Salesforce takes crypto plunge with new NFT cloud

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Who knows whether it’s FOMO or actual customer demand for such a thing, but Salesforce announced today that it’s launching a pilot of NFT Cloud, a new platform for buying and selling these crypto assets.

It’s a turn to the future, according to the company, one it insists comes from customer curiosity. “Salesforce is seeing interest from CMOs and CDOs who are asking for help entering web3, and we are enthusiastic about bringing new innovations, products and offerings to our customers in a way that allows them to build and maintain meaningful relationships with their customers,” Adam Caplan, SVP of Emerging Technology at Salesforce told TechCrunch.

The company’s goal with this product is to make NFT selling more accessible. “NFT Cloud is all about helping our customers mint, manage and sell NFTs, and of course it's all no code. So it’s super easy on our platform, abstracting all the complicated technology in this [new] web3 world,” he said.

He says he’s seeing interest across a variety of verticals including retail, media, fashion and consumer goods, among others. “It's really about driving engagement and communities, and we're seeing super passionate communities in the NFT space…” Caplan explained.

He sees it as a way to market to customers with something of potential value to them. “It's really about utility. And what we mean by utility is as an NFT holder, I receive certain benefits. It could be something in a digital world, or it could be something in the physical world,” he said.

That could include receiving a new type of clothing every quarter in exchange for owning the NFT, or in a game environment, you might get special powers that non-NFT owners can’t access.

While some may question the ethical and ecological impact of selling these assets, including a group of 400 employees, who reportedly sent a protest letter to co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor in February, Caplan insisted they were doing it in a way that is consistent with Salesforce values.

“We want to help our customers assess whether there is a viable path forward with NFT technology in a sustainable and ethical manner,” he said.

In 2018, the company announced it was working on a blockchain product. In 2019, it introduced a blockchain development tool. It is not something that you hear a ton about anymore, but there is a training program on Salesforce blockchain on the company’s Trailhead training site.

If you want to try NFT Cloud, you may have to wait. It’s currently in closed pilot, and as of now, Salesforce has not indicated when it will be generally available.

DOJ case against ex-OpenSea exec could label NFTs as securities, former SEC lawyer says

  • Crypto startup Ledger teams up with Cathay Innovation to launch $110M sector fund

    Cathay Innovation is hoping to secure the bag in a new investment partnership with a company that secures crypto assets. The $1.5 billion venture capital firm is entering the crypto market with a new $110 million fund dedicated to the sector that it will operate jointly with Ledger, a French startup focused on digital asset security, Cathay co-founder Dennis Barrier told TechCrunch. The fund is similar to a corporate venture firm in that it's partially operated by a company, but Ledger is different from the typical corporate VC because it's a Series C-stage startup, not a large conglomerate looking to make bets on nascent firms.

  • Bitcoin Prices Pop. Cryptos Still Face Headwinds Amid Major Short Positions.

    Action in the crypto derivatives market indicates that many traders are expecting further declines in the price of Bitcoin.

  • StockX Files New Response to Nike's Sneaker NFT Lawsuit

    StockX has filed an amended complaint to Nike's sneaker NFT lawsuit against the marketplace. Click here to learn more about the legal saga between the entities.

  • FTX, OpenSea make the cut to Forbes Fintech 50

    Nine cryptocurrency and blockchain companies, including crypto exchange FTX, made it to the 2022 list of the Forbes Fintech 50 released Tuesday, with all nine raising a total of US$6.5 billion in venture capital, according to the business magazine. See related article: FTX.US forays into stock trading Fast facts The latest list features private companies […]

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – June 7 – BTC, BNB, SOL, ADA, and XRP

    It was a mixed session for the crypto market. An afternoon bitcoin rebound limited the damage, with hopes of inflation topping out providing support.

  • Hyundai Card building its first NFT marketplace and wallet service

    Hyundai Card, Hyundai Motor Group’s credit card arm, announced a joint venture with South Korean tech startup Like Lion to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace in the second half of this year. See related article: Hyundai Motor drives into metaverse branding with Meta Kongz NFT project Fast facts The joint venture, coined Modern Lion, […]

  • Ethereum merge dress rehearsal to take place tonight

    Ethereum’s move to proof of stake (PoS) is inching closer as the network’s oldest testnet Ropsten is expected to transition to PoS on Wednesday night Asia time. See related article: Ethereum PoS move is now being tested on a mainnet shadow fork Fast facts Ropsten’s proof-of-work (PoW) chain will merge with its PoS beacon chain […]

  • Jacksonville officer accused of sending nude photos to teens now facing federal charges

    A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer accused of sending explicit images of himself to teen boys is now facing federal charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

  • PayPal Finally Allows Users to Move Their Crypto Off Platform

    PayPal has actually listened to its customers and reversed a policy that keeps their crypto assets on the payments platform.

  • Solana Commits $100M to Support South Korean Crypto Projects

    The fund, created by Solana Ventures and the Solana Foundation, will focus on virtual gaming, and will invest in NFT and DeFi projects.

  • DeversiFi Launches Cross-Chain Swaps for Bridgeless DeFi Transactions

    The DEX aims to eliminate the gas fees and extra steps associated with multi-chain ecosystems, even if it sacrifices network security.

  • Outgoing French Lawmaker Calls for Fossil-Based Crypto Mining Ban, DAO Legal Status

    Europe needs to stop dithering and capture the crypto opportunity, Pierre Person says

  • EU working on possible ban on providing cloud services to Russia - source

    The European Union is working on a possible ban on the provision of cloud services to Russia as part of new sanctions against the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine, an EU official told Reuters on Wednesday, noting the measure was technically complex. If introduced, it is unclear how the EU ban would affect Russia, because top cloud providers in Europe are U.S. companies, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft. The European Union last week adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus which included an oil embargo, restrictive measures on Russian banks and a ban on the provision of consultancy services to Moscow.

  • Canaan stock surges after bullish analyst call, calling it an indirect bitcoin play

    Shares of Canaan Inc. rallied 3.2% in premarket trading, after Benchmark analyst Michael Legg started coverage with a buy rating, saying the computing solutions company is an indirect way to invest in the growth of bitcoin . Legg placed a $9 price target on the stock, which implied 136% upside to Tuesday's closing price of $3.81. Legg noted that Canaan, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with subsidiaries in China, is the second largest player in the "oligopolistic" bitcoin mining indu

  • Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie Raises $11M in Strategic Funding

    The fundraise include traditional finance heavyweights BNY Mellon and Wedbush.

  • YouTube star Logan Paul weighs in on blockchain and NFTs

    YouTube star Logan Paul sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon to discuss developing blockchain technology for the NFT and crypto markets, his own NFT project, and over-saturation in the content creator and influencer industries.

  • India's 'King of Lions' vows to pounce on UFC chance

    There are 1.4 billion people in India but none currently on the books of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

  • Tesla Needs Batteries. This Buffett-Backed EV Maker Will Supply Them ‘Very Soon.’

    BYD launched its lithium iron phosphate "Blade Batteries" in March 2020 for use in its own cars as well as working on plans to sell them to other auto makers.

  • Nadal undergoes foot treatment ahead of Wimbledon

    Rafael Nadal is recovering at home after he underwent treatment on his injured left foot on Tuesday, as the French Open champion battles to be fit for Wimbledon.

  • Apple unveils iPadOS 16 with beefed up multitasking features

    Today at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled a slew of upgrades headed to iPad devices in iPadOS 16, the latest version of the company's tablet-focused operating system. A redesigned multitasking interface -- dubbed Stage Manager -- makes it simpler to see which apps are open and switch between tasks, while new tools offer ways for users to juggle up to eight apps at once and resize windows. Stage Manager automatically organizes apps and windows, allowing users to drag and drop windows from the side or open apps from the Dock to create groups of apps.