Salesforce Executive to Join Automation Anywhere as Chief Revenue Officer

Automation Anywhere appoints Rob Ferguson as chief revenue officer to help customers embrace a digital workforce

SAN JOSE, Calif. , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in intelligent automation, today announced the appointment of Rob Ferguson as chief revenue officer to empower organizations to build and succeed with a digital workforce.

Rob Ferguson, Chief Revenue Officer, Automation Anywhere

Effective July 1, Ferguson will be responsible for leading global sales working closely with some of the world's largest customer and partner organizations to fully leverage automation and digital workers.

He joins Automation Anywhere from Salesforce where he has served for more than a decade in senior sales leadership roles managing North America and global go-to-market organizations focused on helping customers achieve their digital transformation objectives. Prior to Salesforce, he spent seven years at Oracle leading strategic accounts and held senior sales roles at Sybase and PTC.

Automation Anywhere's mission is to help every company build a digital workforce and succeed with automation so people and teams can focus on what they do best: collaborate, create, and grow the business. With the increased demand for digital workers, as organizations acknowledge the need to offload tasks and automate processes so they can focus on innovation, Ferguson's experience will help accelerate business transformation and help to scale the digital workforces of some of the world's largest enterprises.

"The promise of automation is to empower every team and every employee with more time to solve problems, build relationships, and drive business success," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. "Rob is joining Automation Anywhere at a pivotal moment when automation and digital workers have become core to business transformation, and he will be the change agent to help companies transform the way they work."

"I am thrilled to join Automation Anywhere to enable more organizations to embrace the transformation to a digital workforce in response to shifting market challenges," said Ferguson. "I'm excited to have a front-row seat to one of the most transformative disruptions in technology, and to expand our leadership position in this space by helping our customers be wildly successful."

Story continues

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: automationanywhere.com

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836998/Rob_Ferguson.jpg