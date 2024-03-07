Salesforce’s Shih Says Diversity Is Key to Building AI Models

(Bloomberg) -- Having a diverse workforce is key to building artificial intelligence models and creating the policies for responsible AI, Salesforce Inc. executive Clara Shih said during a fireside chat with Bloomberg TV’s Caroline Hyde.

As AI evolves, companies need to make sure it’s developed with a range of perspectives, she said at a Bloomberg event commemorating International Women’s Day in San Francisco on Wednesday. Shih serves as chief executive officer of Salesforce AI, overseeing use of the technology across the software company, and is a founder of Hearsay Systems.

“I think more broadly we should all be very concerned about the AI model development and the regulation of AI not being diverse enough,” Shih said.

As tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini have gained popularity, a discussion around bias and inaccuracies in AI models has come to the forefront. Ensuring that there are diverse perspectives going into creating large language models — the technology behind chatbots and other generative AI — has to be a top priority, she said.

Ultimately, AI is set to create tremendous wealth and value for companies, shareholders and employees that utilize it, Shih said. “We can’t leave behind women and minorities in this value creation moment,” she said.

