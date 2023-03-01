U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,871.00
    +178.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,975.25
    +13.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.70
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2260
    +0.1090 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,630.43
    +503.43 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.67
    -2.03 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,612.60
    +96.07 (+0.35%)
     

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says that this is a 'New Day' for Salesforce, focusing on profitability above its famous 'Ohana' mantra

Paayal Zaveri
·3 min read
Salesforce founder Marc Benioff, wearing a sports coat jacket and in front of a blue background on a stage, extends his hands forward during a talk.
Salesforce CEO Marc BenioffNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

  • As Salesforce faces activist investor pressure, profitability is now CEO Marc Benioff's key focus.

  • Benioff is now touting a strategy called "New Day," focused solely on profitability and efficiency.

  • However, that strategy may be at odds with Salesforce's existing company culture.

As Salesforce faces pressure from activist investors to increase growth and improve its profit margins, CEO Marc Benioff has declared that this is a "New Day" for the cloud software company.

Benioff is well-known for touting the company's stakeholder capitalism approach to business, saying the company is accountable to employees and its community as well as shareholders. He's also promoted a culture at Salesforce that has emphasized that employees should view each other as "Ohana," a Hawaiian term for family.

However, it looks like those days are over, at least for the time being. On the company's quarterly earnings result call on Wednesday, Benioff and other top Salesforce execs largely set aside mention of the Ohana (apart from one or two brief asides during the call).

Instead, those execs hammered on that "New Day" strategy, which emphasizes profitability and efficiency over all else. Benioff told analysts during the call that profitability is his number one strategy, and admitted it's a change from how the company used to operate. It's also eerily similar to Amazon's famed "Day One" corporate mantra.

"We've never had an efficiency focus in the company before, because we've had 24 incredible years where we've had to just grow, grow, grow," Benioff said on the call. While they have had to pull back and reassess during past recessions, the focus on efficiency this time is different, he said.

In concrete terms, this approach already appears to be bearing fruit: Salesforce reported profit margins of 22.5% in its most recent fiscal year and is setting a goal of 27% this year, inching closer to the 30% that Salesforce leadership is said to be targeting to fend off pressure from activist investors like Elliott Management and Starboard Value.

The company's stock rose over 15% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported strong revenue growth and expanded stock buybacks.

"As we entered our fourth quarter, we recognized that we needed to radically accelerate the transformation plan timeframe," Benioff also said. "We need to repress the hyperspace button and bring the two year goals forward quickly and exceed them."

The new strategy is focused on four areas, Benioff and other executives said on the call with analysts: short term and long-term restructuring of the company, improving profitability and productivity, prioritizing our core innovations, and a deeper relationship with shareholders.

This strategy is reflective of the turbulence Salesforce has gone through in the last few months.

The company's recent layoffs, as well as Benioff's comments that employees haven't been as productive since the start of the pandemic, have weighed on employee morale. Former co-CEO Bret Taylor and other top execs like Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield have also departed Salesforce in recent months. That tumult, coupled with the larger slowdown in the tech sector, have led to a difficult period of change for Salesforce.

Salesforce executives for their part are seeing this moment as a time to "reassess," Benioff said.

"Changes that used to take weeks are happening in days, and changes that used to take days are happening in hours," Benioff said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Snowflake plans to hire 1,000-plus workers this year as other tech companies cut

    While other software companies are trimming their workforces, Snowflake Inc. plans to continue hiring. “We view the current hiring market as favorable for Snowflake and we’ll continue to prioritize hiring in product, engineering and sales,” Chief Financial Officer Mike Scarpelli said on the company’s earnings call, according to a FactSet transcript. Snowflake “will not grow our revenue faster unless we see productivity increase in the sales organization, and when we see that increase in productivity, we’ll add more heads there, and we think we’re adding at the appropriate pace based on what we’re seeing in the business today,” Scarpelli added.

  • Elliott nominates slate of directors to Salesforce board - source

    (Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has nominated a slate of directors to the board of cloud-based software provider Salesforce Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, hours before the company reports quarterly earnings. The move lays the groundwork for what could become one of the year's biggest boardroom challenges as Elliott, one of the world's largest activist investors, takes on a Silicon Valley darling whose stock has lost roughly half its value since its November 2021 peak on concerns about a slowdown in sales. The hedge fund and Salesforce have been holding intensive constructive discussions and could still reach a compromise, sources familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.

  • Fed officials debate higher vs. just longer after January inflation jump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve officials were divided Wednesday over whether recent high inflation data and a continually hot jobs market will require even more restrictive interest rates, or just patience in maintaining tight monetary policy for a longer period of time. In remarks to a business event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he was inclined "to push up my policy path" after a recent government report showed the Fed's preferred inflation index accelerated in January to a 5.4% annual rate, more than double the Fed's 2% target and slightly faster than the month before. Kashkari, a voter on Fed rate policy this year, said he had not made a final call yet on a new projection for the target federal funds rate.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy As Activist Investors Seek Big Changes?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon says Marcus 'lacked certain competitive advantage'

    Goldman Sachs held its second-ever investor day on Tuesday, outlining its path towards future growth and the challenges that plagued its consumer-focused Marcus unit.

  • Salesforce strikes back

    It would be an understatement to say that Salesforce has been having a rough ride of late — from activist pressure to executive departures and layoffs — it seems like everyone was piling onto a company that was already struggling as profits declined. It needed a strong quarter, and all indications were they wouldn’t get it. Against all odds, though, the CRM leader defied the street with a strong report. Today after the bell, Salesforce reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, including revenue that topped expectations and guidance that came in ahead of street estimates.

  • The 20 worst U.S. stocks in February: the biggest loser dropped 35%

    It could have been worse, but more than three-quarters of the stocks in the S&P 500 were down for the month.

  • Salesforce earnings: Company reports beats, stock jumps 13% in after hours trading

    Salesforce (CRM) reported its Q4 earnings after market close, beating key revenue estimates and guiding to profitability gains.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Wall Street's Most Important Number Hit 4% Wednesday - And That's Bad News For Stocks

    The market's most important data point just hit a level last seen in November. That's bad news for stocks.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

    ZIM (ZIM) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Blackstone blocked investor withdrawals from $71 billion REIT in February

    Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.

  • Plug Power stock dips on revenue miss, but execs stick with annual sales forecast as new factory ramps up

    Green-energy provider Plug Power Inc. on Wednesday stuck with its full-year sales forecast, although fourth-quarter sales missed expectations.

  • Snowflake Stock Falls On Weak Guidance Amid Cloud Computing Slowdown

    Snowflake reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. But the revenue outlook for SNOW stock came in well below expectations.

  • Tesla Investor Day: Musk Outlines $10 Trillion 'Master Plan 3' As Tesla Stock Sinks

    Tesla stock fell late Wednesday as Elon Musk revealed his "Master Plan 3" during the EV giant's investor day.

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 10.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Investors Heavily Search AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Here is What You Need to Know

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • AI Stock: What To Expect From C3.AI Earnings; Is AI Stock A Buy Right Now?

    Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to healthcare and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?

  • IBM (IBM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    IBM (IBM) closed the most recent trading day at $129.30, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session.

  • Global Ship Lease (GSL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Global Ship Lease (GSL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.44% and 8.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?