Salesforce Talks with Informatica Cool Over Price

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc.’s takeover talks with Informatica Inc. have cooled with both parties struggling to agree to terms, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Software giant Salesforce and data management company Informatica have been unable to agree on price, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Sunday that talks over a deal were fizzling. Representatives for Salesforce and Informatica declined to comment.

Informatica shares dropped as much as 7.6% in premarket trading on Monday from its previous close of $35.19 in New York on Friday, which gave the company a market value of around $10.5 billion. Salesforce shares rose as much as 3.3% in early trading after previously closing at $270.37.

The deal would have ranked among the largest ever by Salesforce, topped only by its 2021 takeover of the business communications platform Slack Technologies for more than $27 billion and its over $15 billion purchase of Tableau Software in 2019.

