U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,176.75
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,326.00
    +166.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,005.00
    -11.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.57
    -1.13 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.80
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0094 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7440
    -0.0280 (-1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    31.84
    +4.82 (+17.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2550
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0900
    +0.8800 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,919.13
    -1,272.49 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.96
    -40.91 (-4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,421.25
    +35.06 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

New Salesforce developer tools look to tighten integration with Slack

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read

This week during its TrailblazerDX 2022 conference, Salesforce announced a new set of low-code developer tools and integrations intended to bring Slack and Salesforce's broader software portfolio closer together. Called Salesforce Platform for Slack, Salesforce says that the new software development toolkit will "empower" Salesforce developers to build custom Slack apps that ostensibly improve the customer experience at their organizations.

In the three years since Salesforce acquired Slack for $27.7 billion, the company has made progress -- albeit slow -- in positioning the chat platform as a central part of its product ecosystem. Last August, Salesforce announced Slack integrations with Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Tableau, including workflow notifications that update Slack channels when changes to a marketing journey are made. More recently, Salesforce launched new media sharing options in Slack and a government tier, GovSlack, designed for public sector customers with strong compliance requirements.

"Since Slack’s acquisition by Salesforce was completed, we’ve been firmly focused on how the unison of these two companies will result in better, more seamless outcomes for our customers -- and deliver unique value for developer and business communities," Rob Seaman, Slack’s SVP of platform product management, told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Salesforce Platform for Slack is an exciting next step to deeply integrating [Salesforce] across Slack by making it easier than ever to put the functionality -- the actions, workflows, data and business insights -- from Salesforce right in Slack, the place where people are already working."

Toward this end, the new Salesforce Flow in Slack toolkit -- a part of Salesforce Platform for Slack -- lets developers build Slack automations with support for Salesforce data and actions. With Slack Actions, developers can automate basic tasks like creating Slack channels to collaborate with stakeholders and sending account status updates to colleagues. Screen Flows, another component of Flow in Slack, allows users to build multi-step workflows in Salesforce that can be reused within Slack.

Salesforce Platform for Slack also introduces the Apex SDK for Slack, which lets developers use Salesforce's Apex language to fetch customer records and create reusable views. The new SDK -- which uses Block Kit, Slack's UI framework for Slack apps, to automatically generate the necessary frontend code -- also supports routing events between Slack and Salesforce and vice versa, without middleware.

"Currently, developers build complex integrations that involve third-party middleware solutions, complicated data and metadata mappings, event routing, and many other prerequisites. But Apex SDK for Slack allows Salesforce developers to get right to building using the code and tools that they’re already familiar with," Seaman said. "As an example, a developer might want to build a shortcut in Slack that looks up customer usage data and displays it in an account team channel. You can build a simple app that uses a Salesforce Object Query Language (SOQL) query to collect the data of interest and display it in Slack. The Apex SDK takes care of all of the underlying plumbing so you can just focus on your business logic. Alternatively, developers who are already using or working with Salesforce apps can use the Apex SDK, with its familiar coding language, to extend those apps to integrate with Slack."

To accompany the release of Salesforce Platform for Slack, Salesforce launched three Slack apps in beta (ahead of general availability in June) that were built using the new developer tools: Sales Cloud for Slack, Service Cloud for Slack, and Marketing Cloud for Slack. Sales Cloud for Slack automates deal status updates to sales teams and maintains records in Salesforce, while Service Cloud for Slack assigns service cases to team members as they come in. Marketing Cloud for Slack, meanwhile, automatically alerts sales teams in Slack when leads are generated.

"We’ll continue to build integrations between Salesforce and Slack to empower customers with the ability to leverage Salesforce’s comprehensive system of record, business insights, powerful tools, and deep platform capabilities -- right from where people are already working together in Slack," Seaman said. "We'll have integrations for each of the Salesforce cloud products and industry solutions. We expect many to become generally available this year and we’ll have more to share as those integrations are released. "

When Salesforce announced its plans to buy Slack in 2020, analysts were skeptical that the company - which paid a substantial premium for Slack shares -- could successfully layer the chat platform on top of its existing offerings. UBS analysts wrote at the time that the synergy story "wasn't convincing," while Mizuho Securities analysts said that they were "uncertain how well [Salesforce] would monetize this asset."

In 2020, analysts surveyed by Refinitiv projected that Slack would generate $876.3 million in revenue in fiscal year 2020. (Slack had 156,000 paying customers and more than 10 million users as of February 2021) That's a fraction of the $17.1 billion in revenue Salesforce notched that same year.

Salesforce Platform for Slack might be Salesforce's most meaningful step yet in the direction of platform unification -- and cross-selling. But in the face of continued competition from rivals such as Microsoft Teams, Google Chat, and even Zoom, it's unclear to what extent tighter integration with Salesforce products will convince skeptics to shell out for a Slack subscription.

"By empowering more than 11 million Salesforce developers to build time-saving Slack apps natively on Salesforce Platform without learning a new programming language, we’re creating an opportunity to massively scale Slack apps and workflows across both Salesforce and Slack," Seaman said. "No other vendor in the marketplace has ever built anything like this for Slack, and it’s an example of how Slack and Salesforce are jointly innovating their platforms together to make give every team, department and partner what they need to move the business forward."

Salesforce expects Flow in Slack to launch in beta in June and become generally available in October. A pilot for Apex SDK for Slack will tentatively roll out in June and transition to generally availability next February.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Tuesday forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services, and its shares jumped about 4%. Microsoft forecast Intelligent Cloud revenue of $21.1 billion to $21.35 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, driven by strong growth in its Azure platform. TECHnalysis Research chief analyst Bob O'Donnell noted Microsoft's ability to buck industry trends.

  • Qualcomm: Expect a Solid Showing in FQ2 Earnings, Says 5-Star Analyst

    Qualcomm (QCOM) investors have several worrying macro developments to contend with right now. These include weak 5G smartphone trends and new Covid-19 lockdowns in China which are impacting smartphone production over the near-term. Yet ahead of the chip giant’s FQ2 earnings on Wednesday, brushing these developments aside, Canaccord analyst Michael Walkley is expecting the company to deliver the goods. “Based on Qualcomm’s content share gains in higher-end Android smartphones and broad-based stre

  • Apple says it’s not benefiting from privacy changes that burned Facebook

    Apple says privacy changes it implemented last year that stung Meta's ad business aren't helping its own ad platform.

  • Microsoft Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Robust Cloud Revenue Forecast

    "When it comes to our commercial cloud offerings, we have significant advantages," said CEO Satya Nadella.

  • South Korean researchers develop first-ever computer that can save data without power

    A research team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in South Korea announced on Monday that they have developed the first computer that can save data without the use of a power supply. Led by KAIST electrical engineering professor Jung Myoung-soo, the research team created the Lightweight Persistence Centric System, also known as Light PC, reported The Korea Herald. In the case of a power shutdown, the device converts data into a non-volatile state which allows the computer’s information to remain as it is without losing data.

  • The Future of Crypto Payments Will Be Centralized

    Custodial wallets will be the lynchpin of retail crypto payments, says the co-founder of Flexa. This post is part of CoinDesk's Payments Week.

  • Altair Simulation 2022 Released

    Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announces the release of its latest simulation solutions, which focus on next-generation connectivity, architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), as well as circuit board and electronic design capabilities; the release also includes a myriad of updates to Altair's traditional solutions. The latest release includes new features and capabilities that broaden, strengthen, and further specialize

  • Meta to open first physical retail store

    Customers of Facebook's parent company, Meta, will get to try out products like VR headsets, smart glasses and video-chat devices.

  • Apple's Self Service Repair program is now open to iPhone owners in the US

    Apple has launched its do-it-yourself repair service program in the US, and you can even rent toolkits if necessary.

  • Jack Dorsey on Musk’s Twitter takeover: ‘Elon is the singular solution I trust’

    In his first public comments since Twitter and Musk announced the $44 billion deal, Dorsey said that “Elon is the singular solution I trust.”

  • How an NFT creator lost $34 million due to a smart contract error

    Smart contracts are an essential aspect of NFT sales, but flaws in the code could have dire consequences—from lost money to entire crypto communities dissolving.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • After Musk's Twitter takeover, an open-source alternative is 'exploding'

    Mastodon is struggling to keep up with the surge in users its seen since Elon Musk's Twitter's takeover was announced.

  • Are Metaverse Rooms the Future of Real Estate?

    Have you ever been using your Oculus Rift -- or other virtual reality (VR) headset -- and accidentally stumbled into a coffee table, sofa, or even another person in the room? If so, you're not alone,...

  • 0x Labs Raise $70 Million From Coinbase, Opensea and Jared Leto

    0x Labs has been building its name in the NFT industry after releasing a set of NFT swap features, which it claims is 50% cheaper than other marketplaces.

  • ‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

    Computer monitoring software is helping companies spy on their employees to measure their productivity – often without their consent Your bosses could be tracking your every move online. Illustration: Ben Hickey When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home becam

  • BT and Toshiba trial first commercial quantum-secured network

    Britain's BT and Japan's Toshiba on Wednesday launched the first commercial trial of a quantum-secured network that will block vulnerabilities in encryption that will emerge when quantum computing becomes mainstream. Professional services group EY will use the network to connect two of its sites in London, one at London Bridge and the other at Canary Wharf, the companies said. Quantum computers are unreliable and costly today but the technology, which is being developed by companies including Google, IBM and Microsoft, offers the potential to crunch data millions of times faster than supercomputers.

  • Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

    Ether has promised to do better. It has promised to go to the next level, edging out crypto rivals and even outshining the godfather, bitcoin. The No.2 cryptocurrency was supposed to be weeks away from the "merge", a transformative June upgrade of its blockchain Ethereum to make it faster, cheaper and less power hungry, holding out the prospect of a meaner and cleaner crypto future.

  • Microsoft’s Revenue Rises on Cloud Strength

    Microsoft Corp. reported a 18% rise in revenue for the March quarter on continued strength in its cloud computing business. The software giant had revenue of $49.36 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $49.02 billion on FactSet. Microsoft’s Cloud revenue grew 32% to $23.4 billion. Earnings increased to $16.73 billion from $15.46 billion. On a per-share basis, the company’s earnings were $2.22, better than the average analyst estimate of $2.19. Through the pandemic, Microsoft and other

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?