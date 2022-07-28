U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

SalesHood Named a Leader on G2's Sales Enablement Summer 2022 Grid® Report

SalesHood
·3 min read

SalesHood continues to innovate and be recognized as a Leader in the Sales Training and Onboarding Grid Report and as a Leader In The Sales Enablement Grid Report by verified and loved customers and users

Featured Image for SalesHood

Featured Image for SalesHood
Featured Image for SalesHood

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading purpose-built sales enablement platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Sales Enablement Summer 2022 Grid® Report released by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

SalesHood achieved Leader in a total of five categories, including:

  • Leader Mid-Market Sales Training and Onboarding Grid Report

  • Leader Mid-Market Sales Enablement Grid Report

  • Leader Sales Training and Onboarding Grid Report

  • Leader Sales Enablement Grid Report

  • Leader Enterprise Sales Training and Onboarding Grid Report

Leader status is achieved by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in each category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

Additionally, SalesHood received Best Results on the Enterprise Results Index for Sales Training and Onboarding report, Most Implementable on the Enterprise Implementation Index for Sales Training and Onboarding report, and received High Performer status on a total of 14 reports in multiple solution categories.

"Our team is dedicated to delivering a best-in-class sales enablement and coaching platform and world-class customer support. We are honored to earn this prestigious recognition based on customer feedback," says SalesHood CEO and Co-founder Elay Cohen. "The results of our resolute commitment to customer success are reflected in G2's summer 2022 reports."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of SalesHood) on G2's Product review page.

About SalesHood

Founded in 2013—and recently recognized as one of the Top 50 Sales Products of 2022 by G2— SalesHood is the leading all-in-one sales enablement platform used by hyper-growth companies to activate teams with content to learn faster and sell smarter. SalesHood is proven to reduce ramp time, improve sales effectiveness, and boost sales efficiency. Companies like Instructure, Omada Health, Palo Alto, Planview, Sage, Seagate, RingCentral, Tanium, Trinet, and Yext use SalesHood to realize improvements grow revenue faster. For more information, please visit SalesHood.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact: media@saleshood.com

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


