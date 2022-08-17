U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,274.04
    -31.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,980.32
    -171.69 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.12
    -164.43 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.31
    -33.22 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    -0.82 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0178
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2049
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0890
    +0.8740 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,337.38
    -604.16 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.23
    -15.58 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce for Seventh Consecutive Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRM
    Watchlist

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. It is the seventh consecutive year that Salesforce has earned the recognition.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)
Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Salesforce was recognized as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant report based on its "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision."

"There is no shortage of digital shoppers in today's world," said Scot Gillespie, GM of Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "We believe Commerce Cloud empowers businesses to build the flexible, personalized commerce experiences that these shoppers want across every touch point on a highly trusted and scalable platform."

Gartner defines a digital commerce platform as "the core technology that enables customers to purchase goods and services through an interactive and usually self-service experience. The platform provides necessary information for customers to make buying decisions and uses rules and data to present fully priced orders for payment."

Commerce Cloud helps companies around the world build a personalized experience around their customers across every channel — all with a secure, trusted, and highly scalable platform that allows for the flexibility needed to adapt to market shifts.

Businesses grow on Commerce Cloud because it's a complete platform built for the entire connected customer journey, offering AI capabilities, a 360 degree view of every customer, the Salesforce partner ecosystem, and more. These features, along with integrations with Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, Order Management, Salesforce Payments, and Experience Cloud, offer businesses better personalization, marketing, content management, customer service, and last mile capabilities that help them drive loyalty at every touchpoint throughout the shopper's journey.

In the last year, Commerce Cloud also unveiled Commerce Marketplace following its acquisition of Atonit, expanded Commerce for Social offerings, and released Composable Storefront. Additionally, Salesforce added to its B2B commerce offerings with Einstein AI recommendations and additional D2C functionality, and introduced new Order Management innovations

Additional Information

  • A complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce is available here.

  • Learn more about Salesforce Commerce Cloud here.

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Jason Daigler, Mike Lowndes, Yanna Dharmasthira, Sandy Shen, Penny Gillespie, and Aditya Vasudevan, 10 Aug 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Appeared as Demandware in 2016 report. Demandware was acquired by Salesforce in 2016.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-positioned-as-a-leader-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-digital-commerce-for-seventh-consecutive-year-301608028.html

SOURCE Salesforce

Recommended Stories

  • Monkeypox May Have Been Passed From Owners to Dog, Report Says

    Monkeypox has been detected in a 4-year-old Italian greyhound in France whose owners had an onset of symptoms, according to a medical journal report, evidencing how the virus might spread from humans to pets.

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • Boeing, Northrop Grumman Part Of White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will join a White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program to assist smaller American manufacturers in using 3D printing and other cutting-edge production technology more often, reported Reuters. The program seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). The program, Additive Manufacturing Forward (AM Forward), is organized by the non-profit Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO Ame

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk causes stir after joking about buying Manchester United

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Elon Musk joking on Twitter about buying Manchester United and how it sent the stock higher.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford holds first Memphis panel, gives more BlueOval City details

    BlueOval City's launch team, including representatives from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation, provided an update on the progress of the project via a panel discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at LeMoyne-Owen College. The discussion touched on several subjects, with notably more specifics than when Ford first held a panel in Brownsville months ago. The panel included: Vanessa Presson, HR manager of the Electric Vehicle Center (TEVC, the term used to describe Ford’s side of the plant) at BlueOval City Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City and electric vehicle (EV) sites Kel Kearns, plant manager, TEVC at BlueOval City Andy Bianco, North American manufacturing, learning, and development manager for Ford Yisel Cabrera, senior manager for economic mobility for Ford Fund, Ford’s nonprofit Neva Burke, HR manager for BlueOval City's SK battery plant Maddison Dean, external affairs manager at SK Battery America One of the chief announcements from Ford so far came from Faulkner, who said that to date, “at least half” of all purchase orders have come from diverse businesses.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Lowe’s earnings beat estimates, but same-store sales fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Lowe’s.

  • Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

    It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Ordered to Pay $650 Million to Ohio Counties in Opioid Case

    A jury last year found the companies owning CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies were liable for contributing to the opioid epidemic in Lake and Trumbull counties.

  • Endo International Files for Bankruptcy to Weather Opioid Lawsuits

    Endo International became the latest pharmaceutical company to file for bankruptcy under the weight of lawsuits alleging it played a role in fueling the opioid crisis.

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • Home Depot, United Parcel Service among nation's fastest-growing public companies

    The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) and United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) are among the fastest-growing public companies in the nation. The legacy Atlanta brands are also the largest public companies headquartered in the city, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle research.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips

    Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips are included in this Analyst Blog.