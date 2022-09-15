U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Salesforce, Snowflake partnership moves customer data in real time across systems

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Salesforce is the best selling CRM in the world, and Snowflake is one the top cloud data lakes. The latter lets customers store and manage massive amounts of unstructured data. When you mix the two services, it has the potential to be a powerful combination.

The two companies have been working together for some time, but ahead of the Dreamforce customer conference in San Francisco next week, they announced an enhancement to that partnership where data can flow freely between the Snowflake data repository and the Salesforce customer data platform (CDP).

The idea, says David Schmaier, president and chief product officer at Salesforce is to provide, to the extent possible, a single, up-to-date customer record in real time with the ultimate goal of optimizing the customer experience based on what the company knows about you.

He says that Salesforce starts with the core belief that companies with the best data can build the smartest machine learning models. “If we can enrich and unify and deepen the data, then your AI can do more, and if your AI can do more, then your customer interactions are that much more tailored and personalized,” Schmaier explained.

But to get to that point requires a CDP, a tool that collects all the data about a customer's interactions with a company in one central repository. The CDP operates best with real-time data, and Snowflake can be the source of that data. It helps that Schmaier says the company’s CDP customers tend to use both tools, making the partnership even more valuable for both companies.

Christian Kleinerman, SVP of product at Snowflake, says that while the relationship goes back long before this year, this level of integration is new. “[We talked about] how we could bring Salesforce CRM system data onto the Snowflake data cloud, then let customers create interesting solutions, interesting outcomes, but also feed that data back into Salesforce itself – and that is at the heart of the integration,” Kleinerman said.

The reality of integrating data across systems is rather daunting. Schmaier points out that customers often have hundreds or even thousands of data sources connected to the CDP, and when you think about the amount of data moving through Snowflake on top of that, it’s a tremendous amount of information they have to process to make this work.

While creating the best customer experience is the goal, the two companies realize this is the ideal, and as companies work to understand and process the data, it brings them closer to building personalized customer experiences at scale, which remains the holy grail of online sales.

One of the advantages of working with Snowflake is the notion of “zero copies,” which means with all this data floating around, they don’t have to make copies of it to make this work. Instead, Kleinerman says the technology takes advantage of references to point to the data.

“So instead of copying CDP data onto our mutual customers' Snowflake account, what Salesforce does is it leverages that data sharing technology to make the CDP data available for querying on the Snowflake side of our mutual customers. So now they can join it, enrich it or run it through machine learning. But if the data changes in Salesforce in the CDP, it is reflected in Snowflake in real time,” Kleinerman said.

Like many things being announced at (or ahead of) Dreamforce, this is not yet available, but will be in closed pilot starting this Fall.

Why it isn’t easy to throw cloud spending on the cutting block

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe announces deal to buy Figma for $20 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Adobe after the computer software company announced it will acquire design software firm Figma for $20 billion.

  • MotorTrend and BlackBerry Announce Inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards

    MotorTrend, the leading global automotive media company, announced today that it is joining leading software company, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) to launch the Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards. The new awards program looks to celebrate the innovators and pioneers who are leading the automotive industry's once-in-a-century transformation from hardware to software which will redefine how cars are designed, built, driven and experienced.

  • Apple iOS 16: A look at the newest features included

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details some of the newest features added through Apple's iOS 16 update.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Dreamforce Conference, Investor Day?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 1 High-Growth Cloud Stock That's Beating the Macro Headwinds

    You don't have to look hard to find trouble in the cloud software sector these days. In an interview with The Motley Fool, GitLab CFO Brian Robins explained his company's sales cycle actually decreased in the quarter even as most software companies are seeing the opposite happen.

  • Adyen selected as first financial technology platform to launch Cash App Pay

    Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has partnered with Cash App (Block, Inc.) to offer Cash App Pay, a mobile payment method, to Adyen's U.S. customers. Businesses working with Adyen will have access to Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method for their U.S. customers. The payment method will be available online shortly and in-store next year.

  • Indonesia antitrust agency launches probe of Google app payments

    Indonesia's anti-trust agency (KPPU) said on Thursday it is investigating potential unfair business practices by Google over the use of proprietary payment services for its software distribution platform Google Play Store. The move follows similar investigations by antitrust regulators globally involving Alphabet Inc's Google. "KPPU suspects that Google has conducted an abuse using its dominant position, conditional sales and discriminatory practices in digital application distribution in Indonesia," it said in a statement.

  • Google has already published its version of the new 31 emojis

    Unicode Consortium, an organization maintaining the official emojis catalog for smartphones, published the Unicode 15.0 standard on Tuesday with 31 new emojis including a pushing hand, a shaking face (or I’m SHOOK), a moose, a goose, the long-awaited pink heart and a Wi-Fi/wireless sign. To that end, Google has already published these new emojis with its Noto font for the web — so developers can easily embed them in their projects. The search giant said that the new emojis will be available by the end of the year on Android and next year on other Google products.

  • Wegmans discontinues its in-store scan-and-go mobile app, citing high losses

    Wegmans, the popular supermarket chain, will kill off its in-store scan-and-go app this Sunday, September 18, 2022. The company informed customers of the news in an email yesterday, stating that it experienced too many losses from the Wegmans SCAN program to continue making the mobile app available to users. “Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” CEO Colleen Wegman wrote in the email to customers.

  • Zoom is reportedly developing email and calendar apps

    Zoom may have ambitions to expand its business beyond video calling.

  • Apple's in-app purchase prices jumped 40% year over year, likely tied to privacy changes

    It's become increasingly difficult to estimate how much money Apple's App Store business makes, as it's lumped in with other services on Apple's balance sheet -- and because Apple has adjusted its commission structure so it's no longer a flat 30% across the board, making it difficult to work backward from the public figures Apple does provide to narrow down its numbers. Rather, it's more closely linked to Apple's privacy changes -- App Tracking Transparency, or ATT -- instead of inflation or the broader macroeconomic factors that have impacted tech companies as of late. This new data come from app intelligence firm Apptopia, which found that the average price of in-app purchases (IAP) on the App Store has climbed 40% since last year, while Google Play IAP prices only saw a 9% increase during that same time frame.

  • U.S. Bid to Revive Chip Manufacturing Collides With Wall Street’s Demands

    Companies such as Intel deal with opposing interests from politicians who want more factories in U.S. and investors who resist capital spending, a conflict Chinese competitors don’t face.

  • New Inflation Figures Spell Trouble for Equity ETFs

    The S&P and Nasdaq dropped 4.4% and 5.1%, respectively, during the trading day.

  • Offshore Yuan Drops Past 7 Per Dollar for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened past the key 7 per dollar level for the first time in more than two years as a fragile economy and strength in the greenback weighed on the currency.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be

  • Allstate plans 'significant' price increases for car insurance in the second half in response to inflationary pressures

    Insurer Allstate Corp. said Thursday it is planning "significant" rate actions in the second half of the year for car insurance as it struggles with inflationary pressures. In a regulatory filing, the company said it implemented rate increases of 14.5% across 8 regions in August, resulting in a premium impact of 3.2%. "We have implemented 72 rate increases averaging approximately 10.3% across 51 locations since the beginning of the year," CFO Jess Merten said in the filing. "Allstate brand imple

  • Expedia Poaches CFO From Home-Retailer Williams-Sonoma

    Julie Whalen will join the online travel company later this month, after a decade as finance chief of Williams-Sonoma.

  • Why a railroad strike could cause trouble in grain markets

    The threat of a nationwide railway strike is already sending ripples through commodity markets and would come at an inopportune time for grain producers and users.

  • China’s central bank keeps key policy rate unchanged

    China's central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged on Thursday, a move that could put benchmark lending rates this month on hold after a cut in August.

  • Griffith Foods Is Partnering With Customers Across the World to Support New Plant-based Product Lines

    With the global population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, alternative protein represents an opportunity to feed a growing population, while conserving resources to protect our planet.