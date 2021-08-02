U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,393.32
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,897.61
    -37.86 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,696.11
    +23.43 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.38
    +1.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.27
    -2.68 (-3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3600
    -0.2550 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,426.86
    -1,974.38 (-4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.11
    +4.22 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Salesforce steps into RPA buying Servicetrace and teaming it with Mulesoft

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Over the last couple of years, robotic process automation or RPA has been red hot with tons of investor activity and M&A from companies like SAP, IBM and ServiceNow. UIPath had a major IPO in April and has a market cap over $30 billion. I wondered when Salesforce would get involved and today the company dipped its toe into the RPA pool, announcing its intent to buy German RPA company Servicetrace.

Salesforce intends to make Servicetrace part of Mulesoft, the company it bought in 2018 for $6.5 billion. The companies aren't divulging the purchase price, suggesting it's a much smaller deal. When Servicetrace is in the fold, it should fit in well with Mulesoft's API integration, helping to add an automation layer to Mulesoft's tool kit.

"With the addition of Servicetrace, MuleSoft will be able to deliver a leading unified integration, API management and RPA platform, which will further enrich the Salesforce Customer 360 — empowering organizations to deliver connected experiences from anywhere. The new RPA capabilities will enhance Salesforce’s Einstein Automate solution, enabling end-to-end workflow automation across any system for service, sales, industries, and more," Mulesoft CEO Brent Hayward wrote in a blog post announcing the deal.

No code, workflow and RPA line up for their automation moment

While Einstein, Salesforce's artificial intelligence layer, gives companies with more modern tooling the ability to automate certain tasks, RPA is suited to more legacy operations, and this acquisition could be another step in helping Salesforce bridge the gap between older on-prem tools and more modern cloud software.

Brent Leary, founder and principal analyst at CRM Essentials says that it brings another dimension to Salesforce's digital transformation tools. "It didn't take Salesforce long to move to the next acquisition after closing their biggest purchase with Slack. But automation of processes and workflows fueled by real-time data coming from a growing variety of sources is becoming a key to finding success with digital transformation. And this adds a critical piece to that puzzle for Salesforce/MuleSoft," he said.

While it feels like Salesforce is joining the market late, in an investor survey we published in May, Laela Sturdy, general partner at CapitalG, told us that we are just skimming the surface so far when it comes to RPA's potential.

"We’re a long way from needing to think about the space maturing. In fact, RPA adoption is still in its early infancy when you consider its immense potential. Most companies are only now just beginning to explore the numerous use cases that exist across industries. The more enterprises dip their toes into RPA, the more use cases they envision," Sturdy responded in the survey.

Servicetrace was founded in 2004, long before the notion of RPA even existed. Neither Crunchbase nor PitchBook shows any money raised, but the website suggests a mature company with a rich product set. Customers include Fujitsu, Siemens, Merck and Deutsche Telekom.

5 investors discuss the future of RPA after UiPath’s IPO

Recommended Stories

  • Market Should Be Kind to Small Caps as August Begins

    It had a minor attempt at turning up late last week after the S&P had already rallied 150 points. My (unscientific) weekly Twitter Poll showed a mere 44% looking for the S&P to lift 100 points this week while 56% were looking for the next 100 points on the downside.

  • Investing Strategies: Kornit CEO, Crocs CFO Talk Apparel Retail; Cisco Shares New Remote Work Policy

    On this episode, we're taking a closer look at two apparel-related stocks, which are acting especially well as the economy continues to recover. But their stories are more than that of a pandemic recovery. Kornit Digital is looking to disrupt the traditional textile supply chain with its on-demand printing technology. Kornit's CEO explains what gives the company an edge...

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • Is Facebook (FB) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Summers Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of +4.7% net of fees, was recorded by the fund for the second half of 2021, below the +15.2% return of the S&P 500. You can […]

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Amazon Investors Get a Reality Check

    For years, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has felt like a must-own stock. Amazon stock is fallible, it turns out. The tech giant reported revenue growth of 27% to $113.1 billion, missing the analyst consensus at $115.1 billion.

  • Why Shares of XPO Logistics Are Plunging Today

    On Monday morning, shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) opened down more than 40%, but there is no bad news to report. The split became official on Monday, with GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), the supply chain business, trading for the first time on its own. GXO has a lot of exposure to fast-growing sectors including e-commerce, while XPO is one of the top less-than-truckload trucking operators with a large freight brokerage operation.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • Square Just Bought Afterpay, and Wall Street's Betting This Fintech Stock Could Be Next

    Market participants seem to be comfortable that the economy will be able to find ways to overcome any challenges from rising COVID-19 case counts. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 18 points to 4,414, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) picked up 93 points to 14,765. Below, we'll look at why Wall Street seems to think this competitor could be the next acquisition target.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • Square’s acquisition of Afterpay ‘makes a lot of sense’: analyst

    BTIG managing director and financials analyst&nbsp;Mark Palmer discusses Square’s acquisition of Australia-based fintech company Afterpay, including why the deal makes sense for the companies and his outlook for the finch space.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Immunovant Are Tanking Today

    Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT), a company developing a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, is down almost 25% after receiving a cash injection of $200 million from Roivant Sciences. Prior to today's announcement, Roivant owned 57% of Immunovant because it was spun out of Roivant in 2019 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). In March, Roivant said it would reacquire the 43% of Immunovant it didn't own.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • What are the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now?

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to What are the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now? Merely a day after the United States Department of Commerce released growth numbers that indicated that the US […]

  • Here’s Why TAL Education Group (TAL) Landed in Baillie Gifford’s Top Detractor List

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Share Registry?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price slid nearly 8% on July 30 after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its second-quarter numbers. Its revenue growth fell short of analysts' expectations, and it provided lower-than-expected revenue guidance for the third quarter. Amazon's decline weighed down other e-commerce and cloud stocks, since it's considered a bellwether of both markets.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG), and Imax (NYSE: IMAX) would have a rough few days. Trivago moved 1% higher. It was also Trivago's sixth consecutive quarterly deficit.