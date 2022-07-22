U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Salesforce Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs for the Fifth Consecutive Year

·2 min read
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Salesforce was evaluated for its Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)
Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

"In today's digital-first world, customers expect personalized experiences from companies at every touch point," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Digital Experiences. "Salesforce Marketing Cloud allows marketers to know their customers, humanize every moment, and optimize outcomes — building trusted relationships at scale."

According to Gartner, "The multichannel marketing hub (MMH) [is] a technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, paid media and email. MMH capabilities also may extend to integrating marketing offers/leads with sales for execution in both B2B and B2C environments."

Salesforce Marketing Cloud is a leading digital marketing solution. With Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Customer 360, marketers can know more about their customers with powerful data management and analytics, personalize every customer engagement with Einstein and create real-time marketing campaigns across email, mobile, social, digital advertising and more.

Additional Information

Connect with Salesforce

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-named-a-leader-in-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-multichannel-marketing-hubs-for-the-fifth-consecutive-year-301591546.html

SOURCE Salesforce

