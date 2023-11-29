Salesforce Jumps as Cost-Cutting Moves Propel Profit Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. gained about 7% in extended trading after giving a profit forecast for the current quarter that topped analysts’ estimates, showing strong momentum in its cost-cutting campaign.

Earnings, excluding some items, will be about $2.26 a share in the period ending in January, the San Francisco-based software giant said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $2.17. Revenue will be from $9.18 billion to $9.23 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $9.22 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Current remaining performance obligations, a measure of contracted sales, will increase about 10%, in line with estimates.

Salesforce Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff pleased Wall Street earlier this year by rapidly expanding profit margins, but investors are concerned the focus on cost-cutting has come at the expense of revenue growth, which has dipped to 11% the past three quarters. The company, which is the market leader in customer relations management software, is hoping that new artificial intelligence features and a rare price hike will help reverse that trend.

As part of its profit-expansion campaign, Salesforce has focused on reducing expenses associated with sales and marketing. One way to cut those costs is by expanding self-service purchasing of its software. Last week, the company announced that its best-known products would be available to buy through the marketplace of Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing unit, Amazon Web Services.

The company said it had a full-time workforce of 70,843 at the end of the quarter, an 11% decline from the period a year earlier. Salesforce announced job cuts as part of a restructuring earlier in 2023, though in September said it would hire more than 3,000 new workers, in part to capitalize on interest in AI.

“They’ve found a brand new religion in terms of higher operating margins,” Anurag Rana, a Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. The suppressed, but stable, sales growth isn’t bad as “we are still in a phase where money is being allocated at the expense of some of these software firms,” he said.

Shares reached a high of $249.09 in extended trading after closing at $230.35 in New York. The stock has jumped 74% this year through the close, although most of that rally happened in the first half of 2023 during pressure to boost profit from a cadre of activist investors.

In the fiscal third quarter, revenue increased 11% to $8.72 billion, in line with estimates. Profit, excluding some items, was $2.11 a share in the period ended Oct. 31. Analysts, on average, estimated $2.06. Adjusted operating margin was 31%.

“Over the last year we have transformed the company, enabling us to deliver another quarter of strong profitable growth,” Chief Financial Officer Amy Weaver said in the statement.

