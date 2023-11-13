Salesforce Names Denise Dresser CEO of Slack, Replacing Jones
(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. named Denise Dresser as the new chief executive officer of Slack, promoting a longtime internal executive as the third leader for the workplace communications unit in the past year.
“Denise is an incredible business leader who has excelled at every level in her career at Salesforce,” Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in post on social media site X. Slack is a unit of Salesforce.
Dresser takes the helm at Slack after the previous CEO, Lidiane Jones, who announced earlier this month she was leaving to take up the position at dating app Bumble Inc.
Most recently, Dresser served as president of accelerated industries at Salesforce, and previously was an executive vice president for enterprise sales.
Salesforce bought Slack for about $28 billion in 2021 amid skepticism about whether the then-startup was a good fit with the company known for its market-leading customer relations management software. The deal, which is Salesforce’s largest to date, fit Benioff’s penchant for purchasing companies to expand Salesforce’s line of products and spur increased revenue growth.
