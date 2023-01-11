U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,969.61
    +50.36 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,973.01
    +268.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,931.67
    +189.04 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.05
    +21.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    +2.50 (+3.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.60
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0758
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4740
    +0.2820 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,548.33
    +87.28 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.49
    +2.77 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

Brody Ford
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Taher Elgamal, chief technology officer of security, announced Wednesday in a LinkedIn post that he is leaving Salesforce after 10 years with the company. Elgamal is credited as a pioneer of SSL, a formative encryption method, according to Salesforce.

He is the second high-level cybersecurity official to leave Salesforce, following Executive Vice President Mark Carter, who departed in November. Salesforce has seen multiple high-ranking exits in recent months, including co-Chief Executive Officer Bret Taylor, and top leaders for Slack and Tableau.

For more: Salesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion to Buy It

A Salesforce spokesperson said the company was “grateful” to Elgamal for his tenure and wished him well. “Chief Trust Officer Vikram Rao and our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, including former CIA Chief Information Officer William MacMillan, continue to partner with our customers to raise the bar for trust in the digital economy,” the spokesperson added in a statement.

Elgamal has joined Evolution Equity Partners, a cybersecurity venture capital firm, as a general partner, according to his LinkedIn post. Elgamal first met Salesforce co-Founder Marc Benioff in the late 1990s, when Benioff became an angel investor in Elgamal’s company Securify, Elgamal said in a December interview with Modern CTO. At the time, Benioff was still working at Oracle Corp. Elgamal joined Salesforce years later because he was interested in establishing cloud-based application security at a time when it wasn’t yet industry standard, he said in a separate October interview with Bill Buchanan on YouTube.

Last week, Salesforce began culling 10% of its workforce, about 8,000 people, in an effort to cut costs. The company, which is the top provider of customer management software, has been battling slowing growth and investor pressure to improve profit. In the fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 31, Salesforce reported its smallest year-over-year quarterly revenue increase since becoming a public company in 2004. It projected sales growth would be even less in the current period, which ends this month.

(Updates with company comment in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Salesforce layoffs may actually be a problem for the stock

    This Wall Street analysts raises a key risk to Salesforce's stock in the wake of recent layoffs.

  • Poland Aims to Deliver Battle Tanks to Ukraine, Duda Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland intends to deliver a “company” of German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a coordinated effort among NATO allies under discussion, President Andrzej Duda said. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMexican President’s 2

  • Why Salesforce Stock Fell on Wednesday Morning

    This morning, investment banker Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from market perform (i.e., neutral) to underperform (sell). The analyst also cut its price target on the software giant by 11%, to $119 a share, implying that shares could tumble a further 18% from today's price, StreetInsider.com reported. As Bernstein explains, Salesforce has an aggressive target of hitting $50 billion in annual sales by 2026 -- nearly double the revenue it collected last year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • This has been a bad sign for stocks historically — when there’s a big gap between how companies and the government measure profits

    One strategist highlights the big gap between how companies and the government measure corporate profits.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Bed Bath & Beyond, Livent, Chewy, and More

    FEATURE Stocks were rising Wednesday as investors prepared for the release Thursday of data on U.S. consumer inflation. These stocks were making notable moves Wednesday: Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) stock soared 41% to $2.

  • Salesforce stock falls after Bernstein downgraded shares to Underperform

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Bernstein analyst’s Underperform rating on Salesforce stock.

  • KB Home Earnings Due As Lower Mortgage Rates, Housing Rebound Seen Ahead

    KB Home earnings are due with the homebuilder's outlook key as KBH stock and many housing-related stocks rebound from a mortgage-rate stock.

  • UnitedHealth's (UNH) UnitedHealthcare Unit to Aid Q4 Earnings?

    An increase in the number of people served in the commercial domestic business of UnitedHealth's (UNH) UnitedHealthcare segment is likely to boost fourth-quarter results.

  • Environment risks dominate in "polycrisis" world - WEF survey

    Failure to tackle climate change and environmental degradation dominate the ranking of top risks facing the planet in the next decade, a World Economic Forum (WEF) survey of global risk specialists found. "The interplay between climate change impacts, biodiversity loss, food security and natural resource consumption is a dangerous cocktail," said John Scott, Head of Sustainability Risk at Zurich Insurance Group, which partnered on the report with risk strategy group Marsh McLennan.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Blasted 6% Higher Today

    In the first of what's apparently intended to be an annual series, SoFi released its SoFi Investor Study. For the latter period, most (93%) of the respondents continued to invest in various financial investments despite the often high market volatility. Certificates of desposits (CDs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) also served as popular alternatives.

  • Company created by Citrix-Tibco merger confirms it has laid off 15% of staff

    The continuing onslaught of tech layoffs has not let up in the new year. Yesterday CRN reported that Cloud Software Group was undertaking massive layoffs. Cloud Software Group was formed last year after PE firms Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital (an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management) took Citrix private in a $16.5 billion deal, the third biggest enterprise M&A deal of last year.

  • Google argues it doesn't block rivals in bid to kill U.S. government antitrust lawsuit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Google parent Alphabet on Wednesday argued that a court should toss out a government antitrust lawsuit against it, saying that agreements it made with Apple and others to make Google the default search engine do not bar smartphone makers from promoting rivals. If Google loses, it could be forced to spin off key assets. In December, Google asked Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to throw out both the antitrust case that the Justice Department filed in 2020 along with 11 states as well as a related complaint brought by 35 states led by Colorado.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon addresses 41st Healthcare Conference

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the tenor of Jamie Dimon's comments at the JPMorgan annual healthcare conference.

  • Hedge Fund Elliott Said to Be Top 10 Investor in Utility PPL

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, the investment firm run by billionaire Paul Singer, has built a sizable position in utility owner PPL Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMexican President’s

  • Sky-High Muni Trading Seen Cooling as Fed’s Rate Path Eyed

    (Bloomberg) -- Municipal bond market analysts expect trading volume in the market to ease in 2023 after more than $3.5 trillion in securities traded hands last year — the biggest surge since the global financial crisis — spurred on by rate hikes and persistent mutual fund outflows. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to B

  • Mindy Kaling's mystery-solver twerks in first Velma trailer

    The series debuts Jan. 12 on HBO Max.

  • Mindy Kaling's Velma Twerks, Solves Murders in HBO Max's More 'Adult' Scooby-Doo Series — Watch Trailer

    “This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang. And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one […]

  • CRM Stock Downgraded As Salesforce Faces A 'Growth Purgatory,' Analyst Says

    Salesforce's cost cutting isn't enough to drive a sustained rally as the software maker faces a "growth purgatory," said an analyst who downgraded CRM stock.

  • The 100 best places to work in 2023, according to Glassdoor

    Glassdoor, a site where employees can anonymously review their employers, rated Meta the best place to work in the US in 2018. Last year, Meta fell all the way to the No. 47 spot. This year? It isn’t even on the list.

  • Stephanie McMahon resigns as co-CEO of WWE

    Her departure comes less than a week after her retired father Vince announced he wanted to regain control of the entertainment company.