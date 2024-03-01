Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a good week for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 5.2% to US$309. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$35b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Salesforce surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$4.20 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Salesforce's 42 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$38.1b in 2025. This would be a meaningful 9.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 43% to US$6.13. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$38.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.42 in 2025. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the decent improvement in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 10% to US$325, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Salesforce analyst has a price target of US$390 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$231. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Salesforce's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 9.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 19% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Salesforce is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Salesforce's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Salesforce's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

