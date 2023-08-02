Salesforce Cuts More Jobs After 10% Reduction Earlier This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has eliminated more workers beyond a previously announced 10% reduction in a renewed focus on profitability.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales and customer success employees were let go in Ireland Wednesday, “as part of an ongoing effort to ensure we always have the right resources in place,” a spokesperson said. The cuts are separate from the companywide reduction announced in January, the spokesperson said. About 50 roles were impacted.

Salesforce’s plans for reducing headcount by about 8,000 people by the end of fiscal 2024 are the company’s largest ever. The spokesperson declined to comment on whether any other countries or divisions will see additional headcount reductions.

After years of fast growth and hiring, Salesforce has prioritized profit, setting aggressive margin-expansion targets. Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham said in March that the company was considering more job cuts to make the business more efficient.

Salesforce isn’t alone in going beyond initial layoff plans. Last month, Microsoft Corp. told CNBC it’s eliminating additional jobs, on top of the 10,000 announced in January. Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Twilio Inc. have all had two rounds of major cuts within the last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.