into homes and apartments repeatedly provoked suspicious neighbors to call the police,” Stone writes, in an extract published by Wired. “In one instance, a resident of a Boston condo complex suspected a drug-dealing or prostitution ring was next door and called the cops, who asked to enter the apartment. The nervous staff gave them an elusive explanation and a tour and afterward hastily shut down the site. Occasionally, temp workers would show up, consider the bizarre script and vagueness of the entire affair, and simply refuse to participate. “One Amazon employee who was annotating transcripts later recalled hearing a temp worker interrupt a session and whisper to whoever he suspected was listening: ‘This is so dumb. The company behind this should be embarrassed!’”

  • I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Passed With Ease

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • It’s Becoming Easier to Back S. Africa’s World-Beating Rand

    (Bloomberg) -- The rand’s 30% gain against the dollar since the height of the pandemic has outstripped emerging-market peers -- and the rally may not be over yet.South Africa’s currency has recovered all its losses since it slumped to a record in April last year, and then some. Strong commodity prices and the global search for yield should support the narrative for further gains in coming months. Domestic fiscal metrics -- though still far from healthy -- are improving along with terms of trade, while the government’s crackdown on corruption is also fueling positive sentiment.The rand extended its rally on Tuesday, advancing 0.3% to 14.0040 per dollar by 4:17 p.m. in Johannesburg and bringing its gain this month to 3.5%.It’s becoming easier to back South Africa’s currency, and these charts illustrate why:Bond Investors ReturnAfter record outflows from South Africa’s bond market in the first four months of the year, last week’s disappointing U.S. jobs numbers heralded a reprieve. Foreign investors bought a net 5.2 billion rand ($370 million) of South African government debt on Friday, the biggest in inflow since November, as the move lower in Treasury rates gave new impetus to the search for yield. Together with a healthy trade surplus fueled by rising commodity prices, those inflows could be rand-supportive in coming months.Technical CheerThe dollar last week tested a pivotal area at 14.40-14.50 after consolidating in the second half of April. Failure to breach resistance meant that rand bulls got the upper hand once again, as shown by the fear-greed indicator, and the pair fell to fresh cycle lows. In the longer-term, the rand seems to be in the final stages of the ABC correction of an Elliot Wave Cycle that started in 2011 and was completed in early 2020. The dollar may weaken toward the 11.50 handle, according to the pattern.Encouraging OptionsDemand for dollar topside exposure took a hit as key resistance around 14.50 held. While greenback calls still trade at a significant premium, bearish sentiment for the South African currency, as measured by one-month risk reversals, has moved to the lowest level in three weeks, with room to extend toward February range extremes.Shiny ProspectsThe correlation between the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Sub-Index and the rand has strengthened to 0.6, near its strongest level this year. Industrial metals account for about a quarter of South Africa’s export earnings, bolstering the current-account balance, for long the rand’s Achilles heel. The current account may be in surplus this year, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.Best BetThe large inflows from loans South Africa procured from the International Monetary Fund and New Development Bank amid the height of the Covid-19 pandemic have created a surplus of dollars in the local banking system. That’s lifted USDZAR basis swaps well above the long-term average, making it expensive to short the South African currency. With more inflows expected this year from a World Bank loan and Eurobond issuance, the cost of betting against the rand will remain elevated for some time.(Updates rand move in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Pondering Ugly Outcomes for Sky-High Tech Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Heightened inflation fears are threatening to do something to computer and software makers that hasn’t happened in two decades: make them the worst stocks in the market.They haven’t, however, made them anything close to cheap. With a three-week drubbing of the Nasdaq 100 Index showing no signs of easing up, a few analysts are asking what happens if super-high valuations in companies like Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. revert and drag everything back to average levels?You almost don’t want to know the answer.According to Leuthold Group, the S&P 500 Index is at risk of falling 37% should its multiples to sales and earnings return to their mean levels since 1995, a starting point picked to capture a broad upward shift in valuations.The tech giants known as the Faamgs could face a similar fate, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Michael Casper. In their model, the group’s premium over the market could shrink by another 24% if it goes back to the mean over the seven years before the 2020 pandemic.To be sure, these calculations are more exercises than predictions, intended to show how stretched prices have become after years of relentless tech gains. Valuations like those explain the market’s hair-trigger volatility lately, as every economic report is combed for its implications on Federal Reserve policy.It’s a reason Leuthold’s core portfolio this week trimmed its equity holdings by 3 percentage points to 55%.“With our cap-weighted S&P 500 valuation work looking nearly as extreme as it did at the tech bubble peak, we certainly could have elected to take even more chips off the table,” said Doug Ramsey, Leuthold’s chief investment officer, adding that the firm refrained from turning more bearish because more stocks were participating in the latest advance.The anxiety created by stretched valuations is on display all over. As surging commodity prices and a tightening labor market sparked concern inflation could persist and force the Federal Reserve to roll back its stimulus sooner than expected, richly-valued technology stocks sold off, driving the Nasdaq 100 toward its worst month since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.At the same time, the specter of rising interest rates makes elevated multiples harder to justify. A basket of unprofitable tech firms has plunged 37% from its February peak.Read more: Hedging Gets Frantic as Puts Soar Amid Stock Market HammeringTech megacaps such as Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. are examples of how sentiment may be shifting. Both saw mediocre share reactions to strong earnings reports.While the Faamg group has seen its price-earnings multiple shrink from its peak, it still fetches a 24% premium relative to the rest of the S&P 500. That compared with a P/E spread of just 7.3% five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.“The Faamg bubble is deflating and should continue to do so as risk-tolerance heals and investors position for sustainable recovery,” said Martin Adams at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Valuations have dropped, but there is room for the group’s premium to fall.”For years, one pillar of support for equity valuations has been the rock-bottom interest rates that the Fed put in place to spur growth. Now, as the economy reopens, many investors see the only path for rates is up. That’s a problem, because relative to bonds, stocks are already less attractive than any time in a decade.Based on a methodology sometimes called the Fed model, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.7 percentage points above the yield on the 10-year Treasuries. That’s close to the smallest advantage since 2010. Should 10-year yield climb to 2%, the S&P 500 would have to fall by 8% to keep the equilibrium, all else equal. The 10-year yield recently sat near 1.7%.Valuations are never a great timing tool as expensive stocks can get even more expensive. Yet for many tech stocks, the recent rout hasn’t made them cheap and yet the momentum is turning against them.“We would like to buy tech -- we think it’s fundamentally a great sector -- but we need to buy it at more attractive prices,” said Kevin Caron, portfolio manager for Washington Crossing. “We may have reached the point where momentum can only take the group so far, and we are now pushing up against the limits of valuations. It’s hard to say it’s fully been washed out.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Tech Rout Deepens as Sector Slides Further From Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- The worldwide slump in technology stocks deepened Tuesday, with investor angst over inflation and stretched valuations adding to fresh signs of regulatory scrutiny in China.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.3% after the underlying index’s 2.6% slide on Monday, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 Technology Index dropped as much as 2.5%, led lower by semiconductor makers and pandemic winners.In Asia, losses in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. helped send MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian tech stocks to its biggest drop since Feb. 26, while the Hang Seng Tech Index sank as much as 4.5%, extending its tumble from a February high to about 30%.After tech stocks benefited from lower interest rates and emerged as investor favorites last year, concern is mounting that commodity-fueled inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy, denting the appeal of stocks whose valuations often hinge on earnings prospects far into the future.“It’s as if many investors have woken up and realized that inflation is real and isn’t transitory,” said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “The problem for tech is that it has been seen as a one-way ticket for the last decade -- offering a glimmer of growth in a no-growth/low growth world,” he said.With the Nasdaq 100 still trading within 5% of its all-time high last month, some market participants see a good window to take profits.Investors “continue to place their focus on the inflation narrative, with rising commodities prices and chip shortages in play,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “Concerns of higher inflation may weigh on growth stocks, considering that much of their value may come from future earnings.”Broader MarketTuesday’s tech rout weighed heavily on the broader equity market, with Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 Index falling as much as 2.1%, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipping 2% and closing at its lowest since March 31.MSCI’s broadest measure of world equities fell for a second day. That’s after hitting another record just last week after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data eased some fears about inflation and a cutback in stimulus.“Investors’ tendency to look at just the good side of things is quickly fading,” said Shogo Maekawa, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo. “People were inclined to buy technology stocks even after weak U.S. jobs data on the view that any exit in monetary policies is far away. But now, a deep-rooted concern over inflation is leading to declines in technology stocks.”In Asia, Chinese tech giants have borne the brunt of the sector’s retreat this month, after regulators expanded an antitrust crackdown and announced steps to rein in the companies’ fast-growing finance units.Meituan stock plunged as much as 8.7% on Tuesday, taking the slump over two days to 15%, after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s business practices were criticized by an influential consumer advocacy group, just days after the company’s CEO shared and then deleted a poem on social media that some interpreted as a veiled criticism of Beijing.Herald van der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, says they turned neutral on China’s internet sector in November arguing that this might be the “single biggest issue” in 2021.“Sometimes, Asian stock markets get carried away by what we can call ‘big market delusions,’ they believe that growth in sectors will continue,” he said. “But then, these stocks can turn suddenly and de-rate even while growth remains strong.”(Updates to add European stocks and Nasdaq 100 futures in 2nd paragraph, comment in 5th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's why this trader is shorting Apple stock and buying gold

    Breaking down a short opportunity in the Nasdaq and its biggest component Apple.

  • Oil Rises To 8-wk High On Demand Hopes, U.S. Export Decline

    Oil prices rose to an eightweek high on Wednesday as U.S. crude exports plunged and on signs of a speedy economic recovery and upbeat forecasts for energy demand.

  • U.S. Sees Less Oil Supply Through 2022 Despite Rising Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S reduced its forecast for oil output through 2022 as drillers across the prolific shale patch pledge austerity over the allure of increasing prices.Oil explorers throughout the country will produce 20,000 barrels a day less than previous forecasts for this year, at 11.02 million barrels. Supply next year is set to reach 11.84 million barrels day, down from prior estimate of nearly 11.9 million, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Tuesday. This marks the second straight downward revision for 2021 and 2022 forecasts.The agency’s reduced forecasts come even as U.S. crude futures prices have risen more than 30% this year. In fact, the EIA raised its price projections for West Texas Intermediate oil next year by 25 cents a barrel.Still, pressure from Wall Street investors has put a lid on any potential supply growth, forcing drillers to increase cash flow and dividends to shareholders. In their quarterly earnings calls last month, the largest U.S. drillers, Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., indicated they are holding firm to austerity measures adopted during last year’s pandemic-fueled crisis, easing concerns that recent price recovery would spur another round of runaway production growth.With the U.S. unlikely to return to previous peak output, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have moved to roll back part of their supply cuts starting in May. OPEC itself boosted estimates for the call on its output this year by a modest 230,000 barrels a day as supply from the group’s biggest rival declines again.Nonetheless, the EIA expects producers to add new wells while oil prices stay above $55 a barrel, but only enough to offset natural declines from existing wells. Oil supply will also benefit from the new projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the agency said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook. It added that the nation has fully recovered from February’s cold snap-related supply outages, with volumes rebounding more than 1 million barrels a day to nearly 11 million barrels a day in April.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Traders Ratchet Up Fed-Hike Bets for 2022 on Hot Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Rates traders are boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may be forced to hike interest rates next year, much earlier than policy makers have indicated, after blowout U.S. consumer-price data Wednesday intensified the debate about how hot inflation could run.Eurodollar futures contracts are pricing in more than 80% odds of a quarter-point rate increase by the end of 2022, up from a two-in-three chance at the start of the week. That’s roughly a full year earlier than policy makers have signaled and comes amid growing calls from the likes of former New York Fed President William Dudley, who says the central bank not only needs to raise rates, but should likely do so by much more than investors expect.Treasury yields and market-based expectations also popped higher after the month-over-month inflation reading was the highest since 2009, but the relatively contained magnitude of these moves suggested traders were not yet envisioning runaway inflation for the near term. Breakeven rates up to five years subsequently fell off their New York session highs, while eurodollar futures volumes were back to levels seen at the start of last week.“Inflation fears are not unfounded,” said Shahid Ladha, head of Group-of-10 rates strategy for the Americas at BNP Paribas SA. “Inflation and breakevens should continue to rise. However, in the second half of year, the rate of price gains could trend lower.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Volatile Session Capped by Firm Treasury Yields

    The bulls will remain in control of the gold market as long as the June Comex futures contract can hold above the long-term 50% level at $1788.50.

  • SoftBank Tumbles After Record Profit Fails to Impress

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. plunged by the most since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic after the Japanese company declined to pledge a continuation of buybacks that have propped up its stock.Shares tumbled as much as 8.7% on Thursday, the most on an intraday basis since March of 2020, despite record profit in the March quarter. The company has lost more than 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) in market value in the past three days. Investors are skittish about whether SoftBank will keep buying back its own stock after completing a 2.5 trillion yen allotment for repurchases.“We believed that SoftBank would follow up its massive buyback with another one. But we are extremely surprised that it did not,” Atul Goyal, senior analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a research note. “Without the buyback, SoftBank stock price is likely to reflect the performance of its listed investments.”SoftBank on Wednesday reported net income of 1.93 trillion yen for the three months ended March 31, the most ever for a Japanese company, with essentially all of that coming from its investment in the newly public Coupang Inc. That’s nearly twice the 1 trillion yen tally from the next highest Japanese company, Toshiba Corp.In a presentation after results, founder Masayoshi Son argued that investors aren’t giving him credit for the value he’s creating at SoftBank. With holdings like Coupang and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the net asset value for the company is now north of 15,000 yen a share, he said, more than 70% higher than the current share price.“In simple terms, they’re undervalued,” Son said, pacing a stage in Tokyo with a black turtleneck and matching black blazer.SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment arm went from being the source of the biggest loss in SoftBank’s history a year ago to the main driver of earnings, with a 2.3 trillion yen profit in the March quarter. The rally in tech shares boosted Vision Fund profits to three consecutive records, raising the value of holdings in the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and paving the way for public listings from startups such as Coupang and DoorDash Inc.“Our profit and revenue are both measured in trillions of yen, but just a year ago we had a record loss,” Son said at the briefing. “For SoftBank, profits and losses in trillions of yen are the new normal.”What’s really driven SoftBank shares though, has been its buybacks. Beginning in March of last year, Son announced he would sell assets and repurchase 2.5 trillion yen of his own stock.SoftBank said on Wednesday it has spent all of the money it has allocated -- and investors have been anticipating more buybacks. But Son didn’t commit to further repurchases.“Yes, we will consider buying back our own shares,” he said, stressing there are a lot of factors that go into such a decision and it can’t just be deployed to prop up the share price.Son tried to keep the attention on his startup successes. Coupang, the South Korean e-commerce leader, contributed $24.5 billion to Vision Fund’s profit in the fourth quarter. Auto1 Group SE, a German wholesale platform for used cars which went public in February, contributed $1.8 billion of the gains, while Uber posted a $200 million loss. The Japanese conglomerate doesn’t have to sell equity holdings to book income, so most of its profits are unrealized.“The discount SoftBank is trading at, around 30%, has widened again in recent months, but it’s a far cry from the gap that Son has railed against historically,” said Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research in Tokyo. “I get his points, but the last two years have shown there can be extreme volatility in returns and little agreement on future prospects.”Son has said that SoftBank could see between 10 and 20 public listings a year. Grab Holdings Inc. will go public in the U.S by July through the largest-ever merger with a blank-check company, valuing the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant at about $40 billion. Its Chinese counterpart Didi Chuxing has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO that could value the company as highly as $70 billion to $100 billion.SoftBank has a portfolio of 224 companies across three different funds as of the end of March. But tech stocks are sliding globally as investors contend with higher U.S. bond yields and concerns about stretched valuations.“We might have seen peak Vision Fund and the markets are already looking ahead,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Some of the reaction is due to the buyback running out, but the correlation to the U.S. tech swoon is particularly visible.”Son did take a victory lap in touting his returns so far. He said that limited partners in the first Vision Fund now have a blended internal rate of return of 22%, compared with negative 1% a year ago. SoftBank’s own IRR for the fund is 39%, while its IRR for the second Vision Fund is 119%.SoftBank also boosted the capital committed to its Vision Fund 2 to $30 billion, up from $20 billion.Son’s controversial program of trading options cost him during the quarter. The company posted a 33 billion yen derivatives loss in the period. While the overall profit in the asset management arm was 46 billion yen in the period, the business still posted a full-year loss of 67 billion yen.SoftBank held a total of $19.9 billion of “highly liquid” securities as of the end of quarter, including a $6.2 billion investment in Amazon.com Inc., $3.2 billion in Facebook Inc. and $1 billion in Microsoft Corp. The operation is managed by its asset management subsidiary SB Northstar, where Son personally holds a 33% stake.The investments were accompanied by derivatives that amplified exposure, a strategy that triggered a backlash from investors. The fair value of SoftBank’s futures and options positions came to $1.6 billion at the end of March, compared with little over $1 billion the previous quarter and $2.7 billion the one before. Long call options on listed stocks have dwindled to $1.6 billion from $4.69 billion half a year ago and short call options on listed stocks declined to $84 million from $1.26 billion of value.During his presentation in Tokyo, Son admitted to mistakes with startups, naming specifically WeWork, Greensill and Katerra. But he argued that SoftBank’s successes have more than made up for such missteps. He said his attitude hasn’t changed that much from a record loss a year ago to a record profit now.“I’m not overjoyed or depressed so easily, just stay calm,” he said(Updates with shares from second graph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rocked by inflation fears, Dow, Nasdaq, S&P tank by over 2%

    Inflation fears are dogging Wall Street at a time when the U.S. rebound is picking up speed.