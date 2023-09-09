Salesforce Insiders Sell US$106m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Many Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Salesforce

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Marc Benioff, sold US$105m worth of shares at a price of US$211 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$225). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.8% of Marc Benioff's holding.

In the last year Salesforce insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Salesforce Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Salesforce shares. Specifically, Co-Founder Marc Benioff ditched US$105m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Salesforce Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Salesforce insiders own about US$6.6b worth of shares (which is 3.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Salesforce Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Salesforce shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Salesforce is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Salesforce has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

