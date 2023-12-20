Salesforce downgraded, Starbucks initiated: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



Stephens upgraded KeyCorp (KEY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $16.50, up from $13. The stock is being upgraded following the underperformance in 2023, and given that the firm now sees the outsized growth in net interest income through 2025 to be a catalyst for multiple expansion.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $35, up from $22, as the firm factored in recent capital raises and shifting market sentiment and re-visits margin expectations.

Wells Fargo upgraded Guidewire (GWRE) to Overweight from Equal Weight. Regardless of if macro improves in 2024, Wells is expecting some of these forgotten names with company specific catalysts and/or inexpensive valuations to stage a comeback, given potential upside to estimates plus favorably skewed risk/reward.

Wells Fargo upgraded Paramount (PARA) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $18, up from $15. Noting that Deadline, The New York Times, Puck News and the Financial Times have all reported potential interest in National Amusements and Paramount's controlling A shares, the firm increases its view of the probability of a 2024 M&A event that brings with it a "value-unlocking" strategy and management.

Citi upgraded Discover (DFS) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $133, up from $93. The firm sees several potential catalysts for the shares over the next year, including the reinstatement of regular share repurchases, the sale of its student loan business, a likely peaking of credit losses in 2024 and less expense pressure.

Top 5 Downgrades:



Wells Fargo downgraded Salesforce (CRM) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $280 price target. While the value trade was a lucrative one during 2023, the firm is expecting to see a gradual rotation back towards growth in 2024 and as such Wells is taking profits and shifting toward those with near-term re-acceleration potential plus long-term durable growth.

Wells Fargo downgraded Zoom Video (ZM) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $70 price target. The firm says that while it has "exercised patience with some of the pandemic 'winners,'" it has become clear over the course of the past year that many are still struggling to find stable footing. Wells Fargo downgraded DocuSign (DOCU) to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Northcoast downgraded Costco (COST) to Neutral from Buy with a $620 price target. The firm thinks the current share price "adequately reflects" Costco's "powerful and loyal membership base" as well as the next membership fee increase and it downgrades the shares "solely on the basis of valuation."

Stifel downgraded Lowe's (LOW) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $240, up from $235. The firm said its updated outlook takes a more cautious approach to 2024 and the company's ability to leverage market share gains to contend with a more anemic category.