U.S. markets open in 8 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,020.00
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,283.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,296.50
    +21.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.88
    -0.63 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.00
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    -3.0440 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    -23.96 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1190
    -0.2590 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,078.30
    -172.08 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.89
    -3.59 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,841.80
    -404.73 (-1.43%)
     

Salesforce Executive to Join Automation Anywhere as Chief Revenue Officer

·2 min read

Automation Anywhere appoints Rob Ferguson as chief revenue officer to help customers embrace a digital workforce

SAN JOSE, Calif. , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in intelligent automation, today announced the appointment of Rob Ferguson as chief revenue officer to empower organizations to build and succeed with a digital workforce.

Rob Ferguson, Chief Revenue Officer, Automation Anywhere
Rob Ferguson, Chief Revenue Officer, Automation Anywhere

Effective July 1, Ferguson will be responsible for leading global sales working closely with some of the world's largest customer and partner organizations to fully leverage automation and digital workers.

He joins Automation Anywhere from Salesforce where he has served for more than a decade in senior sales leadership roles managing North America and global go-to-market organizations focused on helping customers achieve their digital transformation objectives. Prior to Salesforce, he spent seven years at Oracle leading strategic accounts and held senior sales roles at Sybase and PTC.

Automation Anywhere's mission is to help every company build a digital workforce and succeed with automation so people and teams can focus on what they do best: collaborate, create, and grow the business. With the increased demand for digital workers, as organizations acknowledge the need to offload tasks and automate processes so they can focus on innovation, Ferguson's experience will help accelerate business transformation and help to scale the digital workforces of some of the world's largest enterprises.

"The promise of automation is to empower every team and every employee with more time to solve problems, build relationships, and drive business success," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. "Rob is joining Automation Anywhere at a pivotal moment when automation and digital workers have become core to business transformation, and he will be the change agent to help companies transform the way they work."

"I am thrilled to join Automation Anywhere to enable more organizations to embrace the transformation to a digital workforce in response to shifting market challenges," said Ferguson. "I'm excited to have a front-row seat to one of the most transformative disruptions in technology, and to expand our leadership position in this space by helping our customers be wildly successful."

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

About Automation Anywhere
Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836998/Rob_Ferguson.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Suffers Big Losses As Key Inflation Report Looms

    The major indexes broke support Thursday, but the details are even worse for the market rally. The CPI inflation report is on tap.

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • Biden announces plan for 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to break down President Biden’s plan for 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030.

  • Oil falls on demand worries over Shanghai's new partial lockdowns

    Oil prices fell on Friday but still hovered near three-month highs, with fears over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighing solid demand for fuels in the world's top consumer United States. Brent crude futures for August was down $1.01, or 0.8%, at $122.06 a barrel as of 0141 GMT after a 0.4% decline the previous day. "Shanghai's new pandemic restrictions raised concerns over demand in China," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta Platforms formally announces expansion of $1B Gallatin data center development

    Meta's first building is still months away from being operational, yet the Fortune 40 company already is calling the data center site "a success."

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Intel tightens belt, freezes hiring at its biggest revenue-generating unit

    Intel Corp. has halted hiring at its PC desktop and laptop chip division, the biggest unit by sales at the semiconductor giant. The Santa Clara-based company announced the move in a memo that went out on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It said that some hiring may resume in the unit in as little as two weeks and all current job offers will be honored.

  • Tesla cancels three June online hiring events for China

    Tesla Inc has cancelled three online recruitment events for China scheduled this month, the latest development after Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the electric car maker, saying it was "overstaffed" in some areas. However, Musk had not commented specifically on staffing in China, which made more than half of the vehicles for the automaker globally and contributed a quarter of its revenue in 2021. Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Though they have struggled over the last few months, these companies could surge once the negative sentiment abates.

  • Intel, Tesla, Apple: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • First look: Honeywell Aerospace in growth mode after returning to fully remodeled global headquarters

    Honeywell Aerospace's approximately 161,000-square-foot facility near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport opened earlier this month after undergoing the first major remodel in its 30-year history. Take a look inside.

  • Why Should You Follow Buffett Into This Bank Stock?

    Nu is a new kind of bank (perhaps better described as a fintech), and it's taking South America by storm.

  • Microsoft to Disclose Pay Ranges for All U.S. Job Postings

    The software company is set to become one of the first major employers to take such a step amid new requirements from some local officials for pay transparency.

  • Uber’s CEO Says Company Is ‘Recession Resistant,’ Sees No Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is “recession resistant” and doesn’t see a need for job cuts, even as market volatility and the prospect of a global recession loom over technology companies.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Put

  • Federal judge allows antitrust lawsuit against American, JetBlue to move forward

    While the ruling on Thursday marks an early win for the U.S. Department of Justice, the case remains slated for trial in September.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • As Meta Ditches FB Ticker, Investors Shun Metaverse

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is pounding the table on the next big thing in technology, predicting the metaverse could be a $13 trillion industry by the end of the decade. Investors remain to be convinced. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weighs Reviving Jack M

  • High gas prices: Lower income drivers suffer the most, says study

    High gas prices impact lower income households the most, according to a new study. If the cost of car fuel reaching $6/gallon, drivers earning up to $40,000 per year will be spending 11%-38% of their after-tax take home pay.

  • 10 Best Retirement Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best retirement stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Retirement Stocks To Buy Now. A comfortable retirement is something many Americans dream of, and spend their lives working towards. However, retiring […]